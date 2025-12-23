NFC playoff teams need to 'look out for' the Rams

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jacoby Brissett, Kenneth Walker III, Colston Loveland lead Week 17’s Regression Files
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 16: Jaylen Warren and Ashton Jeanty explode
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Texans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Expect Brunson to keep up good form despite injury
Grizzlies’ Spencer a lineup lock in fantasy
Are Bears or 49ers having more surprising season?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jacoby Brissett, Kenneth Walker III, Colston Loveland lead Week 17’s Regression Files
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 16: Jaylen Warren and Ashton Jeanty explode
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Texans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Expect Brunson to keep up good form despite injury
Grizzlies’ Spencer a lineup lock in fantasy
Are Bears or 49ers having more surprising season?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
NFC playoff teams need to 'look out for' the Rams
December 23, 2025 03:03 PM
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison share why they think the Los Angeles Rams are the best team in the NFC despite sitting at second place in their division.
Related Videos
06:43
Are Bears or 49ers having more surprising season?
03:15
Dungy: Hurts must be more involved in running game
03:01
Why the Texans are among AFC’s best teams
01:49
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
02:44
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
07:25
Is Purdy a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football?
12:51
Pursue Carter, Corum, Sampson, Wilson on waivers
02:01
Bet on Raiders to beat Giants, Saints to cover
01:34
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons
09:55
Snatch up Franklin, Washington on Week 17 waivers
03:53
NFL Week 17 Preview: Bears vs. 49ers
06:31
Shough most exciting quarterback on waiver wire
04:41
Desperate for a tight end? Consider claiming Hill
03:47
NFL Week 17 Preview: Eagles vs. Bills
05:24
FFHH crew shows off their ugly Christmas sweaters
03:14
NFL Week 17 Preview: Giants vs. Raiders
03:31
NFL Christmas Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
02:39
NFL Week 17 Preview: Saints vs. Titans
03:50
NFL Christmas Preview: Lions vs. Vikings
03:59
NFL Christmas Preview: Cowboys vs. Commanders
02:34
NFL Week 17 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins
02:20
NFL Week 17 Preview: Patriots vs. Jets
05:15
NFL Week 17 Preview: Steelers vs. Browns
03:28
NFL Week 17 Preview: Jaguars vs. Colts
02:59
NFL Week 17 Preview: Cardinals vs. Bengals
03:42
NFL Week 17 Preview: Seahawks vs. Panthers
04:23
NFL Week 17 Preview: Ravens vs. Packers
04:12
NFL Week 17 Preview: Texans vs. Chargers
01:34
Early best bets for Jaguars vs. Colts
01:59
Why over is the best bet for Bears vs. 49ers
Latest Clips
01:30
Expect Brunson to keep up good form despite injury
01:30
Grizzlies’ Spencer a lineup lock in fantasy
03:44
PSU’s Mingo, Rice answer quickfire questions
09:51
Would a move for Davis work for Raptors?
14:54
Garrett: Weather ‘certainly’ affects games, teams
21:16
Miller: ‘Emotions are building up’ for Warriors
10:04
HOU needs another shooter to provide relief for KD
04:54
Lean on Pacers’ Siakam to have ‘heater’ vs. Bucks
09:59
‘Not surprising’ to see tension within Warriors
12:46
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
08:07
Kalkbrenner, Raynaud proving to be draft steals
01:57
Do Wolves deserve more respect vs. Nuggets?
01:35
Lean on the over for total points in PHI vs. BUF
02:43
Harbaugh addresses job security amid struggles
01:27
What will Jones do to fix Cowboys’ defense?
10:27
Unpacking ‘tension’ between Jackson and Ravens
12:31
Metcalf suspended two games for fan altercation
16:28
What message does Metcalf’s suspension send?
02:08
Chiefs announce move to Kansas for 2031
09:58
49ers offense on fire ahead of push for No. 1 seed
06:17
PFT power rankings: Rams fall, Jaguars rise
05:16
Rivers turns back the clock but Colts still fall
09:22
Is Rivers a ‘no-brainer’ for Hall of Fame?
05:01
Analyzing Colts’ playoff chances with Rivers
04:56
Williams has high praise for Purdy
02:00
HLs: SGA does it all in OKC win over Memphis
01:04
Thunder take care of business against Grizzlies
01:23
SGA: Points off turnovers were ‘big’ for OKC
01:52
SGA continuing ‘insane’ level of consistency
05:05
OKC intimidating teams with ‘dominant’ mentality
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue