Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2025: Complete results and expert analysis
This is a 12-team PPR mock draft featuring analysts from NBC Sports/Rotoworld and FantasyLife, plus one savvy friend-of-show amateur. The draft was held on Monday, August 11th, with preseason Week 1 penned in the record books. The positions are as follows: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, WR, TE, FLEX, FLEX and five bench spots.
The participating analysts, listed by draft pick order, are shown below:
- Lawrence Jackson, Rotoworld
- Denny Carter, Rotoworld
- D.J .Short, Rotoworld
- Christopher Crawford, Rotoworld
- Eric Samulski, Rotoworld
- Nick Shlain, Rotoworld
- Eric Lindberg
- Cooterdoodle, FantasyLife
- Pat Daugherty, Rotoworld
- Nic Bodiford, Rotoworld & PFF
- Ian Hartitz, FantasyLife
- Kyle Dvorchak, Rotoworld
Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.
You can see the full draft board here, but below you’ll find results and analysis:
Round 1
- Lawrence Jackson - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB1
- Denny Carter: Ja’Marr Chase, WR1
- D.J Short - Justin Jefferson, WR2
- Christopher Crawford - Bijan Robinson, RB2
- Eric Samulski - CeeDee Lamb, WR3
- Nick Shlain - Saquon Barkley, RB3
- Eric Lindberg - Christian McCaffrey, RB4
- Cooterdoodle - Malik Nabers, WR4
- Pat Daugherty - Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR5
- Nic Bodiford - Ashton Jeanty, RB5
- Ian Hartitz - Puka Nacua, WR6
- Kyle Dvorchak - Nico Collins, WR7
Jahmyr Gibbs stormed his way to the overall RB1 finish by scoring 46.0 PPR points while running back David Montgomery was sidelined by an MCL sprain in Week 18 last year. Rather than viewing Gibbs’ fantasy-point outpouring as an extraordinary ceiling indicator, the fantasy community has pushed Gibbs down to the consensus 1.05 pick this year. Jackson smartly exploits Gibbs’ mispriced ADP, taking him as the 1.01 while Montgomery enters his age-28 season. Bijan Robinson is likewise a candidate to finish as fantasy football’s top non-quarterback scorer, playing in an expectedly improved offense with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. under center. Crawford gets Robinson at value with the 1.04. Malik Nabers totaled 165 targets in his 2024 rookie season, the second-most in the NFL. He enters year two with a trio of strong-armed quarterbacks at the ready. Cooterdoodle drafting him one spot ahead of ADP still feels like a bargain.
Round 2
- Dvorchak - Brian Thomas, WR8
- Hartitz - Derrick Henry, RB6
- Bodiford - Brock Bowers, TE1
- Daugherty - Bucky Irving, RB7
- Cooterdoodle - Drake London, WR9
- Lindberg - De’Von Achane, RB8
- Shlain - A.J. Brown, WR10
- Samulski - Chase Brown, RB9
- Crawford - Tee Higgins, WR11
- Short - Jonathan Taylor, RB10
- Carter- Ladd McConkey, WR12
- Jackson - Tyreek Hill, WR13
Lindberg stands out as the only manager to draft running backs consecutively in the top two rounds, first selecting Christian McCaffrey before adding De’Von Achane. Both players could lead the position in receptions. McCaffrey enters his age-29 season, following a 2024 campaign derailed by recurring bilateral Achilles tendonitis, a calf strain and a season-ending PCL sprain. I stay the course and draft Brock Bowers at 2.03 as planned, unnerved by the Raiders pairing but comforted by each player’s potential to finish as their positional touch-count leader in 2025. Daugherty begins building a youthful and elite running back corps by drafting last year’s RB13 finisher, Bucky Irving, in Round 2. Irving spent of his 2024 rookie season earning the starting role in-season. Pass-catching specialist, running back Rachaad White, strained his groin during preseason Week 1 play.
Round 3
- Jackson- Garrett Wilson, WR14
- Carter - Trey McBride, TE2
- Short - Josh Jacobs, RB11
- Crawford - Marvin Harrison, WR15
- Samulski - Josh Allen, QB1
- Shlain - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR16
- Lindberg- Lamar Jackson, QB2
- Cooterdoodle - Jayden Daniels, QB3
- Daugherty - Omarion Hampton, RB12
- Bodiford - Mike Evans, WR17
- Hartitz - Breece Hall, RB13
- Dvorchak - Kyren Williams, RB14
The elite quarterback run begins in Round 3 and ends in Round 4, with the established elite dual-threats coming off the board before Short selects the NFL’s premier pocket passer, Joe Burrow, as the QB5. The NFC West (four players) and AFC East (three players) comprise more than half of the Round 3 picks, with all involved profiling as talented, high-volume players. Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton likely possesses the widest range of potential outcomes here, with running back Najee Harris’ status uncertain after injuring his eye on the 4th of July. He has logged one limited practice session since the incident.
Round 4
- Dvorchak - Davante Adams, WR18
- Hartitz - Jalen Hurts, QB4
- Bodiford - Rashee Rice, WR19
- Daugherty - Xavier Worthy, WR20
- Cooterdoodle - George Kittle, TE3
- Lindberg- James Cook, RB15
- Shlain - DJ Moore, WR21
- Samulski - Kenneth Walker, RB16
- Crawford - Alvin Kamara, RB17
- Short- Joe Burrow, QB5
- Carter - Jameson Williams, WR22
- Jackson - DK Metcalf, WR23
Dvorchak double-dips with the Los Angeles Rams amid concerns regarding quarterback Matthew Stafford’s back health, drafting running back Kyren Williams and No. 2 wide receiver Davante Adams consecutively. I roll the dice on Kansas City Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver Rashee Rice, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 last year. Posterolateral corner damage was confirmed and LCL damage is thought to be involved. Reports on his rehab are positive at this time. Moments later, Daugherty cheekily follows up my pick by drafting fellow Chiefs speedster, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who consistently toasted defenses late last season.
Round 5
- Jackson - Isiah Pacheco, RB18
- Carter - George Pickens, WR24
- Short - Terry McLaurin, WR25
- Crawford - James Conner, RB19
- Samulski - Chuba Hubbard, RB20
- Shlain - Courtland Sutton, WR26
- Lindberg - Tetairoa McMillan, WR27
- Cooterdoodle - RJ Harvey, RB21
- Daugherty - TreVeyon Henderson, RB22
- Bodiford - Jaylen Waddle, WR28
- Hartitz - DeVonta Smith, WR29
- Dvorchak - Zay Flowers, WR30
Round 5 opens with a smattering of classic alpha wide receivers and closes with a trio of new-age route runners seeking to establish themselves as high-volume target earners. Samulski drafts Chuba Hubbard in Round 5. Hubbard played well as a touch-count dominator last year, tallying the 13th-most combined rushes and receptions (293) at the position after 2024 second-round rookie, running back Jonathon Brooks’ season was derailed by an ACL re-tear. Hubbard notably ceded some third-down snaps to free agent-signee, running back Rico Dowdle, in the Panthers’ first preseason game.
Round 6
- Dvorchak - Chris Olave, WR31
- Hartitz - Calvin Ridley, WR32
- Bodiford - Jerry Jeudy, WR33
- Daugherty - Travis Hunter, WR34
- Cooterdoodle - David Montgomery, RB23
- Lindberg - Tony Pollard, RB24
- Shlain - Emeka Egbuka, WR35
- Samulski - Sam LaPorta, TE4
- Crawford - Patrick Mahomes, QB6
- Short - Jakobi Meyers, WR36
- Carter - Aaron Jones, RB25
- Jackson - D’Andre Swift, RB26
Shlain drafts the first of his four high-profile rookies, bringing aboard Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who’s drawn rave reviews all spring and summer. Keeping the rookie theme going, he later adds Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden, Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai.
Ready to do a mock draft of your own? Check out the Draft Champion tool with FantasyLife+ today! You can choose your strategy, your opponents’ strategy, re-do your picks to find the ultimate strategy, and a whole lot more. It will prepare you better than any other mock draft tool out there! Head to fantasylife.com and use our promo code ROTO20 for 20% off.
Round 7
- Jackson - Justin Fields, QB7
- Carter - Stefon Diggs, WR37
- Short - Brian Robinson, RB27
- Crawford - T.J. Hockenson, TE5
- Samulski - Rome Odunze, WR38
- Shlain - Matthew Golden, WR39
- Lindberg - Deebo Samuel, WR40
- Cooterfoodle - Jordan Mason, RB28
- Daugherty - Jordan Addison, WR41
- Bodiford - Baker Mayfield, QB8
- Hartitz- Joe Mixon, RB29
- Dvorchak - Tyrone Tracy, RB30
Jackson stacks new Jets quarterback Justin Fields with his WR2 Garrett Wilson, securing enormous shares of the Jets’ projectable offensive productivity. Fields is a candidate to lead both NFL quarterbacks and Jets skill position players in rushing yardage. Wilson is a candidate to lead the NFL in team target share.
Round 8
- Dvorchak - Kaleb Johnson, RB31
- Hartitz - Ricky Pearsall, WR42
- Bodiford - Chris Godwin, WR43
- Daugherty - Evan Engram, TE6
- Cooterdoodle - Khalil Shakir, WR44
- Lindberg - Josh Downs, WR45
- Shlain - Travis Etienne, RB32
- Samulski - Jayden Reed, WR46
- Crawford- Cooper Kupp, WR47
- Short - Travis Kelce, TE7
- Carter - Jaylen Warren, RB33
- Jackson - Mark Andrews, TE8
I continue chasing risk-reward wide receivers by adding backsliding wide receiver Chris Godwin to his Buccaneers stack despite concerns regarding Godwin’s ankle health and former offensive coordinator Liam Coen now serving as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach. What could go wrong?
Round 9
- Jackson - Tyler Warren, TE9
- Carter - J.K. Dobbins, RB34
- Short - Michael Pittman, WR48
- Crawford - Bo Nix, QB9
- Samulski - Jauan Jennings, WR49
- Shalin - Kyler Murray, QB10
- Lindberg - David Njoku, TE10
- Cooterdoodle - Jayden Higgins, WR50
- Daugherty - Rashid Shaheed, WR51
- Bodiford - Cam Skattebo, RB35
- Hartitz - Keon Coleman, WR52
- Dvorchak - Marvin Mims, WR53
Jackson drafts the veteran TE Mark Andrews and Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren consecutively, cleverly pairing a veteran TE1 with a high-upside, promising rookie via mid-round draft capital.
Round 10
- Dvorchak - Luther Burden, WR54
- Hartitz - Colston Loveland, TE11
- Bodiford - Zach Charbonnet, RB36
- Daugherty - Jaydon Blue, RB37
- Cooterdoodle - Najee Harris, RB38
- Lindberg- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB39
- Shlain - Tucker Kraft, TE12
- Samulski - Tyjae Spears, RB40
- Crawford - Darnell Mooney, WR55
- Short - Hollywood Brown, WR56
- Carter - Brandon Aiyuk, WR57
- Jackson - Rashod Bateman, WR58
Daugherty lands Cowboys rookie RB Jaydon Blue in Round 10. The speedy rookie is rehabbing a bone bruise in his heel and size-related concerns (5-foot-9, 196 pounds) could limit his weekly touch counts. His dual-threat profile is well-suited to Dallas’ offense, though, and his explosive traits contrast starkly with those of has-been running back Javonte Williams and never-was running back Miles Sanders. Blue is the rare 10th-round running back who controls his own destiny.
Round 11
- Jackson - Javonte Williams, RB41
- Carter - Bhayshul Tuten, RB42
- Short- Tank Bigsby, RB43
- Crawford - Christian Kirk, WR59
- Samulski - Dylan Sampson, RB44
- Shlain- Keenan Allen, WR60
- Lindberg- Trey Benson, RB45
- Cooterdoodle - Drake Maye, QB11
- Daugherty - Joshua Palmer, WR61
- Bodiford - Kyle Williams, WR62
- Hartitz - Austin Ekeler, RB46
- Dvorchak - Jake Ferguson, TE13
Cooterdoodle pairs third-round pick, Jayden Daniels, with ascending Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the 11th round; exceptional value for a player possessing top-five positional upside.
Round 12
- Dvorchak - Dak Prescott, QB12
- Hartitz - Ray Davis, RB47
- Bodiford - Isaac Guerendo, RB48
- Daugherty - Jerome Ford, RB49
- Cooterdoodle - Dallas Goedert, TE14
- Lindberg - Braelon Allen, RB50
- Shlain - Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB51
- Samulski - Cedric Tillman, WR63
- Crawford - Kyle Pitts, TE15
- Short- Woody Marks, RB52
- Carter - Tyler Allgeier, RB53
- Jackson - Wan’Dale Robinson, WR64
Lindberg drafts the Jets’ No. 2 running back, Braelon Allen, making one last push to assert himself over Daugherty for the mock draft’s running back corps crown. Bodiford hedges against Lindberg’s Round 1 pick by drafting 49ers backup running back Isaac Guerendo.
Round 13
- Jackson - DeMario Douglas, WR65
- Carter - Cam Ward, QB13
- Short - Tre’ Harris, WR66
- Crawford - Jaylen Wright, RB54
- Samulski - Adam Thielen, WR67
- Shlain - Kyle Monangai, RB55
- Lindberg - Romeo Doubs, WR68
- Cooterdoodle - Jalen McMillan, WR69
- Daugherty - Brenton Strange, TE16
- Bodiford - Rico Dowdle, RB56
- Hartitz - Dalton Kincaid, TE17
- Dvorchak - Brock Purdy, QB14
Carter foregoes stacking his talented wide receiver corps with available signal callers like Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Lions QB Jared Goff, instead drafting his one and only Tennessee Titan, quarterback Cam Ward, as his roster’s lone quarterback.
Round 14
- Dvorchak - Isaiah Likely, TE18
- Hartitz - Will Shipley, RB57
- Bodiford - Jalen Coker, WR70
- Daugherty - Jordan Love, QB15
- Cooterdoodle - Tory Horton, WR71
- Lindberg - Dont’e Thornton, WR72
- Shlain - Sean Tucker, RB58
- Samulski - Nick Chubb, RB59
- Crawford - Xavier Legette, WR73
- Short - Jonnu Smith, TE19
- Carter - DJ Giddens, RB60
- Jackson - Anthony Richardson, QB16
Hartitz, Shlain and Carter round out their rosters with high-upside bench stash running backs capable of returning RB2 value if each NFL team’s respective starter misses time.