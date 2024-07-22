2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Washougal: Haiden Deegan gets back on track

Prior to Moto 2 of the Washougal (Wash.) National, Haiden Deegan’s last race win came in the first race at Southwick MX Park in Round 5, but he ended that slide with a convincing margin of 14.066 seconds over Tom Vialle in the second race. After finishing second in the first moto, he was awarded the overall victory via a tiebreaker.

Despite finishing off the podium twice in the previous two rounds, Deegan has slowly padded his championship lead and has an advantage of 54 points, which is more than one full round of racing. At this pace, he could clinch the 2024 Pro Motocross 250 title as early as Round 10 in Budds Creek.

Vialle closed the competitive gap in the first moto and was able to ride away from Deegan in that race. His margin over second-place was also in the double digits at more than 11 seconds, but he could not keep pace in Moto 2. Vialle was part of the Moto 2, Turn 1 Spring Creek National pileup at in Millville, Minnesota last week and earned minimal points in that race with a 17th-place finish. He fell to third in the championship standings after Spring Creek but regained it with his Washougal podium sweep.

Jo Shimoda continues to show improvement on his Honda and with finishes of third in both motos, he was credited with third overall at Washougal. He has six top-fives in the last seven races and like Vialle, lost ground in the championship after crashing in Spring Creek.

2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Washougal: Chase Sexton carries one-race advantage into break The field has three weeks to figure out how to narrow Chase Sexton’s competitive advantage prior to the three-race final stretch.

Ryder DiFrancesco earned the first overall top-five of his Pro Motocross career with results of fourth in Moto 1 and sixth in Moto 2. He has shown steady improvement with four of his seven moto top-10s coming in the last five races. His fourth-place finish in the first race at Washougal was also a season-high.

Pierce Brown rounded out the top five with a 6-5. This was Brown’s first overall top-five of the season with a previous best of sixth in the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Earning points in both motos with results of 17th in Race 1 and 11th in Race 2, Dilan Schwartz moved into 20th in combined SuperMotocross points and will have a guaranteed spot in the playoff features if he remains there.

Here are the 250 Motocross results and points standings after Round 8 in Washougal, Washington:

Results

Click here for the official 250 results from Washougal.

Moto 1

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Pro Motocross Rider Points

SuperMotocross Rider Points

Motocross Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 8 in Washougal (points earners):

1. Haiden Deegan, 2 - 1 (47)

2. Tom Vialle, 1 - 2 (47)

3. Jo Shimoda, 3 - 3 (40)

4. Ryder DiFrancesco, 4 - 6 (34)

5. Pierce Brown, 6 - 5 (33)

6. Levi Kitchen, 12 - 4 (28)

7. Joseph Savatgy, 9 - 7 (28)

8. Jalek Swoll, 7 - 9 (28)

9. Chance Hymas, 8 - 12 (24)

10. Jett Reynolds, 13 - 10 (21)

11. Julien Beaumer, 16 - 8 (20)

12. Ty Masterpool, 10 - 15 (19)

13. Max Anstie, 5 - 38 (17)

14. Dilan Schwartz, 17 - 11 (16)

15. Casey Cochran, 15 - 13 (16)

16. Jordon Smith, 11 - 17 (16)

17. Nicholas Romano, 18 - 14 (12)

18. Talon Hawkins, 14 - 24 (8)

19. Jorgen-Matthias Talviku, 21 - 16 (7)

20. Mark Fineis, 19 - 18 (7)

21. Slade Smith, 26 - 19 (3)

22. Lux Turner, 40 - 20 (2)

23. Chandler Baker, 20 - 35 (2)

24. Brock Bennett, 23 - 21 (1)

