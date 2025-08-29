2025 Rotoworld Football Mock Draft Show Grades: Value picks, sleepers, best builds

The 2025 edition of Rotoworld Football Draft Day took place on Thursday, which culminated with our annual Expert Mock Draft Show. If you missed any part of the day, you can still watch it on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel here.

This mock draft consisted of 12 teams with PPR scoring. If you want to follow along, you can see the draft board here.

I was tasked with handing out grades for each roster, with the catch being that I won’t know who drafted these teams until the article is published. I am a bit of a harsh grader, so apologies to the affected parties.

💡 Bonus — Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

Roster 1 (Jennifer Eakins - 4for4)

1.1 Ja’Marr Chase – WR, CIN

2.12 Trey McBride – TE, ARI

3.1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba – WR, SEA

4.12 Mike Evans – WR, TB

5.1 David Montgomery – RB, DET

6.12 Jerry Jeudy – WR, CLE

7.1 Patrick Mahomes – QB, KC

8.12 Travis Etienne – RB, JAX

9.1 Keon Coleman – WR, BUF

10.12 Trey Benson – RB, ARI

11.1 Chris Rodriguez – RB, WAS

12.12 Don’t’e Thornton – WR, LV

13.1 Ray Davis – RB, BUF

14.12 Theo Johnson – TE, NYG

The Zero-RB Drafter has Logged On. I prefer Hero RB this year, but I think a roster setup like this can certainly work. My issue with it is, well, I don’t love the running back bets we’re taking here. If the Lions actually do increase Jhamyr Gibbs’ role, Montgomery is going to T.J. Duckett. Etienne is my least-favorite stab of the Jaguars backs. I think there will be enough volume here to get something every week, but we’re only realizing major upside with injuries.

Grade: B-minus

Roster 2 (Chet Gresham - SB Nation)

1.2 Bijan Robinson – RB, ATL

2.11 Josh Jacobs – RB, GB

3.2 Lamar Jackson – QB, BAL

4.11 Marvin Harrison Jr. – WR, ARI

5.2 Zay Flowers – WR, BAL

6.11 Travis Kelce – TE, KC

7.2 Ricky Pearsall – WR, SF

8.11 Zach Charbonnet – RB, SEA

9.2 Jacory Croskey-Merritt – RB, WAS

10.11 Jauan Jennings – WR, SF

11.2 Javonte Williams – RB, DAL

12.11 Caleb Williams – QB, CHI

13.2 Will Shipley – RB, PHI

14.11 Jalen Coker – WR, CAR

And in contrast to Roster 1, I don’t know where this team’s receiver room is going. Pearsall will have opportunity, but I think he’ll run a clear third behind Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle if everyone is healthy. Flowers hasn’t really become a fantasy football star, and it feels like this room banks on Harrison taking a major step forward. The running back room is stellar and Roster 2 has Lamar Jackson, but this team needs to stay active on the waiver wire for WR3.

Grade: C-plus

2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running back (RB) tiers led by Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs Christian McCaffrey looks to reclaim his place among the elite and rookie Ashton Jeanty is ready to make an impact.

Roster 3 (CooterDoodle - FantasyLife)

1.3 Jahmyr Gibbs – RB, DET

2.10 Chase Brown – RB, CIN

3.3 Tee Higgins – WR, CIN

4.10 James Conner – RB, ARI

5.3 Courtland Sutton – WR, DEN

6.10 D’Andre Swift – RB, CHI

7.3 Baker Mayfield – QB, TB

8.10 Tyler Warren – TE, IND

9.3 Rashid Shaheed – WR, NO

10.10 Chris Godwin – WR, TB

11.3 Christian Kirk – WR, HOU

12.10 Rashod Bateman – WR, BAL

13.3 Isaac TeSlaa – WR, DET

14.10 Tahj Brooks – RB, CIN

I like this team’s late-round picks quite a bit. Warren seems to me to be an overlooked rookie tight end, and between Kirk (early season) and Godwin (late season) I think there’s a viable WR2/3 behind Higgins and Sutton. Don’t know that I would bank on Baker Mayfield repeating last year, but I’d be very happy to leave a draft with a RB1/RB2 room of Gibbs and Brown.

Grade: A-minus

Roster 4 (Kyle Dvorchak - Rotoworld)

1.4 CeeDee Lamb – WR, DAL

2.9 Jonathan Taylor – RB, IND

3.4 Omarion Hampton – RB, LAC

4.9 Tetairoa McMillan – WR, CAR

5.4 Davante Adams – WR, LAR

6.9 Emeka Egbuka – WR, TB

7.4 Rome Odunze – WR, CHI

8.9 Jayden Reed – WR, GB

9.4 Drake Maye – QB, NE

10.9 Dalton Kincaid – TE, BUF

11.4 Tank Bigsby – RB, JAX

12.9 J.J. McCarthy – QB, MIN

13.4 Jake Ferguson – TE, DAL

14.9 Roschon Johnson – RB, CHI

It’s a loaded WR room to me. I don’t even love the Davante Adams pick, but between Egbuka, Odunze, and Tetairoa McMillan there’s plenty of upside if Adams suffers from Matthew Stafford‘s back ailment. It’s undeniable that this team is banking on big steps forward from the quarterback position and that it has weak running back depth — I think Jayden Reed was maybe one step too far on the wideout room — but the receivers should turn out enough upside to make them competitive.

Grade: B

Godwin out means it's 'Egbuka season' in fantasy With Chris Godwin's return timetable unclear, Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter share why Bucs' rookie Emeka Egbuka is set to immediately "establish" himself as a fantasy contributor in Tampa Bay's passing game.

Roster 5 (Denny Carter - Rotoworld)

1.5 Justin Jefferson – WR, MIN

2.8 Brock Bowers – TE, LV

3.5 Tyreek Hill – WR, MIA

4.8 George Pickens – WR, DAL

5.5 Calvin Ridley – WR, TEN

6.8 Aaron Jones – RB, MIN

7.5 Bo Nix – QB, DEN

8.8 Josh Downs – WR, IND

9.5 Nick Chubb – RB, HOU

10.8 Braelon Allen – RB, NYJ

11.5 Bhayshul Tuten – RB, JAX

12.8 Ollie Gordon – RB, MIA

13.5 Jerome Ford – RB, CLE

14.8 Joe Mixon – RB, HOU

To me, this is a better-executed Zero RB room than Roster 1’s, but it has more risk at receiver in what we’ll call the “volatile” combination of Hill, Pickens, and Ridley. I’m slapping the exact same grade on this one because I am a pump-the-brakes guy on Nix and am worried about the depth at receiver. There are some nasty floor scenarios. Much bigger fan of this RB room though and could see a couple starting backs behind Jones come out of it.

Grade: B-minus

Roster 6 (Eric Samulski - Rotoworld)

1.6 Saquon Barkley – RB, PHI

2.7 Ladd McConkey – WR, LAC

3.6 Kyren Williams – RB, LAR

4.7 Kenneth Walker – RB, SEA

5.6 DK Metcalf – WR, PIT

6.7 Chris Olave – WR, NO

7.6 Matthew Golden – WR, GB

8.7 T.J. Hockenson – TE, MIN

9.6 Dylan Sampson – RB, CLE

10.7 Marvin Mims – WR, DEN

11.6 Keenan Allen – WR, LAC

12.7 Kyler Murray – QB, ARI

13.6 Xavier Legette – WR, CAR

14.7 DJ Giddens – RB, IND

Strong team. Count me among those a little worried about Walker’s injury history and Seattle’s boosting of Zach Charbonnet, but if Walker stays healthy he could have a huge year. I can see a big Olave year, and I think Golden is being criminally underdrafted at this point. Not the world’s biggest Kyler Murray fan but I don’t see why he’s appreciably worse than Nix, who went six rounds ahead of him. Hockenson strikes me as someone you’d lower if you’d know Adam Thielen was going to be here, so this team would probably need to look at replacements there down the line. Still, like how this one came together.

Grade: A-minus

2025 Fantasy Football Player Previews 2025 fantasy football previews, projections, stats and more for every position from Rotoworld and NBC Sports.

Roster 7 (Patrick Daugherty - Rotoworld)

1.7 Amon-Ra St. Brown – WR, DET

2.6 A.J. Brown – WR, PHI

3.7 Breece Hall – RB, NYJ

4.6 Xavier Worthy – WR, KC

5.7 Tony Pollard – RB, TEN

6.6 R.J. Harvey – RB, DEN

7.7 Khalil Shakir – WR, BUF

8.6 Evan Engram – TE, DEN

9.7 Dak Prescott – QB, DAL

10.6 Kyle Williams – WR, NE

11.7 Luther Burden – WR, CHI

12.6 Woody Marks – RB, HOU

13.7 Brenton Strange – TE, JAX

14.6 Hollywood Brown – WR, KC

The Three Browns. This team confused me with its last five rounds of picks — I don’t see much upside out of anyone but Marks and Hollywood — but it projects as a stellar wideout room. Hall is about where I’d draw the cutline on reliable RB1 picks and if it were me on the board, I’d have been howling when James Cook left. Pollard and Harvey are two very different picks. Pollard locks in a floor, and Harvey is a swing for the fences. Ultimately I’d have loved one more reliable back somewhere on the roster.

Grade: C-plus

Roster 8 (D.J. Short - Rotoworld)

1.8 Puka Nacua – WR, LAR

2.5 Bucky Irving – RB, TB

3.8 Josh Allen – QB, BUF

4.5 Garrett Wilson – WR, NYJ

5.8 Chuba Hubbard – RB, CAR

6.5 Deebo Samuel – WR, WAS

7.8 J.K. Dobbins – RB, DEN

8.5 Cooper Kupp – WR, SEA

9.8 David Njoku – TE, CLE

10.5 Cam Skattebo – RB, NYG

11.8 Austin Ekeler – RB, WAS

12.5 Josh Palmer – WR, BUF

13.8 Dallas Goedert – TE, PHI

14.5 Jaylin Noel – WR, HOU

It’s a very strong first five rounds to me, locking in the QB1 and finding target upside up and down the board. (I probably would have taken Nabers or Collins over Nacua because of Stafford’s back, but it could definitely work out.) But after that we get extremely far into the crusty veteran mines. I believe Deebo Samuel could work out well, but he’s also on a new team and I’d have preferred either of Team 4s 6-7 swings. I’d just want a little more upside than Skattebo and Noel out of my last 8 picks, is really what it comes down to.

Grade: C-plus

Wide receiver (WR) tiers for 2025 fantasy football: Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson lead the way Ja’Marr Chase cemented his status as the fantasy WR1 by winning the receiver triple crown last year, while Justin Jefferson is looking to dethrone him with the help of J.J. McCarthy.

Roster 9 (Andy Behrens - The Deep Shot)

1.9 Christian McCaffrey – RB, SF

2.4 Drake London – WR, ATL

3.9 George Kittle – TE, SF

4.4 Joe Burrow – QB, CIN

5.9 D.J. Moore – WR, CHI

6.4 Jaylen Waddle – WR, MIA

7.9 Jaylen Warren – RB, PIT

8.4 Tyrone Tracy – RB, NYG

9.9 Brian Robinson Jr. – RB, SF

10.4 Rhamondre Stevenson – RB, NE

11.9 Jaydon Blue – RB, DAL

12.4 Demario Douglas – WR, NE

13.9 Wan’Dale Robinson – WR, NYG

14.4 Cedric Tillman – WR, CLE

Good Hero RB build. I like backstopping McCaffrey with Robinson. I do think wideout depth gets a bit questionable after Waddle and probably would’ve liked to see a Godwin or a Mims come off the board in favor the 10th-11th picks. But for spending the third and fourth rounds getting top of the line talent at QB and TE, it sure doesn’t feel like this team was all that disadvantaged by it.

Grade: B

Roster 10 (Ian Hartitz - FantasyLife)

1.10 Derrick Henry – RB, BAL

2.3 Brian Thomas – WR, JAX

3.10 James Cook – RB, BUF

4.3 TreVeyon Henderson – RB, NE

5.10 Jameson Williams – WR, DET

6.3 Travis Hunter – WR, JAX

7.10 Jordan Addison – WR, MIN

8.3 Jordan Mason – RB, MIN

9.10 Michael Pittman – WR, IND

10.3 Colston Loveland – TE, CHI

11.10 Darnell Mooney – WR, ATL

12.3 Justin Fields – QB, NYJ

13.10 Brock Purdy – QB, SF

14.3 Kyle Pitts – TE, ATL

Outside of what happened at tight end, this is my favorite team in the draft. They have excellent RB and WR upside scenarios and have stacked them in a way to cover the depth. Fields hasn’t really failed as a fantasy starter and should have a clear runway to playing time. Loveland and Pitts, well, they certainly have upside. I don’t love what I’ve seen from Pitts and don’t love drafting into Kmet. But there is upside.

Grade: A

Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher reveal which quarterbacks they're targeting in fantasy drafts this summer, including Commanders' Jayden Daniels, Jets' Justin Fields and Falcons' Michael Penix Jr.

Roster 11 (Davis Mattek)

1.11 Malik Nabers – WR, NYG

2.2 De’Von Achane – RB, MIA

3.11 Jalen Hurts – QB, PHI

4.2 Terry McLaurin – WR, WAS

5.11 Rashee Rice – WR, KC

6.2 Sam LaPorta – TE, DET

7.11 Quinshon Judkins – RB, CLE

8.2 Kaleb Johnson – RB, PIT

9.11 Mark Andrews – TE, BAL

10.2 Jared Goff – QB, DET

11.11 Tre Harris – WR, LAC

12.2 Tyjae Spears – RB, TEN

13.11 Isaac Guerendo – RB, SF

14.2 Tyler Allgeier – RB, ATL

This is the exact kind of team that the Rice suspension really hits hard — Roster 11 will be digging the waiver wire trying to find someone to start. Especially after also spending 7.11 on Judkins, who hasn’t been signed yet as the NFL kicks the can on his status. QB and TE should be able to compete with anyone in the league, but the depth at RB and WR are noticeably lacking because of injuries and suspensions (both anticipated and real).

Grade: D-plus

Roster 12 (Aditya Fuldeore - Rotoworld)

1.12 Nico Collins – WR, HOU

2.1 Ashton Jeanty – RB, LV

3.12 Jayden Daniels – QB, WAS

4.1 Alvin Kamara – RB, NO

5.12 DeVonta Smith – WR, PHI

6.1 Isiah Pacheco – RB, KC

7.12 Jakobi Meyers – WR, LV

8.1 Stefon Diggs – WR, NE

9.12 Tucker Kraft – TE, GB

10.1 Jayden Higgins – WR, HOU

11.12 Rachaad White – RB, TB

12.1 Brandon Aiyuk – WR, SF

13.12 Adam Thielen – WR, CAR

14.1 Pat Bryant – WR, DEN

I appreciate the first eight rounds of this draft a lot, and Roster 12 checked every position but tight end while delivering a good mix of upside and stability. In contract to my grade for Roster 11 — I hate the Aiyuk pick, but this is the kind of roster that can withstand a pick like that. Probably went a little WR-heavy at the end of the draft, but should be able to find a decent RB on waivers after Week 1 or 2.

Grade: A-minus