2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
It’s often said that “nobody cares about your fantasy football team.” Fortunately, it’s our jobs to care.
The Rotoworld Football staff is excited to set you up for success, both on draft day and for the duration of the 2025 NFL season. That’s why we’ve put together this page to house links to all of our preseason coverage in one place.
This is just scratching the surface of the coverage you’ll find leading up to the start of the 2025 NFL season. Bookmark this page and check back often as we add our latest articles and rankings to this page.
Happy drafting season!
Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.
MATTHEW BERRY RANKINGS AND ANALYSIS
2025 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS
RotoPat’s preseason positional rankings
2025 FANTASY FOOTBALL POSITIONAL PREVIEWS
INDIVIDUAL FANTASY FOOTBALL PLAYER PREVIEWS, PROFILES, PROJECTIONS
2025 FANTASY FOOTBALL STRATEGY ARTICLES
Staff Sleepers for 2025 (coming Friday, August 8)
Touchdown Regression Candidates
Best Ball Stacks to Target: 49ers, Bills Underpriced
Fantasy Football Defenses (DST) With Favorable Early-Season Schedules