BMW Championship 2025: Odds, favorites for PGA Tour’s second playoff event

  
Published August 12, 2025 10:34 AM
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
August 11, 2025 04:38 PM
Steve Sands joins Golf Central to recap the "awesome" week in Memphis, highlighting Justin Rose's work ethic and why Tommy Fleetwood will be back before diving into the FedExCup Playoffs and Ryder Cup.

The BMW Championship features 49 of the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings (No. 5 Sepp Straka withdrew Monday).

Rory McIlroy will be making his 2025 playoff debut after skipping last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship. Meanwhile, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler nearly won the playoff opener in Memphis, Tennessee, before tying for third.

Here’s at look at the betting favorites to win at Caves Valley Golf Club outside of Baltimore, Maryland.

BMW Championship odds (as of Tuesday, courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

  • Scottie Scheffler: +225
  • Rory McIlroy: +800
  • Xander Schauffele: +1800
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +2000
  • Ludvig Åberg: +2200
  • Patrick Cantlay: +2500
  • Justin Thomas: +2500
  • J.J. Spaun: +3000
  • Collin Morikawa: +3000
  • Cameron Young: +3000
  • Russell Henley: +3000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick: +3500
  • Chris Gotterup: +3500
  • Ben Griffin: +3500
  • Viktor Hovland: +3500
  • Sam Burns: +3500
  • Justin Rose: +4000
  • Hideki Matsuyama: +4000
  • Corey Conners: +4000