 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship
Weather forces one NCAA women’s regional to start early, 36-hole day for another
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Lucas Giolito and Tyler Stephenson return to action
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch 2025 IMSA Laguna Seca on NBC, Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_250504.jpg
Quansah’s own goal doubles Chelsea’s lead
nbc_pl_bhanewhl_250504.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_guardofhonor_250504.jpg
Liverpool receive Guard of Honor from Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship
Weather forces one NCAA women’s regional to start early, 36-hole day for another
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Lucas Giolito and Tyler Stephenson return to action
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch 2025 IMSA Laguna Seca on NBC, Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_250504.jpg
Quansah’s own goal doubles Chelsea’s lead
nbc_pl_bhanewhl_250504.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_guardofhonor_250504.jpg
Liverpool receive Guard of Honor from Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 prize money: Payout from $9.9 million purse

  
Published May 4, 2025 12:31 PM

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson concludes Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The winner of the $9.9 million purse will receive $1,782,000 and 500 FedExCup points.

Here’s a look at how the full purse will be paid out (will be updated when made available by the PGA Tour at the conclusion of play).

  • WIN: $1,782,000
  • 2: $1,079,000
  • 3: $683,100
  • 4: $485,100
  • 5: $405,900
  • 6: $358,875
  • 7: $334,125
  • 8: $309,375
  • 9: $289,575
  • 10: $269,775
  • 11: $249,975
  • 12: $230,175
  • 13: $210,375
  • 14: $190,575
  • 15: $180,675
  • 16: $170,775
  • 17: $160,875
  • 18: $150,975
  • 19: $141,075
  • 20: $131,175
  • 21: $121,275
  • 22: $111,375
  • 23: $103,455
  • 24: $95,535
  • 25: $87,615
  • 26: $79,695
  • 27: $76,725
  • 28: $73,755
  • 29: $70,785
  • 30: $67,815
  • 31: $64,845
  • 32: $61,875
  • 33: $58,905
  • 34: $56,430
  • 35: $53,955
  • 36: $51,480
  • 37: $49,005
  • 38: $47,025
  • 39: $45,045
  • 40: $43,065
  • 41: $41,085
  • 42: $39,105
  • 43: $37,125
  • 44: $35,145
  • 45: $33,165
  • 46: $31,185
  • 47: $29,205
  • 48: $27,621
  • 49: $26,235
  • 50: $25,443
  • 51: $24,849
  • 52: $24,255
  • 53: $23,859
  • 54: $23,463
  • 55: $23,265
  • 56: $23,067
  • 57: $22,869
  • 58: $22,671
  • 59: $22,473
  • 60: $22,275
  • 61: $22,077
  • 62: $21,879
  • 63: $21,681
  • 64: $21,483
  • 65: $21,285
  • 66: $21,087
  • 67: $20,889
  • 68: $20,691
  • 69: $20,493
  • 70: $20,295