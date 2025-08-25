Fantasy Football 2025: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Isaac TeSlaa lead this year’s sleeper rookies

Every year there are skill players picked on day three of the NFL Draft that become talking points in fantasy football. More often than not, these guys go undrafted in August, pop off during a random week down the stretch and then it’s a battle on waivers in your league to land them.

Depending on the roster size in your league, now is a great time to get ahead and stash a rookie being overlooked. Here are five that are intriguing to me for 2025 based on my pre-draft evaluations, how they performed this summer and their pathway to playing time.

Tory Horton, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Horton checks nearly every box as a deep rookie sleeper in fantasy. If not for a knee injury in his final college season at Colorado State, he would’ve gone much earlier than the 166th pick of the NFL Draft (for context, I had him ranked 101 on my top 320).

He’s gotten plenty of work with the starting offense this summer and his 4.41 speed compliment’s the duo of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp well. Essentially, he has a role even when both of those guys are healthy. That role could grow larger if Kupp’s unfortunate injury history pops up again as he’s missed 5+ games each of the last three seasons.

In re-draft leagues, he’s not taken as one of the first 65 wide receivers off the board. Essentially, he’s a free pick at the end of drafts. Considering he could be the second option in Seattle’s passing attack at some point this season, that’s absurd value.

Gunnar Helm, TE, Tennessee Titans

Helm exploded in his final season at Texas (after a quiet first three seasons) for 60 catches and nearly 800 yards. 35 of those 60 catches went for first downs. An injury during the NFL Combine put his projections in the draft all over the place, ultimately landing as a fourth round pick to the Titans.

This is an offense that is searching for all help at pass catcher after Calvin Ridley. Even if Helm starts out the season only getting looks in 12 personnel, he could ultimately eat into Chig Okonkwo’s snaps later in the season. If you don’t trust me on this one yet, you can trust Cam Ward who had high praise for Helm.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders

If you’re reading this, there’s a very good chance you’ve already heard the hype around the running back that goes by ‘Bill.’ I’m here to only increase that hype, for a variety of reasons.

The obvious is that the Commanders will have a high scoring offense, meaning there is value even if Croskey-Merritt has to earn more touches as the season goes on.

More importantly, this is a very talented player. He was my RB12 in last year’s class, ranked ahead of more popular names such as R.J. Harvey, Jaydon Blue and Woody Marks. If not for a bizarre eligibility issue preventing him from playing for Arizona last year, he would’ve been drafted much earlier than the seventh round.

You might have to be patient in September as both Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez Jr. get touches, but Bill will eventually take over this backfield now that Brian Robinson Jr. is out of the picture.

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Detroit Lions

Depending on how deep your league is, TeSlaa is most likely a name to know now and claim on waivers later. This offense will understandably distribute their touches to Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta out of the gate.

Now if there’s an injury to a wide receiver, TeSlaa could quickly become a key contributor.. With his size, athleticism and reliable hands, he should be able to handle any role at the next level (despite living in the slot in college). He only had 28 catches in his final season at Arkansas, but the tape showed a much more promising outlook than the box score. It’s a great sign he’s carried that into a strong rookie training camp and preseason.

Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears

I actually think the pendulum has swung too far the other way on D’Andre Swift and he is a value at cost this year. If you also believe in that and draft him, Monangai is the insurance running back I want from this roster behind him.

He’s the classic case of an overlooked prospect because he didn’t test well at a position that lacks value. Yet, every time he steps on a football field, he stands out. Monangai never fumbled in college and grinds out difficult yards. There is a world where Bears head coach Ben Johnson views him as his next David Montgomery. He’s essentially free in drafts.

