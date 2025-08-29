 Skip navigation
RotoPat’s Last-Minute Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published August 29, 2025 06:26 PM

The time has finally come. Some of you have been drafting all summer (and spring, and winter...) Others are still trying to catch up on rookies and sleepers. All of us are still drafting this weekend (and Monday, and Tuesday, and Wednesday...). So after months of debate and talking in circles, the time has finally come to put a pin in it. Here are my last-minute rankings for your stretch-run drafts. Best of luck, and we hope you will stick around this season.

2025 Fantasy Football Player Previews
2025 fantasy football previews, projections, stats and more for every position from Rotoworld and NBC Sports.

2025 Quarterback Rankings

RankPlayerTeam
1Josh AllenBUF
2Lamar JacksonBAL
3Jayden DanielsWAS
4Jalen HurtsPHI
5Joe BurrowCIN
6Patrick MahomesKC
7Dak PrescottDAL
8Kyler MurrayARI
9Baker MayfieldTB
10Bo NixDEN
11Jared GoffDET
12Justin FieldsNYJ
13Brock PurdySF
14Caleb WilliamsCHI
15Trevor LawrenceJAX
16Drake MayeNE
17Jordan LoveGB
18Justin HerbertLAC
19CJ StroudHOU
20Michael Penix JrATL
21Tua TagovailoaMIA
22JJ McCarthyMIN
23Geno SmithLV
24Matthew StaffordLAR
25Cam WardTEN
26Bryce YoungCAR
27Sam DarnoldSEA
28Aaron RodgersPIT
29Daniel JonesIND
30Joe FlaccoCLE
31Russell WilsonNYG
32Spencer RattlerNO
33Jaxson DartNYG
34Tyler ShoughNO
35Anthony RichardsonIND

Quarterback (QB) tiers for 2025 fantasy football: Jayden Daniels levels up, how high can Justin Fields fly?
Elite quarterbacks still run you a pretty penny, but the cost is no longer prohibitive given the payoff.

2025 Running Back Rankings

RankPlayerTeam
1Saquon BarkleyPHI
2Bijan RobinsonATL
3Jahmyr GibbsDET
4Derrick HenryBAL
5Bucky IrvingTB
6Christian McCaffreySF
7Ashton JeantyLV
8Jonathan TaylorIND
9Devon AchaneMIA
10Kyren WilliamsLAR
11Chase BrownCIN
12Josh JacobsGB
13Omarion HamptonLAC
14Breece HallNYJ
15James CookBUF
16Alvin KamaraNO
17Tony PollardTEN
18Kenneth WalkerSEA
19James ConnerARI
20Chuba HubbardCAR
21TreVeyon HendersonNE
22David MontgomeryDET
23Isiah PachecoKC
24RJ HarveyDEN
25D’Andre SwiftCHI
26Jordan MasonMIN
27Aaron JonesMIN
28Jacory Croskey-MerrittWAS
29Kaleb JohnsonPIT
30Jaylen WarrenPIT
31Tyrone Tracy NYG
32Zach CharbonnetSEA
33Tyler AllgeierATL
34Dylan SampsonCLE
35Bhayshul TutenJAX
36Trey BensonARI
37JK DobbinsDEN
38Rhamondre StevensonNE
39Braelon AllenNYJ
40Austin EkelerWAS
41Cam SkatteboNYG
42Jaydon BlueDAL
43Ray DavisBUF
44Najee HarrisLAC
45Nick ChubbHOU
46Rachaad WhiteTB
47Travis EtienneJAX
48Javonte WilliamsDAL
49Jerome FordCLE
50Joe MixonHOU
51Tank BigsbyJAX
52Woody MarksHOU
53Justice HillBAL
54Brashard SmithKC
55Brian Robinson JrSF
56DJ GiddensIND
57Keaton MitchellBAL
58Ollie Gordon IIMIA
59Will ShipleyPHI
60Quinshon JudkinsCLE
61Emanuel WilsonGB
62Roschon JohnsonCHI
63Raheem MostertLV
64Kareem HuntKC
65Ty JohnsonBUF
66Rico DowdleCAR
67Tahj BrooksCIN
68Kyle MonangaiCHI
69Tyjae SpearsTEN
70Elijah MitchellKC
71Sean TuckerTB
72Blake CorumLAR
73Kendre MillerNO
74Jaylen WrightMIA
75Trevor EtienneCAR
76Isaac GuerendoSF
77Jarquez HunterLAR
78Miles SandersDAL
79Isaiah DavisNYJ
80Devin NealNO
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

2025 Wide Receiver Rankings

RankPlayerTeam
1Ja’Marr ChaseCIN
2Justin JeffersonMIN
3CeeDee LambDAL
4Amon-Ra St BrownDET
5Malik NabersNYG
6Puka NacuaLAR
7AJ BrownPHI
8Nico CollinsHOU
9Brian Thomas JrJAX
10Drake LondonATL
11Tyreek HillMIA
12Tee HigginsCIN
13Ladd McConkeyLAC
14Garrett WilsonNYJ
15Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA
16Davante AdamsLAR
17Xavier WorthyKC
18Marvin Harrison JrARI
19Mike EvansTB
20Jameson WilliamsDET
21Tetairoa McMillanCAR
22DeVonta SmithPHI
23George PickensDAL
24Terry McLaurinWAS
25DJ MooreCHI
26Zay FlowersBAL
27Jaylen WaddleMIA
28Calvin RidleyTEN
29DK MetcalfPIT
30Courtland SuttonDEN
31Jerry JeudyCLE
32Travis HunterJAX
33Chris OlaveNO
34Rashee RiceKC
35Emeka EgbukaTB
36Ricky PearsallSF
37Rome OdunzeCHI
38Khalil ShakirBUF
39Stefon DiggsNE
40Matthew GoldenGB
41Josh DownsIND
42Michael PittmanIND
43Jordan AddisonMIN
44Deebo SamuelWAS
45Jakobi MeyersLV
46Jauan JenningsSF
47Keon ColemanBUF
48Rashid ShaheedNO
49Darnell MooneyATL
50Chris GodwinTB
51Luther Burden IIICHI
52Josh PalmerBUF
53Cooper KuppSEA
54Brandon AiyukSF
55Jayden HigginsHOU
56Keenan AllenLAC
57Jayden ReedGB
58Marvin MimsDEN
59Rashod BatemanBAL
60Kyle WilliamsNE
61Marquise BrownKC
62Wan’Dale RobinsonNYG
63Demario DouglasNE
64Pat BryantDEN
65Isaac TeSlaaDET
66Cedric TillmanCLE
67Tre HarrisLAC
68Romeo DoubsGB
69Adam ThielenMIN
70Christian KirkHOU
71Alec PierceIND
72Tory HortonSEA
73Dont’e Thornton JrLV
74Jalen CokerCAR
75Jaylin NoelHOU
76Adonai MitchellIND
77Xavier LegetteCAR
78Darius SlaytonNYG
79Elic AyomanorTEN
80Michael WilsonARI
81Dontayvion WicksGB
82Andrei IosivasCIN
83Nick Westbrook-IkhineMIA
84Dyami BrownJAX
85DeAndre HopkinsBAL
86Tyler LockettTEN
Tight end (TE) tiers for 2025 fantasy football: Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle set the standard
Bowers leads the way after his historic rookie campaign, but what about fantasy managers who decide to wait at the tight end position?

2025 Tight End Rankings

RankPlayerTeam
1Brock BowersLV
2Trey McBrideARI
3George KittleSF
4Travis KelceKC
5Sam LaPortaDET
6TJ HockensonMIN
7Evan EngramDEN
8Tyler WarrenIND
9Mark AndrewsBAL
10Dalton KincaidBUF
11Colston LovelandCHI
12David NjokuCLE
13Tucker KraftGB
14Dallas GoedertPHI
15Jake FergusonDAL
16Brenton StrangeJAX
17Isaiah LikelyBAL
18Hunter HenryNE
19Jonnu SmithPIT
20Kyle PittsATL
21Zach ErtzWAS
22Pat FreiermuthPIT
23Mike GesickiCIN
24Dalton SchultzHOU
25Chig OkonkwoTEN
26Mason TaylorNYJ
27Harold Fannin CLE
28Juwan JohnsonNO
29Elijah ArroyoSEA
30Cade OttonTB
31Ja’Tavion SandersCAR
32Noah GrayKC
33Noah FantCIN
34Theo JohnsonNYG