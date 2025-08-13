Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2025: Complete results and expert analysis

This is a 12-team PPR mock draft featuring analysts from NBC Sports/Rotoworld and FantasyLife, plus one savvy friend-of-show amateur. The draft was held on Monday, August 11th, with preseason Week 1 penned in the record books. The positions are as follows: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, WR, TE, FLEX, FLEX and five bench spots.

The participating analysts, listed by draft pick order, are shown below:

Lawrence Jackson, Rotoworld Denny Carter, Rotoworld D.J .Short, Rotoworld Christopher Crawford, Rotoworld Eric Samulski, Rotoworld Nick Shlain, Rotoworld Eric Lindberg Cooterdoodle, FantasyLife Pat Daugherty, Rotoworld Nic Bodiford, Rotoworld & PFF Ian Hartitz, FantasyLife Kyle Dvorchak, Rotoworld

You can see the full draft board here, but below you’ll find results and analysis:

Round 1

Lawrence Jackson - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB1 Denny Carter: Ja’Marr Chase, WR1 D.J Short - Justin Jefferson, WR2 Christopher Crawford - Bijan Robinson, RB2 Eric Samulski - CeeDee Lamb, WR3 Nick Shlain - Saquon Barkley, RB3 Eric Lindberg - Christian McCaffrey, RB4 Cooterdoodle - Malik Nabers, WR4 Pat Daugherty - Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR5 Nic Bodiford - Ashton Jeanty, RB5 Ian Hartitz - Puka Nacua, WR6 Kyle Dvorchak - Nico Collins, WR7

Jahmyr Gibbs stormed his way to the overall RB1 finish by scoring 46.0 PPR points while running back David Montgomery was sidelined by an MCL sprain in Week 18 last year. Rather than viewing Gibbs’ fantasy-point outpouring as an extraordinary ceiling indicator, the fantasy community has pushed Gibbs down to the consensus 1.05 pick this year. Jackson smartly exploits Gibbs’ mispriced ADP, taking him as the 1.01 while Montgomery enters his age-28 season. Bijan Robinson is likewise a candidate to finish as fantasy football’s top non-quarterback scorer, playing in an expectedly improved offense with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. under center. Crawford gets Robinson at value with the 1.04. Malik Nabers totaled 165 targets in his 2024 rookie season, the second-most in the NFL. He enters year two with a trio of strong-armed quarterbacks at the ready. Cooterdoodle drafting him one spot ahead of ADP still feels like a bargain.

Round 2

Dvorchak - Brian Thomas, WR8 Hartitz - Derrick Henry, RB6 Bodiford - Brock Bowers, TE1 Daugherty - Bucky Irving, RB7 Cooterdoodle - Drake London, WR9 Lindberg - De’Von Achane, RB8 Shlain - A.J. Brown, WR10 Samulski - Chase Brown, RB9 Crawford - Tee Higgins, WR11 Short - Jonathan Taylor, RB10 Carter- Ladd McConkey, WR12 Jackson - Tyreek Hill, WR13

Lindberg stands out as the only manager to draft running backs consecutively in the top two rounds, first selecting Christian McCaffrey before adding De’Von Achane. Both players could lead the position in receptions. McCaffrey enters his age-29 season, following a 2024 campaign derailed by recurring bilateral Achilles tendonitis, a calf strain and a season-ending PCL sprain. I stay the course and draft Brock Bowers at 2.03 as planned, unnerved by the Raiders pairing but comforted by each player’s potential to finish as their positional touch-count leader in 2025. Daugherty begins building a youthful and elite running back corps by drafting last year’s RB13 finisher, Bucky Irving, in Round 2. Irving spent of his 2024 rookie season earning the starting role in-season. Pass-catching specialist, running back Rachaad White, strained his groin during preseason Week 1 play.

Round 3

Jackson- Garrett Wilson, WR14 Carter - Trey McBride, TE2 Short - Josh Jacobs, RB11 Crawford - Marvin Harrison, WR15 Samulski - Josh Allen, QB1 Shlain - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR16 Lindberg- Lamar Jackson, QB2 Cooterdoodle - Jayden Daniels, QB3 Daugherty - Omarion Hampton, RB12 Bodiford - Mike Evans, WR17 Hartitz - Breece Hall, RB13 Dvorchak - Kyren Williams, RB14

The elite quarterback run begins in Round 3 and ends in Round 4, with the established elite dual-threats coming off the board before Short selects the NFL’s premier pocket passer, Joe Burrow, as the QB5. The NFC West (four players) and AFC East (three players) comprise more than half of the Round 3 picks, with all involved profiling as talented, high-volume players. Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton likely possesses the widest range of potential outcomes here, with running back Najee Harris’ status uncertain after injuring his eye on the 4th of July. He has logged one limited practice session since the incident.

Round 4

Dvorchak - Davante Adams, WR18 Hartitz - Jalen Hurts, QB4 Bodiford - Rashee Rice, WR19 Daugherty - Xavier Worthy, WR20 Cooterdoodle - George Kittle, TE3 Lindberg- James Cook, RB15 Shlain - DJ Moore, WR21 Samulski - Kenneth Walker, RB16 Crawford - Alvin Kamara, RB17 Short- Joe Burrow, QB5 Carter - Jameson Williams, WR22 Jackson - DK Metcalf, WR23

Dvorchak double-dips with the Los Angeles Rams amid concerns regarding quarterback Matthew Stafford’s back health, drafting running back Kyren Williams and No. 2 wide receiver Davante Adams consecutively. I roll the dice on Kansas City Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver Rashee Rice, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 last year. Posterolateral corner damage was confirmed and LCL damage is thought to be involved. Reports on his rehab are positive at this time. Moments later, Daugherty cheekily follows up my pick by drafting fellow Chiefs speedster, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who consistently toasted defenses late last season.

Round 5

Jackson - Isiah Pacheco, RB18 Carter - George Pickens, WR24 Short - Terry McLaurin, WR25 Crawford - James Conner, RB19 Samulski - Chuba Hubbard, RB20 Shlain - Courtland Sutton, WR26 Lindberg - Tetairoa McMillan, WR27 Cooterdoodle - RJ Harvey, RB21 Daugherty - TreVeyon Henderson, RB22 Bodiford - Jaylen Waddle, WR28 Hartitz - DeVonta Smith, WR29 Dvorchak - Zay Flowers, WR30

Round 5 opens with a smattering of classic alpha wide receivers and closes with a trio of new-age route runners seeking to establish themselves as high-volume target earners. Samulski drafts Chuba Hubbard in Round 5. Hubbard played well as a touch-count dominator last year, tallying the 13th-most combined rushes and receptions (293) at the position after 2024 second-round rookie, running back Jonathon Brooks’ season was derailed by an ACL re-tear. Hubbard notably ceded some third-down snaps to free agent-signee, running back Rico Dowdle, in the Panthers’ first preseason game.

Round 6

Dvorchak - Chris Olave, WR31 Hartitz - Calvin Ridley, WR32 Bodiford - Jerry Jeudy, WR33 Daugherty - Travis Hunter, WR34 Cooterdoodle - David Montgomery, RB23 Lindberg - Tony Pollard, RB24 Shlain - Emeka Egbuka, WR35 Samulski - Sam LaPorta, TE4 Crawford - Patrick Mahomes, QB6 Short - Jakobi Meyers, WR36 Carter - Aaron Jones, RB25 Jackson - D’Andre Swift, RB26

Shlain drafts the first of his four high-profile rookies, bringing aboard Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who’s drawn rave reviews all spring and summer. Keeping the rookie theme going, he later adds Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden, Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai.

Round 7

Jackson - Justin Fields, QB7 Carter - Stefon Diggs, WR37 Short - Brian Robinson, RB27 Crawford - T.J. Hockenson, TE5 Samulski - Rome Odunze, WR38 Shlain - Matthew Golden, WR39 Lindberg - Deebo Samuel, WR40 Cooterfoodle - Jordan Mason, RB28 Daugherty - Jordan Addison, WR41 Bodiford - Baker Mayfield, QB8 Hartitz- Joe Mixon, RB29 Dvorchak - Tyrone Tracy, RB30

Jackson stacks new Jets quarterback Justin Fields with his WR2 Garrett Wilson, securing enormous shares of the Jets’ projectable offensive productivity. Fields is a candidate to lead both NFL quarterbacks and Jets skill position players in rushing yardage. Wilson is a candidate to lead the NFL in team target share.

Round 8

Dvorchak - Kaleb Johnson, RB31 Hartitz - Ricky Pearsall, WR42 Bodiford - Chris Godwin, WR43 Daugherty - Evan Engram, TE6 Cooterdoodle - Khalil Shakir, WR44 Lindberg - Josh Downs, WR45 Shlain - Travis Etienne, RB32 Samulski - Jayden Reed, WR46 Crawford- Cooper Kupp, WR47 Short - Travis Kelce, TE7 Carter - Jaylen Warren, RB33 Jackson - Mark Andrews, TE8

I continue chasing risk-reward wide receivers by adding backsliding wide receiver Chris Godwin to his Buccaneers stack despite concerns regarding Godwin’s ankle health and former offensive coordinator Liam Coen now serving as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach. What could go wrong?

Round 9

Jackson - Tyler Warren, TE9 Carter - J.K. Dobbins, RB34 Short - Michael Pittman, WR48 Crawford - Bo Nix, QB9 Samulski - Jauan Jennings, WR49 Shalin - Kyler Murray, QB10 Lindberg - David Njoku, TE10 Cooterdoodle - Jayden Higgins, WR50 Daugherty - Rashid Shaheed, WR51 Bodiford - Cam Skattebo, RB35 Hartitz - Keon Coleman, WR52 Dvorchak - Marvin Mims, WR53

Jackson drafts the veteran TE Mark Andrews and Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren consecutively, cleverly pairing a veteran TE1 with a high-upside, promising rookie via mid-round draft capital.

Round 10

Dvorchak - Luther Burden, WR54 Hartitz - Colston Loveland, TE11 Bodiford - Zach Charbonnet, RB36 Daugherty - Jaydon Blue, RB37 Cooterdoodle - Najee Harris, RB38 Lindberg- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB39 Shlain - Tucker Kraft, TE12 Samulski - Tyjae Spears, RB40 Crawford - Darnell Mooney, WR55 Short - Hollywood Brown, WR56 Carter - Brandon Aiyuk, WR57 Jackson - Rashod Bateman, WR58

Daugherty lands Cowboys rookie RB Jaydon Blue in Round 10. The speedy rookie is rehabbing a bone bruise in his heel and size-related concerns (5-foot-9, 196 pounds) could limit his weekly touch counts. His dual-threat profile is well-suited to Dallas’ offense, though, and his explosive traits contrast starkly with those of has-been running back Javonte Williams and never-was running back Miles Sanders. Blue is the rare 10th-round running back who controls his own destiny.

Round 11

Jackson - Javonte Williams, RB41 Carter - Bhayshul Tuten, RB42 Short- Tank Bigsby, RB43 Crawford - Christian Kirk, WR59 Samulski - Dylan Sampson, RB44 Shlain- Keenan Allen, WR60 Lindberg- Trey Benson, RB45 Cooterdoodle - Drake Maye, QB11 Daugherty - Joshua Palmer, WR61 Bodiford - Kyle Williams, WR62 Hartitz - Austin Ekeler, RB46 Dvorchak - Jake Ferguson, TE13

Cooterdoodle pairs third-round pick, Jayden Daniels, with ascending Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the 11th round; exceptional value for a player possessing top-five positional upside.

Round 12

Dvorchak - Dak Prescott, QB12 Hartitz - Ray Davis, RB47 Bodiford - Isaac Guerendo, RB48 Daugherty - Jerome Ford, RB49 Cooterdoodle - Dallas Goedert, TE14 Lindberg - Braelon Allen, RB50 Shlain - Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB51 Samulski - Cedric Tillman, WR63 Crawford - Kyle Pitts, TE15 Short- Woody Marks, RB52 Carter - Tyler Allgeier, RB53 Jackson - Wan’Dale Robinson, WR64

Lindberg drafts the Jets’ No. 2 running back, Braelon Allen, making one last push to assert himself over Daugherty for the mock draft’s running back corps crown. Bodiford hedges against Lindberg’s Round 1 pick by drafting 49ers backup running back Isaac Guerendo.

Round 13

Jackson - DeMario Douglas, WR65 Carter - Cam Ward, QB13 Short - Tre’ Harris, WR66 Crawford - Jaylen Wright, RB54 Samulski - Adam Thielen, WR67 Shlain - Kyle Monangai, RB55 Lindberg - Romeo Doubs, WR68 Cooterdoodle - Jalen McMillan, WR69 Daugherty - Brenton Strange, TE16 Bodiford - Rico Dowdle, RB56 Hartitz - Dalton Kincaid, TE17 Dvorchak - Brock Purdy, QB14

Carter foregoes stacking his talented wide receiver corps with available signal callers like Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Lions QB Jared Goff, instead drafting his one and only Tennessee Titan, quarterback Cam Ward, as his roster’s lone quarterback.

Round 14

Dvorchak - Isaiah Likely, TE18 Hartitz - Will Shipley, RB57 Bodiford - Jalen Coker, WR70 Daugherty - Jordan Love, QB15 Cooterdoodle - Tory Horton, WR71 Lindberg - Dont’e Thornton, WR72 Shlain - Sean Tucker, RB58 Samulski - Nick Chubb, RB59 Crawford - Xavier Legette, WR73 Short - Jonnu Smith, TE19 Carter - DJ Giddens, RB60 Jackson - Anthony Richardson, QB16

Hartitz, Shlain and Carter round out their rosters with high-upside bench stash running backs capable of returning RB2 value if each NFL team’s respective starter misses time.

