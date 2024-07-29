Garrett Marchbanks joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki beginning at Unadilla

Garrett Marchbanks will return to racing, beginning with the Unadilla (N.Y.) National and a move to Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki. He will continue racing with the team in 2025. Long rumored, the move was made official by a social media post.

The move was anticipated when Marchbanks and ClubMX announced they would part ways after competing in the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota, two rounds ago.

Marchbanks first raced with this team when he joined the professional ranks, from 2018 through 2020.

With ClubMX, Marchbanks made the move from a 250 bike to the 450 division for Pro Motocross, but a crash on Press Day prior to the season-opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, kept him off the bike for the first four rounds. Upon his return, he was able to move up to 31st in the premier class.

Despite missing the first eight rounds of Motocross in the 250 division, Marchbanks sits 21st in combined SuperMotocross standings with a four-point gap to Dilan Schwartz, who was elevated to the top 20 after earning points in both motos of the Washougal National.

If Marchbanks climbs back inside the top 20 in 250 SuperMotocross points, he will earn an automatic transfer spot to the feature races for the three-round SMX World Championship. Otherwise, he will be required to race in the Last Chance Qualifiers for one of the final four gate picks.

