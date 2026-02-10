Charlie Woods makes verbal commitment to play at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The son of Tiger Woods is staying in state to pursue college golf. Charlie Woods made a verbal commitment Tuesday to play for Florida State.

Woods, a junior at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, is No. 21 in the American Junior Golf Association ranking.

His lone AJGA victory came at the Team TaylorMade Invitational last May, and he tied for ninth in the Junior PGA Championship last summer to boost his ranking and draw interest from top college golf programs.

Woods will join Miles Russell, the No. 1 player in junior golf who also committed to the Seminoles.

Tiger Woods also chose to stay in state when he left high school in Southern California, playing two years at Stanford. His daughter, Sam, currently attends Stanford.

Major champions who played at Florida State include Brooks Koepka, Paul Azinger and Jeff Sluman.