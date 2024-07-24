Amateur National Motocross Championship, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital create new program

The SuperMotocross World Championship and MX Sports announced the beginning of an annual fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital called “Loretta Lynn’s Lapathon Benefitting St. Jude Kids.”

The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, commonly known as the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur because it is held on the singer’s ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, enters its 43rd season in 2024 and has become the most popular avenue from amateur to the professional ranks. More than 1,400 children and adults will race for a cause this year.

“I was able to visit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital back in April with the Supercross team and seeing the work they do firsthand really moved me,” said Tim Cotter, Director of Operations, MX Sports. “I knew immediately that we could make an impact through the Loretta Lynn’s amateur national championship, where our amateur racers and their families would want to get involved. At the end of the day, it’s kids helping kids.”

Competitors in the Loretta Lynn’s each race three motos over the course of a week beginning July 28th and ending August 3rd and will accumulate more than 36,000 race laps. Each of those laps has the potential to make a difference for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Riders can join the Love Moto Stop Cancer St. Jude fundraiser and encourage friends, family, and fans to sponsor them for the number of laps completed in the Loretta Lynn’s Lapathon Benefitting St. Jude Kids.

This fundraising campaign extends an eight-year relationship between the Monster Energy Supercross Series and St. Jude. Throughout their partnership, more than $1.5 Million has been raised for the charity.

