NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans
Broncos vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
What NFL games are on Christmas Day 2025: Schedule, how to watch, game previews
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lions vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251223.jpg
Bet on Raiders to beat Giants, Saints to cover
nbc_ffhh_waiverwr_251223.jpg
Snatch up Franklin, Washington on Week 17 waivers
nbc_ffhh_tyler_shough_st_241223.jpg
Shough most exciting quarterback on waiver wire

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans
Broncos vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
What NFL games are on Christmas Day 2025: Schedule, how to watch, game previews
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lions vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251223.jpg
Bet on Raiders to beat Giants, Saints to cover
nbc_ffhh_waiverwr_251223.jpg
Snatch up Franklin, Washington on Week 17 waivers
nbc_ffhh_tyler_shough_st_241223.jpg
Shough most exciting quarterback on waiver wire

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at '22 WGC Match Play

December 23, 2025 12:28 PM
Relive Scottie Scheffler's first match play victory on the PGA Tour at the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
nbc_golf_scottieapi2022_251222.jpg
9:15
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
7:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
2:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
nbc_golf_pncfinalrd_251221.jpg
17:06
Highlights: 2025 PNC Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_leetrevinointv_251221.jpg
3:13
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
5:31
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_teamkuchar_251220.jpg
2:05
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron
nbc_golf_pncstrickerskenesv4_251220.jpg
1:16
The Boring game with Stricker and Skenes
nbc_golf_clantonV2_251220.jpg
9:11
Follow Clanton through Tuesday of the GC Games
nbc_golf_drivingcompetitionv2_251217.jpg
10:31
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Long Drive
nbc_golf_medalceremony_251217.jpg
01:41
‘Fun’ a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_captainchallenge_251217.jpg
14:29
HLs: Golf Channel Games, Captain’s Challenge
nbc_golf_14clubs_251217.jpg
08:01
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, 14 Clubs
nbc_golf_teamrelay1_251217.jpg
16:29
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Team Relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251217.jpg
08:50
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Short Game
nbc_golf_teamrelaywagner_251217.jpg
02:27
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
nbc_golf_wagner14clubs_251217.jpg
02:10
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
nbc_golf_recordvod_251212.jpg
02:07
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
nbc_golf_relay_251211.jpg
51
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251211.jpg
01:59
Golf Channel Games: Short game
caltonthumb.jpg
43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
nbc_golf_scheffler_251209.jpg
40
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
nbc_golf_haotong_251209.jpg
34
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
nbc_golf_lowry_251209.jpg
44
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_burns_251209.jpg
37
Optum Golf Channel Games: Sam Burns
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251209.jpg
41
Optum Golf Channel Games: Rory McIlroy
nbc_golf_donald_251209.jpg
39
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Donald
nbc_golf_bradley_251209.jpg
38
Optum Golf Channel Games: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_penske16x9V2_251208.jpg
01:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
nbc_golf_herofinalrd_251207.jpg
15:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
nbc_golf_heroround3_251206.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_heroround2_251205.jpg
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
challenge_4.jpg
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
challenge_1.jpg
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
challenge_5.jpg
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251223.jpg
02:01
Bet on Raiders to beat Giants, Saints to cover
nbc_ffhh_waiverwr_251223.jpg
09:55
Snatch up Franklin, Washington on Week 17 waivers
nbc_ffhh_tyler_shough_st_241223.jpg
06:31
Shough most exciting quarterback on waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_waiverte_251223.jpg
04:41
Desperate for a tight end? Consider claiming Hill
nbc_ffhh_ugly_sweaters_251223.jpg
05:24
FFHH crew shows off their ugly Christmas sweaters
nbc_nba_wishlist_251223.jpg
10:04
HOU needs another shooter to provide relief for KD
nbc_csu_broncoschiefs_251223.jpg
03:31
NFL Christmas Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
nbc_nba_pickset_251223.jpg
04:54
Lean on Pacers’ Siakam to have ‘heater’ vs. Bucks
nbc_csu_nolaten_251223.jpg
02:39
NFL Week 17 Preview: Saints vs. Titans
nbc_csu_lionsvikings_251223.jpg
03:50
NFL Christmas Preview: Lions vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_cowboyscommanders_251223.jpg
03:59
NFL Christmas Preview: Cowboys vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bucsdolphins_251223.jpg
02:34
NFL Week 17 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_patsjets_251223.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 17 Preview: Patriots vs. Jets
nbc_csu_steelersbrowns_251223.jpg
05:15
NFL Week 17 Preview: Steelers vs. Browns
nbc_nba_lastnightrecap_251223.jpg
09:59
‘Not surprising’ to see tension within Warriors
nbc_csu_jaxcolts_251223.jpg
03:28
NFL Week 17 Preview: Jaguars vs. Colts
nbc_csu_cardsbengals_251223.jpg
02:59
NFL Week 17 Preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
nbc_nba_dropmic_251223.jpg
08:07
Kalkbrenner, Raynaud proving to be draft steals
nbc_csu_seahawkspanthers_251223.jpg
03:42
NFL Week 17 Preview: Seahawks vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_ravenspackers_251223.jpg
04:23
NFL Week 17 Preview: Ravens vs. Packers
nbc_csu_texanschargers_251223.jpg
04:12
NFL Week 17 Preview: Texans vs. Chargers
jagstrevorlawrence.jpg
01:34
Early best bets for Jaguars vs. Colts
nbc_bte_bearsniners_251223.jpg
01:59
Why over is the best bet for Bears vs. 49ers
nbc_bte_timbsnuggets_251223.jpg
01:57
Do Wolves deserve more respect vs. Nuggets?
nbc_bte_eaglesbills_251223.jpg
01:35
Lean on the over for total points in PHI vs. BUF
nbc_pft_harbaughjobsecurity_251223.jpg
02:43
Harbaugh addresses job security amid struggles
JerryJonesPFT12-23.jpg
01:27
What will Jones do to fix Cowboys’ defense?
nbc_pft_harbaughonjackson_251223.jpg
10:27
Unpacking ‘tension’ between Jackson and Ravens
nbc_pft_metcalfsuspended_251223.jpg
12:31
Metcalf suspended two games for fan altercation
nbc_pft_metcalfincidentimpact_251223.jpg
16:28
What message does Metcalf’s suspension send?