RotoPat’s Last-Minute Fantasy Football Rankings
Published August 29, 2025 06:26 PM
The time has finally come. Some of you have been drafting all summer (and spring, and winter...) Others are still trying to catch up on rookies and sleepers. All of us are still drafting this weekend (and Monday, and Tuesday, and Wednesday...). So after months of debate and talking in circles, the time has finally come to put a pin in it. Here are my last-minute rankings for your stretch-run drafts. Best of luck, and we hope you will stick around this season.
2025 fantasy football previews, projections, stats and more for every position from Rotoworld and NBC Sports.
Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.
2025 Quarterback Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|3
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|5
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|6
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|7
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|8
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|9
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|10
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|11
|Jared Goff
|DET
|12
|Justin Fields
|NYJ
|13
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|14
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|15
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|16
|Drake Maye
|NE
|17
|Jordan Love
|GB
|18
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|19
|CJ Stroud
|HOU
|20
|Michael Penix Jr
|ATL
|21
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|22
|JJ McCarthy
|MIN
|23
|Geno Smith
|LV
|24
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|25
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|26
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|27
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|28
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|29
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|30
|Joe Flacco
|CLE
|31
|Russell Wilson
|NYG
|32
|Spencer Rattler
|NO
|33
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|34
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|35
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
Quarterback (QB) tiers for 2025 fantasy football: Jayden Daniels levels up, how high can Justin Fields fly?
Elite quarterbacks still run you a pretty penny, but the cost is no longer prohibitive given the payoff.
2025 Running Back Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|4
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|5
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|7
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|9
|Devon Achane
|MIA
|10
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|11
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|12
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|13
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|14
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|15
|James Cook
|BUF
|16
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|17
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|18
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|19
|James Conner
|ARI
|20
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|21
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|22
|David Montgomery
|DET
|23
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|24
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|25
|D’Andre Swift
|CHI
|26
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|27
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|28
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|29
|Kaleb Johnson
|PIT
|30
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|31
|Tyrone Tracy
|NYG
|32
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|33
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|34
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|35
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|36
|Trey Benson
|ARI
|37
|JK Dobbins
|DEN
|38
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|39
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|40
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|41
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|42
|Jaydon Blue
|DAL
|43
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|44
|Najee Harris
|LAC
|45
|Nick Chubb
|HOU
|46
|Rachaad White
|TB
|47
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|48
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|49
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|50
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|51
|Tank Bigsby
|JAX
|52
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|53
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|54
|Brashard Smith
|KC
|55
|Brian Robinson Jr
|SF
|56
|DJ Giddens
|IND
|57
|Keaton Mitchell
|BAL
|58
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|59
|Will Shipley
|PHI
|60
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|61
|Emanuel Wilson
|GB
|62
|Roschon Johnson
|CHI
|63
|Raheem Mostert
|LV
|64
|Kareem Hunt
|KC
|65
|Ty Johnson
|BUF
|66
|Rico Dowdle
|CAR
|67
|Tahj Brooks
|CIN
|68
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|69
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|70
|Elijah Mitchell
|KC
|71
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|72
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|73
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|74
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|75
|Trevor Etienne
|CAR
|76
|Isaac Guerendo
|SF
|77
|Jarquez Hunter
|LAR
|78
|Miles Sanders
|DAL
|79
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|80
|Devin Neal
|NO
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.
2025 Wide Receiver Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|CIN
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|4
|Amon-Ra St Brown
|DET
|5
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|6
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|7
|AJ Brown
|PHI
|8
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|9
|Brian Thomas Jr
|JAX
|10
|Drake London
|ATL
|11
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|12
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|13
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|14
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|15
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|16
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|17
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|18
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|ARI
|19
|Mike Evans
|TB
|20
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|21
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|22
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|23
|George Pickens
|DAL
|24
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|25
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|26
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|27
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|28
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|29
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|30
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|31
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|32
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|33
|Chris Olave
|NO
|34
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|35
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|36
|Ricky Pearsall
|SF
|37
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|38
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|39
|Stefon Diggs
|NE
|40
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|41
|Josh Downs
|IND
|42
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|43
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|44
|Deebo Samuel
|WAS
|45
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|46
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|47
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|48
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|49
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|50
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|51
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|52
|Josh Palmer
|BUF
|53
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|54
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|55
|Jayden Higgins
|HOU
|56
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|57
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|58
|Marvin Mims
|DEN
|59
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|60
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|61
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|62
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|NYG
|63
|Demario Douglas
|NE
|64
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|65
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|66
|Cedric Tillman
|CLE
|67
|Tre Harris
|LAC
|68
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|69
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|70
|Christian Kirk
|HOU
|71
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|72
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|73
|Dont’e Thornton Jr
|LV
|74
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|75
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|76
|Adonai Mitchell
|IND
|77
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|78
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|79
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|80
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|81
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|82
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|83
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|MIA
|84
|Dyami Brown
|JAX
|85
|DeAndre Hopkins
|BAL
|86
|Tyler Lockett
|TEN
Tight end (TE) tiers for 2025 fantasy football: Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle set the standard
Bowers leads the way after his historic rookie campaign, but what about fantasy managers who decide to wait at the tight end position?
2025 Tight End Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|2
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|5
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|6
|TJ Hockenson
|MIN
|7
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|8
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|9
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|10
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|11
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|12
|David Njoku
|CLE
|13
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|14
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|15
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|16
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|17
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|18
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|19
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|20
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|21
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|22
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|23
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|24
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|25
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|26
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|27
|Harold Fannin
|CLE
|28
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|29
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|30
|Cade Otton
|TB
|31
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|32
|Noah Gray
|KC
|33
|Noah Fant
|CIN
|34
|Theo Johnson
|NYG