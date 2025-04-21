North Carolina lands former Michigan RB Benjamin Hall

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.



Bill Belichick added a viable running back option in the backfield on Monday, landing former Michigan back Benjamin Hall . The 5-foot-11, 235-pounder has three seasons of eligibility remaining at North Carolina.



Hall played just three games in 2023 before redshirting, and in 2024 he appeared in six games, posting 72 rushing yards on 12 carries and 12 receiving yards in the limited time. He was expected to see his production increase this coming season in Ann Arbor.

Still, Hall had gone through sharing time with other talented running backs while he was a three-star prospect at North Cobb High School, sharing time with David Eziomume, who is now at Clemson.

Now, he’ll join a contingent that amassed 2,727 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns last season.