Sepp Straka (personal reasons), No. 5 in FedExCup, withdraws from BMW Championship

  
Published August 11, 2025 03:08 PM

Sepp Straka has withdrawn from this week’s BMW Championship, the second of three FedExCup playoff events, because of personal reasons.

The Tour said that Straka, No. 5 in the FedExCup standings, was attending to a “private family matter.” He will not be replaced in the 50-man field.

Straka’s manager added in a statement that Straka intends to compete at next week’s Tour Championship.

Up to No. 10 in the world rankings, Straka has enjoyed the best season of his career, with two victories, including in a signature event at the Truist Championship. He is also likely to be a part of the European Ryder Cup team for the second time.

The BMW features 2,000 points to the winner – quadruple the points of a regular PGA Tour victory – but Straka’s position entering the penultimate event makes him a lock for the winner-take-all finale at East Lake.

Because of the new FedExCup payout structure, any drop in the standings by Straka after this week could result in a significant loss of earnings. The top points-getter at the end of the BMW earns another $5 million in bonus money. Straka, at No. 5, would be in line for a $1.45 million bonus.

Straka tied for 17th last week in the playoff opener in Memphis.