CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 prize money: Payout from $9.9 million purse
Published May 4, 2025 12:31 PM
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson concludes Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
The winner of the $9.9 million purse will receive $1,782,000 and 500 FedExCup points.
Here’s a look at how the full purse will be paid out (will be updated when made available by the PGA Tour at the conclusion of play).
- WIN: $1,782,000
- 2: $1,079,000
- 3: $683,100
- 4: $485,100
- 5: $405,900
- 6: $358,875
- 7: $334,125
- 8: $309,375
- 9: $289,575
- 10: $269,775
- 11: $249,975
- 12: $230,175
- 13: $210,375
- 14: $190,575
- 15: $180,675
- 16: $170,775
- 17: $160,875
- 18: $150,975
- 19: $141,075
- 20: $131,175
- 21: $121,275
- 22: $111,375
- 23: $103,455
- 24: $95,535
- 25: $87,615
- 26: $79,695
- 27: $76,725
- 28: $73,755
- 29: $70,785
- 30: $67,815
- 31: $64,845
- 32: $61,875
- 33: $58,905
- 34: $56,430
- 35: $53,955
- 36: $51,480
- 37: $49,005
- 38: $47,025
- 39: $45,045
- 40: $43,065
- 41: $41,085
- 42: $39,105
- 43: $37,125
- 44: $35,145
- 45: $33,165
- 46: $31,185
- 47: $29,205
- 48: $27,621
- 49: $26,235
- 50: $25,443
- 51: $24,849
- 52: $24,255
- 53: $23,859
- 54: $23,463
- 55: $23,265
- 56: $23,067
- 57: $22,869
- 58: $22,671
- 59: $22,473
- 60: $22,275
- 61: $22,077
- 62: $21,879
- 63: $21,681
- 64: $21,483
- 65: $21,285
- 66: $21,087
- 67: $20,889
- 68: $20,691
- 69: $20,493
- 70: $20,295