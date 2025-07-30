 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brock Bowers

  
Published July 30, 2025 02:03 PM
Las Vegas Raiders OTA Offseason Workout
2025 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Preview: Efficiency, explosiveness, and Geno Smith
Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, Jakobi Meyers, and Brock Bowers will be fantasy difference makers this season.

Brock Bowers 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Historic rookie year despite dysfunctional QB situation.
  • Now paired with Geno Smith and Pete Carroll’s more stable offense.
  • TE1 overall path with elite volume in both targets and snaps.

Brock BowersTE, Las Vegas RaidersBye:8
Age: 22HT: 6-4WT: 235

2024: Bowers’ rookie campaign was the perfect example of hype matching production. The former No. 13 overall pick dominated out of the gate for the Raiders last season, turning a league-high 154 targets into 112 receptions for 1,194 yards (also league-highs) and five touchdowns. Bowers’ 26 percent team target share ranked second among all tight ends last season, and the encore has a chance to be that much better with Pete Carroll and Geno Smith now in town.

What’s Changed: Bowers weathered a disastrous quarterback room to still churn out the most productive season for a rookie tight end in league history, so it stands to wonder what he could do with a reliable vet under center in Smith. Bowers led all tight ends with 363 slot snaps last season and ranked third in snaps out wide (116) behind Travis Kelce and Jonnu Smith.

Outlook: Bowers’ immense value as a playmaker can’t be overstated, and while there’s no such thing as a “sure thing,” he’s as good a bet as any to finish as the overall TE1 in fantasy, not only in 2025, but for the next several seasons should he stay healthy. He’s one of the few at the tight end position who can give fantasy managers a true edge over the competition.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2024 LV 17 112 153 1194 10.7 70.2 5 5 263 207 151
PROJ. 2025 LV 17 112 146 1186 10.6 69.8 8 8 279 223 167

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

