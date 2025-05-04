Scottie Scheffler caps dominant Byron Nelson win with record-tying 72-hole score

Scottie Scheffler capped a dominant victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history.

Scheffler fired an 8-under 63 on Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch to finish at 31-under 253, tying the low 72-hole mark, first recorded by Justin Thomas at the 2017 Sony Open and again by Ludvig Åberg at the 2023 RSM Classic.

After going birdie-bogey on Nos. 2 and 3, Scheffler rattled off four straight birdies and then capped his front nine with a 20-foot eagle make at the par-5 ninth. He birdies Nos. 11, 14 and 15, too, all from inside 8 feet to reach 32 under.

A flubbed chip that rolled back to his feet at the par-3 17th led to bogey, and Scheffler closed with par at the par-5 finishing hole, otherwise he would’ve shot 252.

Hideki Matsuyama won The Sentry earlier this year at 35 under, a PGA Tour record for relation to par. Scheffler is now the ninth member of the 30-under club, though only the second player who didn’t accomplish the feat at Kapalua. Dustin Johnson shot 30 under in winning the 2020 Northern Trust, so Scheffler has the relation-to-par record in the continental U.S.

Scheffler’s low-scoring week, which included a best-ball score of 17-under 54 over four days, came on the heels of last year’s $15 million renovation to the TPC layout led by former major winner Lanny Wadkins.

“The players love a good, solid test of golf; they don’t want it to be a putting contest,” Wadkins said. “They want it to be something to test every bit of their ability from driving in the fairway and quality iron play and everything else that goes into shooting a round of golf. They want that, and that’s what we intend to give them.”

Wadkins added during last week’s appearance on Golf Channel’s Golf Today that he’d be “shocked” if the winning score was lower than 15 under.

Well, Scheffler obliterated that.

Erik van Rooyen finished second, eight shots behind. Third-place Sam Stevens was 11 back and Jordan Spieth, solo fourth, lost by 12.

“I told you it was going to be a steep mountain to climb, and it was,” said van Rooyen, who also closed in 63. “Scottie was practically flawless, which is kind of what you expect from the world No. 1. But, yeah, really proud with the golf I played. ... I don’t play with the world No. 1 too often, and you’re almost flabbergasted in a way because I’d fire in like that 5-iron on 9 comes to mind. I hit it to whatever it was, 5 feet, and he just makes the eagle. There’s nothing you can do. Absolute hat’s off to Scottie. He’s played fantastic golf.”

This is Scheffler’s first official PGA Tour victory since last June’s Travelers Championship. He’s more recently won the Olympics and Hero World Challenge.