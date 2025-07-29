2025 Fantasy Preview: James Cook

 Skip navigation
Published July 29, 2025 02:30 PM
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
2025 Buffalo Bills Fantasy Preview: More of the same Josh Allen offensive power
The Bills’ passing game leaves open a lot of receiving opportunity while the run game returns the same fantasy hierarchy.

James Cook 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Cook led NFL in rushing TDs despite decreases in yards and receptions.
  • Bills added no competition, but Cook’s 2024 touchdown total screams regression.
  • Low snap share limits upside, but still a mid-range RB2 in explosive Buffalo offense.

James CookRB - Buffalo Bills
Age: 25HT: 5-11WT: 190Bye:7

2024: Held to just nine total touchdowns over the first two years of his career, Cook somehow doubled that number in 2024. That included a league-leading 16 scores on the ground. It helped him to an RB11 overall finish by average PPR points even though his rushing yards and receptions both actually declined from 2023. It also came in spite of Josh Allen notching 15 rushing touchdowns of his own, and rookie fourth-rounder Ray Davis handling 130 touches as a change-of-pace backup.

What’s changed: Cook spent the offseason complaining about his contract as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal, though the Bills passed on adding competition in the backfield. Cook will be the team’s 2025 starter if also an obvious regression candidate. The gulf between Cook’s “expected” and actual touchdowns was enormous last season, while Josh Allen and Davis could easily match their 15 combined scores from 2024.

Outlook: Stunningly, Cook played just 47.6 of the Bills’ offensive snaps during his 16 appearances last season. Although it’s a big role, he is treated as a role player. Extremely unlikely to match last year’s lofty touchdown total, Cook profiles as a mid-range RB2 despite his job leading the backfield of one of the league’s most explosive offenses.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 BUF 16 89 507 5.7 31.7 2 21 32 180 1 3 106 95 85
2023 BUF 17 237 1122 4.7 66 2 44 54 445 4 6 233 211 189
2024 BUF 16 207 1009 4.9 63.1 16 32 38 258 2 18 267 251 235
PROJ.2025 BUF 17 220 1047 4.8 61.6 11 28 34 220 3 14 236 222 209

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

