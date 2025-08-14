Joe Burrow fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Joe Burrow 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Joe Burrow
|QB -Cincinnati Bengals
|Bye:10
|Age: 28
|HT: 6-4
|WT: 215
2024: Finishing off the season with a Comeback Player of the Year award, Joe Burrow posted gaudy numbers in 2024. He threw the ball 652 times for 43 touchdowns and 4,918 yards, leading the league in all three categories. The volume came from the Bengals’ struggling defense allowing 25.5 points per game. Burrow’s 0.16 EPA per play ranked No. 8 among quarterbacks as the volume provided fruitful fantasy opportunity. Cincinnati failed to make the playoffs, but Burrow was among the best quarterbacks in the league and finished as a top three fantasy quarterback on a points-per-game basis.
What’s changed: The Bengals added Lucas Patrick and rookie Dylan Fairchild to the offensive line. Tee Higgins returns on a new deal; he and Ja’Marr Chase continue to give Burrow the best wide receiver duo in the league. The offensive line will need to improve, but the playmakers are still there.
2025 Outlook: Burrow is poised to pass the ball at a high rate again, with a still-improving defense and two of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Chase and Higgins both averaged over 2.0 yards per route run last season and pair well with Burrow to boost him into the fantasy QB1 range for 2025.
Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|CIN
|16
|414
|606
|68
|4475
|35
|12
|257
|5
|351
|351
|351
|2023
|CIN
|10
|244
|365
|67
|2309
|15
|6
|88
|0
|147
|147
|147
|2024
|CIN
|17
|460
|652
|71
|4918
|43
|9
|201
|2
|373
|373
|373
|PROJ 2025
|CIN
|17
|408
|614
|66
|4435
|35
|10
|166
|2
|327
|327
|327
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs