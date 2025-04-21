North Carolina lands former Michigan RB Benjamin Hall
Bill Belichick added a viable running back option in the backfield on Monday, landing former Michigan back Benjamin Hall. The 5-foot-11, 235-pounder has three seasons of eligibility remaining at North Carolina.
Hall played just three games in 2023 before redshirting, and in 2024 he appeared in six games, posting 72 rushing yards on 12 carries and 12 receiving yards in the limited time. He was expected to see his production increase this coming season in Ann Arbor.
Still, Hall had gone through sharing time with other talented running backs while he was a three-star prospect at North Cobb High School, sharing time with David Eziomume, who is now at Clemson.
Now, he’ll join a contingent that amassed 2,727 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns last season.
The spring college football transfer portal window is scheduled to open on April 16th, 2025 for 10 days. It is the second transfer window of the 2025 recruiting cycle. The winter college football transfer portal window opened on December 9th, 2024 for 20 days. There was also a five-day window for players to transfer after their team finished postseason play. Additionally, players get a 30-day window to transfer when their head coach leaves.