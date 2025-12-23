2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 7: Garrett Marchbanks

In his eighth year of competition, Garrett Marchbanks had his best performance to date. He finished in the top five in points in both the Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross series.

Marchbanks flirted with the top five in points on a few occasions earlier in his career and cracked that mark in 2020 when he finished fourth in the 250 SX East division. Marchbanks scored his only 250 win at Daytona International Speedway that year.

Marchbanks narrowly missed out on getting a consecutive top-five finish in the standings in SX West in 2021.

Still, one may argue that his 2021 accomplishment was more substantial since it came with ClubMX, a team that lacks the same level of funding as Pro Circuit. Marchbanks failed to win with ClubMX, but he showed speed with podium finishes in San Francisco and San Diego in 2024.

If not for a stalled bike in heavy mud in San Diego, while he had a substantial lead, Marchbanks would have claimed that race. He handed the victory to Nate Thrasher instead. Those strong runs got the attention of Mitch Payton, Team Principal for Pro Circuit Kawasaki.

Midway through the 2024 Pro Motocross season, Marchbanks got the call from Payton and returned to the team that gave him his start. He was determined to make it count and finished in the top five in their first race together. Marchbanks was fourth overall in Unadilla.

Last year, Marchbanks scored three additional podiums at Seattle and Denver in Supercross and at Washougal in Motocross.

While Marchbanks was accumulating results that would put him in the top five once more in the SX West division and secure a career-best third-place finish in Motocross, things were unravelling in the Monster Energy Kawasaki team. Persistent health issues for Jason Anderson and Jorge Prado’s disappointing start as a full-time rider in the US 450 classes during 2024 and 2025 kept the team from ever being a factor.

But there was light on the horizon. Chase Sexton was unhappy with his Red Bull KTM ride, and he was hungry for a change. His move to Kawasaki for 2026 was rumored late in the 2025 SuperMotocross League season, but it was unclear if they would field one or two bikes for 2026. A precedent had been set: In 2024, Anderson essentially rode alone with the Kawasaki team.

At 6’ 2” and about 190 pounds, Marchbanks is one of the bigger riders in the paddock. He is big by 450 standards, much less among the 250 riders, given that division’s lower horsepower.

Additionally, Marchbanks performed well enough on the bigger bike in 2023 on the 450 Motocross season to qualify for the playoffs despite spending the Supercross half of the season on a 250. Once in the playoffs, he hovered around the top 10 mark against riders with much greater experience.

Marchbanks was an easy choice to join Sexton in the premiere class, but it will take some time to determine if the team has a good enough set of notes from the past two seasons to contend for top-fives consistently.

Garrett Marchbanks scored his season-best finish of second in Seattle. Feld Entertainment / Align Media Garrett Marchbanks scored his season-best finish of second in Seattle. Feld Entertainment / Align Media

Garrett Marchbanks 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: Eighth

Seeding for SMX Round 1: Third

Starts: 23

Best finish: Second (Seattle SX)

Podiums: 3

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 21

Supercross average finish: 6.22

Motocross average finish: 5.36

SMX Playoffs average: 14.33

Overall average: 6.87

