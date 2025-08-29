RotoPat’s Last-Minute Fantasy Football Rankings

The time has finally come. Some of you have been drafting all summer (and spring, and winter...) Others are still trying to catch up on rookies and sleepers. All of us are still drafting this weekend (and Monday, and Tuesday, and Wednesday...). So after months of debate and talking in circles, the time has finally come to put a pin in it. Here are my last-minute rankings for your stretch-run drafts. Best of luck, and we hope you will stick around this season.

2025 Fantasy Football Player Previews

2025 Quarterback Rankings

Rank Player Team 1 Josh Allen BUF 2 Lamar Jackson BAL 3 Jayden Daniels WAS 4 Jalen Hurts PHI 5 Joe Burrow CIN 6 Patrick Mahomes KC 7 Dak Prescott DAL 8 Kyler Murray ARI 9 Baker Mayfield TB 10 Bo Nix DEN 11 Jared Goff DET 12 Justin Fields NYJ 13 Brock Purdy SF 14 Caleb Williams CHI 15 Trevor Lawrence JAX 16 Drake Maye NE 17 Jordan Love GB 18 Justin Herbert LAC 19 CJ Stroud HOU 20 Michael Penix Jr ATL 21 Tua Tagovailoa MIA 22 JJ McCarthy MIN 23 Geno Smith LV 24 Matthew Stafford LAR 25 Cam Ward TEN 26 Bryce Young CAR 27 Sam Darnold SEA 28 Aaron Rodgers PIT 29 Daniel Jones IND 30 Joe Flacco CLE 31 Russell Wilson NYG 32 Spencer Rattler NO 33 Jaxson Dart NYG 34 Tyler Shough NO 35 Anthony Richardson IND

2025 Running Back Rankings

Rank Player Team 1 Saquon Barkley PHI 2 Bijan Robinson ATL 3 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 4 Derrick Henry BAL 5 Bucky Irving TB 6 Christian McCaffrey SF 7 Ashton Jeanty LV 8 Jonathan Taylor IND 9 Devon Achane MIA 10 Kyren Williams LAR 11 Chase Brown CIN 12 Josh Jacobs GB 13 Omarion Hampton LAC 14 Breece Hall NYJ 15 James Cook BUF 16 Alvin Kamara NO 17 Tony Pollard TEN 18 Kenneth Walker SEA 19 James Conner ARI 20 Chuba Hubbard CAR 21 TreVeyon Henderson NE 22 David Montgomery DET 23 Isiah Pacheco KC 24 RJ Harvey DEN 25 D’Andre Swift CHI 26 Jordan Mason MIN 27 Aaron Jones MIN 28 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 29 Kaleb Johnson PIT 30 Jaylen Warren PIT 31 Tyrone Tracy NYG 32 Zach Charbonnet SEA 33 Tyler Allgeier ATL 34 Dylan Sampson CLE 35 Bhayshul Tuten JAX 36 Trey Benson ARI 37 JK Dobbins DEN 38 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 39 Braelon Allen NYJ 40 Austin Ekeler WAS 41 Cam Skattebo NYG 42 Jaydon Blue DAL 43 Ray Davis BUF 44 Najee Harris LAC 45 Nick Chubb HOU 46 Rachaad White TB 47 Travis Etienne JAX 48 Javonte Williams DAL 49 Jerome Ford CLE 50 Joe Mixon HOU 51 Tank Bigsby JAX 52 Woody Marks HOU 53 Justice Hill BAL 54 Brashard Smith KC 55 Brian Robinson Jr SF 56 DJ Giddens IND 57 Keaton Mitchell BAL 58 Ollie Gordon II MIA 59 Will Shipley PHI 60 Quinshon Judkins CLE 61 Emanuel Wilson GB 62 Roschon Johnson CHI 63 Raheem Mostert LV 64 Kareem Hunt KC 65 Ty Johnson BUF 66 Rico Dowdle CAR 67 Tahj Brooks CIN 68 Kyle Monangai CHI 69 Tyjae Spears TEN 70 Elijah Mitchell KC 71 Sean Tucker TB 72 Blake Corum LAR 73 Kendre Miller NO 74 Jaylen Wright MIA 75 Trevor Etienne CAR 76 Isaac Guerendo SF 77 Jarquez Hunter LAR 78 Miles Sanders DAL 79 Isaiah Davis NYJ 80 Devin Neal NO

2025 Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Player Team 1 Ja’Marr Chase CIN 2 Justin Jefferson MIN 3 CeeDee Lamb DAL 4 Amon-Ra St Brown DET 5 Malik Nabers NYG 6 Puka Nacua LAR 7 AJ Brown PHI 8 Nico Collins HOU 9 Brian Thomas Jr JAX 10 Drake London ATL 11 Tyreek Hill MIA 12 Tee Higgins CIN 13 Ladd McConkey LAC 14 Garrett Wilson NYJ 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 16 Davante Adams LAR 17 Xavier Worthy KC 18 Marvin Harrison Jr ARI 19 Mike Evans TB 20 Jameson Williams DET 21 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 22 DeVonta Smith PHI 23 George Pickens DAL 24 Terry McLaurin WAS 25 DJ Moore CHI 26 Zay Flowers BAL 27 Jaylen Waddle MIA 28 Calvin Ridley TEN 29 DK Metcalf PIT 30 Courtland Sutton DEN 31 Jerry Jeudy CLE 32 Travis Hunter JAX 33 Chris Olave NO 34 Rashee Rice KC 35 Emeka Egbuka TB 36 Ricky Pearsall SF 37 Rome Odunze CHI 38 Khalil Shakir BUF 39 Stefon Diggs NE 40 Matthew Golden GB 41 Josh Downs IND 42 Michael Pittman IND 43 Jordan Addison MIN 44 Deebo Samuel WAS 45 Jakobi Meyers LV 46 Jauan Jennings SF 47 Keon Coleman BUF 48 Rashid Shaheed NO 49 Darnell Mooney ATL 50 Chris Godwin TB 51 Luther Burden III CHI 52 Josh Palmer BUF 53 Cooper Kupp SEA 54 Brandon Aiyuk SF 55 Jayden Higgins HOU 56 Keenan Allen LAC 57 Jayden Reed GB 58 Marvin Mims DEN 59 Rashod Bateman BAL 60 Kyle Williams NE 61 Marquise Brown KC 62 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG 63 Demario Douglas NE 64 Pat Bryant DEN 65 Isaac TeSlaa DET 66 Cedric Tillman CLE 67 Tre Harris LAC 68 Romeo Doubs GB 69 Adam Thielen MIN 70 Christian Kirk HOU 71 Alec Pierce IND 72 Tory Horton SEA 73 Dont’e Thornton Jr LV 74 Jalen Coker CAR 75 Jaylin Noel HOU 76 Adonai Mitchell IND 77 Xavier Legette CAR 78 Darius Slayton NYG 79 Elic Ayomanor TEN 80 Michael Wilson ARI 81 Dontayvion Wicks GB 82 Andrei Iosivas CIN 83 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine MIA 84 Dyami Brown JAX 85 DeAndre Hopkins BAL 86 Tyler Lockett TEN

2025 Tight End Rankings