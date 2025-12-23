 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_broncoschiefs_251223.jpg
NFL Christmas Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nolaten_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Saints vs. Titans
nbc_csu_lionsvikings_251223.jpg
NFL Christmas Preview: Lions vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_broncoschiefs_251223.jpg
NFL Christmas Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nolaten_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Saints vs. Titans
nbc_csu_lionsvikings_251223.jpg
NFL Christmas Preview: Lions vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL Christmas Preview: Lions vs. Vikings

December 23, 2025 12:38 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio wonder if the Lions can keep their playoff hopes alive in a Christmas Day game against the Vikings.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251223.jpg
02:01
Bet on Raiders to beat Giants, Saints to cover
nbc_ffhh_waiverwr_251223.jpg
09:55
Snatch up Franklin, Washington on Week 17 waivers
nbc_ffhh_tyler_shough_st_241223.jpg
06:31
Shough most exciting quarterback on waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_waiverte_251223.jpg
04:41
Desperate for a tight end? Consider claiming Hill
nbc_ffhh_ugly_sweaters_251223.jpg
05:24
FFHH crew shows off their ugly Christmas sweaters
nbc_csu_broncoschiefs_251223.jpg
03:31
NFL Christmas Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nolaten_251223.jpg
02:39
NFL Week 17 Preview: Saints vs. Titans
nbc_csu_cowboyscommanders_251223.jpg
03:59
NFL Christmas Preview: Cowboys vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bucsdolphins_251223.jpg
02:34
NFL Week 17 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_patsjets_251223.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 17 Preview: Patriots vs. Jets
nbc_csu_steelersbrowns_251223.jpg
05:15
NFL Week 17 Preview: Steelers vs. Browns
nbc_csu_jaxcolts_251223.jpg
03:28
NFL Week 17 Preview: Jaguars vs. Colts
nbc_csu_cardsbengals_251223.jpg
02:59
NFL Week 17 Preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_seahawkspanthers_251223.jpg
03:42
NFL Week 17 Preview: Seahawks vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_ravenspackers_251223.jpg
04:23
NFL Week 17 Preview: Ravens vs. Packers
nbc_csu_texanschargers_251223.jpg
04:12
NFL Week 17 Preview: Texans vs. Chargers
jagstrevorlawrence.jpg
01:34
Early best bets for Jaguars vs. Colts
nbc_bte_bearsniners_251223.jpg
01:59
Why over is the best bet for Bears vs. 49ers
nbc_bte_eaglesbills_251223.jpg
01:35
Lean on the over for total points in PHI vs. BUF
nbc_pft_harbaughjobsecurity_251223.jpg
02:43
Harbaugh addresses job security amid struggles
JerryJonesPFT12-23.jpg
01:27
What will Jones do to fix Cowboys’ defense?
nbc_pft_harbaughonjackson_251223.jpg
10:27
Unpacking ‘tension’ between Jackson and Ravens
nbc_pft_metcalfsuspended_251223.jpg
12:31
Metcalf suspended two games for fan altercation
nbc_pft_metcalfincidentimpact_251223.jpg
16:28
What message does Metcalf’s suspension send?
nbc_pft_chiefsstadium_251223.jpg
02:08
Chiefs announce move to Kansas for 2031
NBC_PFT_49ERSCONVO_251223.jpg
09:58
49ers offense on fire ahead of push for No. 1 seed
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251223.jpg
06:17
PFT power rankings: Rams fall, Jaguars rise
nbc_pft_riversconvo_251223.jpg
05:16
Rivers turns back the clock but Colts still fall
nbc_pft_rivershof_251223.jpg
09:22
Is Rivers a ‘no-brainer’ for Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_coltsplayoff_251223.jpg
05:01
Analyzing Colts’ playoff chances with Rivers

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_wishlist_251223.jpg
10:04
HOU needs another shooter to provide relief for KD
nbc_nba_pickset_251223.jpg
04:54
Lean on Pacers’ Siakam to have ‘heater’ vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_lastnightrecap_251223.jpg
09:59
‘Not surprising’ to see tension within Warriors
nbc_golf_scottiewinswgc_251223.jpg
12:46
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
nbc_nba_dropmic_251223.jpg
08:07
Kalkbrenner, Raynaud proving to be draft steals
nbc_bte_timbsnuggets_251223.jpg
01:57
Do Wolves deserve more respect vs. Nuggets?
nbc_pft_williamspurdy_251223.jpg
04:56
Williams has high praise for Purdy
nbc_nba_okcmem_2minhl_251222.jpg
02:00
HLs: SGA does it all in OKC win over Memphis
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251222.jpg
01:04
Thunder take care of business against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_shaipostgame_251222.jpg
01:23
SGA: Points off turnovers were ‘big’ for OKC
nbc_nba_thunderpg_251222.jpg
01:52
SGA continuing ‘insane’ level of consistency
nbc_nba_jalenwill_251222.jpg
05:05
OKC intimidating teams with ‘dominant’ mentality
nbc_nba_knicksbanner_251222.jpg
02:17
Should the Knicks raise their NBA Cup banner?
nbc_nba_ludort_251222.jpg
03:19
Dort: OKC’s offseason was a time to ‘reconnect’
nbc_nba_nopdavishl_251222.jpg
01:55
HLs: Davis scores season-high 35 in Mavs loss
nbc_nba_boscomeback_251222.jpg
01:53
HLs: Brown fuels late rally in Boston comeback win
nbc_nba_grizzliesanalysis_251222.jpg
02:01
How Grizzlies have created offense sans Morant
nbc_nba_thunderanalysis_251222.jpg
03:04
What have we learned from OKC’s recent losses?
nbc_nba_clecharlotte_digitalhit_251222.jpg
01:47
Cavaliers get right with ‘vintage’ effort vs. CHA
nbc_nba_clecha_251222_copy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Cavs let it fly from 3, defeat Hornets
nbc_nba_austinpreview_251222.jpg
02:42
Pressure building for ‘inconsistent’ Cavaliers
nbc_nba_robbiepreview_251222.jpg
03:09
Hornets looking to build behind Ball, Miller
nbc_nba_futurepgs_251222_copy.jpg
07:21
Thomas, Fisher talk evolution of NBA point guard
nbc_bwoa_iwobiint_251222.jpg
08:23
Iwobi finds belonging playing for Nigeria
nbc_pl_update_251222.jpg
08:56
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
nbc_pl_mw17allgoals_251222.jpg
11:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17
GettyImages-2252571239.jpg
08:06
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17
nbc_pl_marcointv_251222.jpg
02:44
Silva reflects on Fulham’s massive win over Forest
nbc_pl_raulintv_251222.jpg
03:09
Jimenez enjoys pressure as Fulham’s penalty-taker
nbc_pl_fulnfpostgame_251222.jpg
02:23
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest