Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
December 23, 2025 01:47 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss their best bets for the NFL Christmas Day games, breaking down the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys as top picks.
Related Videos
01:49
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
07:25
Is Purdy a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football?
12:51
Pursue Carter, Corum, Sampson, Wilson on waivers
02:01
Bet on Raiders to beat Giants, Saints to cover
01:34
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons
09:55
Snatch up Franklin, Washington on Week 17 waivers
03:53
NFL Week 17 Preview: Bears vs. 49ers
06:31
Shough most exciting quarterback on waiver wire
04:41
Desperate for a tight end? Consider claiming Hill
03:47
NFL Week 17 Preview: Eagles vs. Bills
05:24
FFHH crew shows off their ugly Christmas sweaters
03:14
NFL Week 17 Preview: Giants vs. Raiders
03:31
NFL Christmas Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
02:39
NFL Week 17 Preview: Saints vs. Titans
03:50
NFL Christmas Preview: Lions vs. Vikings
03:59
NFL Christmas Preview: Cowboys vs. Commanders
02:34
NFL Week 17 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins
02:20
NFL Week 17 Preview: Patriots vs. Jets
05:15
NFL Week 17 Preview: Steelers vs. Browns
03:28
NFL Week 17 Preview: Jaguars vs. Colts
02:59
NFL Week 17 Preview: Cardinals vs. Bengals
03:42
NFL Week 17 Preview: Seahawks vs. Panthers
04:23
NFL Week 17 Preview: Ravens vs. Packers
04:12
NFL Week 17 Preview: Texans vs. Chargers
01:34
Early best bets for Jaguars vs. Colts
01:59
Why over is the best bet for Bears vs. 49ers
01:35
Lean on the over for total points in PHI vs. BUF
02:43
Harbaugh addresses job security amid struggles
01:27
What will Jones do to fix Cowboys’ defense?
10:27
Unpacking ‘tension’ between Jackson and Ravens
Latest Clips
09:51
Would a move for Davis work for Raptors?
14:54
Garrett: Weather ‘certainly’ affects games, teams
21:16
Miller: ‘Emotions are building up’ for Warriors
10:04
HOU needs another shooter to provide relief for KD
04:54
Lean on Pacers’ Siakam to have ‘heater’ vs. Bucks
09:59
‘Not surprising’ to see tension within Warriors
12:46
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
08:07
Kalkbrenner, Raynaud proving to be draft steals
01:57
Do Wolves deserve more respect vs. Nuggets?
12:31
Metcalf suspended two games for fan altercation
16:28
What message does Metcalf’s suspension send?
02:08
Chiefs announce move to Kansas for 2031
09:58
49ers offense on fire ahead of push for No. 1 seed
06:17
PFT power rankings: Rams fall, Jaguars rise
05:16
Rivers turns back the clock but Colts still fall
09:22
Is Rivers a ‘no-brainer’ for Hall of Fame?
05:01
Analyzing Colts’ playoff chances with Rivers
04:56
Williams has high praise for Purdy
02:00
HLs: SGA does it all in OKC win over Memphis
01:04
Thunder take care of business against Grizzlies
01:23
SGA: Points off turnovers were ‘big’ for OKC
01:52
SGA continuing ‘insane’ level of consistency
05:05
OKC intimidating teams with ‘dominant’ mentality
02:17
Should the Knicks raise their NBA Cup banner?
03:19
Dort: OKC’s offseason was a time to ‘reconnect’
01:55
HLs: Davis scores season-high 35 in Mavs loss
01:53
HLs: Brown fuels late rally in Boston comeback win
02:01
How Grizzlies have created offense sans Morant
03:04
What have we learned from OKC’s recent losses?
01:47
Cavaliers get right with ‘vintage’ effort vs. CHA
