A’s vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 7

Cam Schlittler has to be licking his chops as he and the Yankees (7-2) prepare to take the field tonight against Aaron Civale and the Athletics (3-6) in the opener of a three-game series in the Bronx.

Trying to hit a Schlittler fastball with a wood bat already was going to be a daunting task (15Ks in 11.2 IP) but mix in real feel temperatures in the mid-30s and pain enters the equation. Oh, and the Athletics have also struck out 99 times in just 303 ABs as a team in 9 games this season. Before going further with this preview, know that DraftKings has posted Cam Schlittler’s strikeout prop at 6.5. Do the math and proceed accordingly.

The Yankees enter this series opener leading the AL East thanks in large part to consistently dominant starting pitching headlined by Schlittler. The right-hander has yet to give up a run in 11.2 innings. Mix in an offense led by Aaron Judge (3 HRs), Ben Rice (.370 w/ 11 RBIs) and Giancarlo Stanton (.394 average) and you have yourself at least one of the best teams in baseball.

Oakland arrives in the Big Apple cellar-dwelling in the AL West. They have spent the bulk of the first few weeks of the season on the road where they have secured just a single win. As mentioned, the A’s have had trouble putting the ball in play striking out one out of every three trips to the plate. Shea Langeliers has struck out 12 times (ranks amazingly only T3 on the team) but is tied for the team lead with 11 hits, five of which have been home runs.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and the opener of this three-game series and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: A’s vs. Yankees

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NBC Sports California, YES

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: A’s vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Athletics (+194), Yankees (-240)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (-105) / A’s +1.5 (-115)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: A’s vs. Yankees

Pitching matchup for April 7:

Athletics: Aaron Civale

Season Totals: 5.0 IP, 1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3K, 1 BB

Aaron Civale Season Totals: 5.0 IP, 1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3K, 1 BB Yankees: Cam Schlittler

Season Totals: 11.2 IP, 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.26 WHIP, 15K, 0 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! A’s vs. Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is 3-17 (.176) with 5 strikeouts in April.

is 3-17 (.176) with 5 strikeouts in April. Ben Rice is 5-13 (.385) with 3 RBIs in April

is 5-13 (.385) with 3 RBIs in April Trent Grisham is 1-12 with 4 strikeouts in April

is 1-12 with 4 strikeouts in April Max Muncy is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak during which time he is 7-13

is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak during which time he is 7-13 Nick Kurtz is 3 for his last 6 with 1 strikeout after going 1 for his previous 21 with 13 strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Is Betts worth stashing on bench until return? Eric Samulski breaks down Mookie Betts' injury and explains why you should keep him on your bench or IR spot until he returns for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: A’s vs. Yankees

The A’s are 5-4 on the Run Line this season

New York is 7-2 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 4 times in the Athletics’ 9 games this season (4-5)

The OVER has cashed 4 times in the Yankees’ first 9 games (4-4-1)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: A’s vs. Yankees

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the A’s and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.5.

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