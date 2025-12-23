 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans
Broncos vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
What NFL games are on Christmas Day 2025: Schedule, how to watch, game previews
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lions vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

jagstrevorlawrence.jpg
Early best bets for Jaguars vs. Colts
nbc_bte_eaglesbills_251223.jpg
Lean on the over for total points in PHI vs. BUF
nbc_pft_harbaughjobsecurity_251223.jpg
Harbaugh addresses job security amid struggles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans
Broncos vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
What NFL games are on Christmas Day 2025: Schedule, how to watch, game previews
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Lions vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

jagstrevorlawrence.jpg
Early best bets for Jaguars vs. Colts
nbc_bte_eaglesbills_251223.jpg
Lean on the over for total points in PHI vs. BUF
nbc_pft_harbaughjobsecurity_251223.jpg
Harbaugh addresses job security amid struggles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Do Wolves deserve more respect vs. Nuggets?

December 23, 2025 11:28 AM
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick debate different betting viewpoints on the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Christmas Day game.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_okcmem_2minhl_251222.jpg
02:00
HLs: SGA does it all in OKC win over Memphis
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251222.jpg
01:04
Thunder take care of business against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_shaipostgame_251222.jpg
01:23
SGA: Points off turnovers were ‘big’ for OKC
nbc_nba_thunderpg_251222.jpg
01:52
SGA continuing ‘insane’ level of consistency
nbc_nba_jalenwill_251222.jpg
05:05
OKC intimidating teams with ‘dominant’ mentality
nbc_nba_knicksbanner_251222.jpg
02:17
Should the Knicks raise their NBA Cup banner?
nbc_nba_ludort_251222.jpg
03:19
Dort: OKC’s offseason was a time to ‘reconnect’
nbc_nba_nopdavishl_251222.jpg
01:55
HLs: Davis scores season-high 35 in Mavs loss
nbc_nba_boscomeback_251222.jpg
01:53
HLs: Brown fuels late rally in Boston comeback win
nbc_nba_grizzliesanalysis_251222.jpg
02:01
How Grizzlies have created offense sans Morant
nbc_nba_thunderanalysis_251222.jpg
03:04
What have we learned from OKC’s recent losses?
nbc_nba_clecharlotte_digitalhit_251222.jpg
01:47
Cavaliers get right with ‘vintage’ effort vs. CHA
nbc_nba_clecha_251222_copy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Cavs let it fly from 3, defeat Hornets
nbc_nba_austinpreview_251222.jpg
02:42
Pressure building for ‘inconsistent’ Cavaliers
nbc_nba_robbiepreview_251222.jpg
03:09
Hornets looking to build behind Ball, Miller
nbc_nba_futurepgs_251222_copy.jpg
07:21
Thomas, Fisher talk evolution of NBA point guard
herro.jpg
01:40
Herro misses fourth straight game with toe injury
nbc_roto_luka_251222.jpg
01:11
Lakers’ Dončić left game Saturday with leg injury
zubac.jpg
01:36
How to navigate Zubac injury for Clippers
nbc_nba_askkb_251222.jpg
09:41
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
nbc_nba_lowvibesthekingsbucks_251222.jpg
09:56
How LAC poor season can lead to potential trades
nbc_nba_dksegmentsmallballpickset_251222.jpg
05:05
Take the over on 3’s made for Knueppel vs. Cavs
nbc_nba_lowvibes_251222.jpg
02:08
Why vibes for talented Cavs are at ‘all-time low’
nbc_nba_snallballhighvibescade_251222.jpg
07:44
Pistons taking advantage of ‘unworldly’ defense
nbc_nba_smallballhighvibes_251222.jpg
09:52
How Spurs’ ‘young core’ is creating good vibes
durant.jpg
02:09
Rockets have edge on Lakers given injuries
curry.jpg
01:40
Expect Warriors to cover vs. Mavs Christmas Day
nbc_roto_cavsknicks_251222.jpg
01:31
Cavs become a buy low team vs. Knicks on Christmas
nbc_roto_sasthunder_251222.jpg
02:11
Take the under for Spurs vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_houvssac_comeback_251221.jpg
02:09
HLs: Kings rally from behind to win in overtime

Latest Clips

jagstrevorlawrence.jpg
01:34
Early best bets for Jaguars vs. Colts
nbc_bte_eaglesbills_251223.jpg
01:35
Lean on the over for total points in PHI vs. BUF
nbc_pft_harbaughjobsecurity_251223.jpg
02:43
Harbaugh addresses job security amid struggles
JerryJonesPFT12-23.jpg
01:27
What will Jones do to fix Cowboys’ defense?
nbc_pft_harbaughonjackson_251223.jpg
10:27
Unpacking ‘tension’ between Jackson and Ravens
nbc_pft_metcalfsuspended_251223.jpg
12:31
Metcalf suspended two games for fan altercation
nbc_pft_metcalfincidentimpact_251223.jpg
16:28
What message does Metcalf’s suspension send?
nbc_pft_chiefsstadium_251223.jpg
02:08
Chiefs announce move to Kansas for 2031
NBC_PFT_49ERSCONVO_251223.jpg
09:58
49ers offense on fire ahead of push for No. 1 seed
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251223.jpg
06:17
PFT power rankings: Rams fall, Jaguars rise
nbc_pft_riversconvo_251223.jpg
05:16
Rivers turns back the clock but Colts still fall
nbc_pft_rivershof_251223.jpg
09:22
Is Rivers a ‘no-brainer’ for Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_coltsplayoff_251223.jpg
05:01
Analyzing Colts’ playoff chances with Rivers
nbc_pft_williamspurdy_251223.jpg
04:56
Williams has high praise for Purdy
nbc_bwoa_iwobiint_251222.jpg
08:23
Iwobi finds belonging playing for Nigeria
nbc_pl_update_251222.jpg
08:56
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
nbc_pl_mw17allgoals_251222.jpg
11:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17
GettyImages-2252571239.jpg
08:06
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17
nbc_pl_marcointv_251222.jpg
02:44
Silva reflects on Fulham’s massive win over Forest
nbc_pl_raulintv_251222.jpg
03:09
Jimenez enjoys pressure as Fulham’s penalty-taker
nbc_pl_fulnfpostgame_251222.jpg
02:23
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251222.jpg
03:48
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham lead over Forest
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_251222.jpg
01:29
Jackson back injury could have massive impact
nbc_roto_joeburrow_251222.jpg
01:22
Burrow will be in great spot against the Cardinals
nbc_roto_quinshonjudkins_251222.jpg
01:27
What to expect in CLE backfield with Judkins out
nbc_ffhh_festivefixturespl_251222.jpg
05:48
NFL and PL fantasy MVPs, festive fixtures preview
nbc_golf_scottieapi2022_251222.jpg
09:15
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
07:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_roto_contreras_251222.jpg
02:22
Red Sox land first baseman Contreas from Cardinals
nbc_roto_murakami_251222.jpg
02:04
Murakami has to improve on ‘contact issues’ in MLB