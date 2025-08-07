RotoPat’s preseason positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season
Published August 7, 2025 11:50 AM
After months of wheel-spinning debates and tortured attempts to find new takes on the same 2024 data, the 2025 rankings are finally beginning to shake loose.
With training camp raging and the preseason beginning in earnest, the process will only accelerate over the next few weeks. I will do my best to stay on top of it, including offering detailed explanations once we get closer to Week 1. For now, here is my best guess at how the 2025 rankings will shake out.
2025 fantasy football previews, projections, stats and more for every position from Rotoworld and NBC Sports.
Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.
2025 Quarterback Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|3
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|5
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|6
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|7
|Justin Fields
|NYJ
|8
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|9
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|10
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|11
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|12
|Jared Goff
|DET
|13
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|14
|Jordan Love
|GB
|15
|Drake Maye
|NE
|16
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|17
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|18
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|19
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|20
|CJ Stroud
|HOU
|21
|Michael Penix Jr
|ATL
|22
|JJ McCarthy
|MIN
|23
|Geno Smith
|LV
|24
|Cameron Ward
|TEN
|25
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|26
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|27
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|28
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|29
|Russell Wilson
|NYG
|30
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|31
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|32
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|33
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|34
|Spencer Rattler
|NO
|35
|Joe Flacco
|CLE
|36
|Jalen Milroe
|SEA
|37
|Shedeur Sanders
|CLE
|38
|Kenny Pickett
|CLE
Quarterback (QB) tiers for 2025 fantasy football: Jayden Daniels levels up, how high can Justin Fields fly?
Elite quarterbacks still run you a pretty penny, but the cost is no longer prohibitive given the payoff.
2025 Running Back Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|4
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|5
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|7
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|9
|Devon Achane
|MIA
|10
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|11
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|12
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|13
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|14
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|15
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|16
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|17
|James Cook
|BUF
|18
|James Conner
|ARI
|19
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|20
|David Montgomery
|DET
|21
|D’Andre Swift
|CHI
|22
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|23
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|24
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|25
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|26
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|27
|Brian Robinson Jr
|WAS
|28
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|29
|Kaleb Johnson
|PIT
|30
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|31
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|32
|Tyrone Tracy Jr
|NYG
|33
|Jaydon Blue
|DAL
|34
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|35
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|36
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|37
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|38
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|39
|Trey Benson
|ARI
|40
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|41
|Rachaad White
|TB
|42
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|43
|Tank Bigsby
|JAX
|44
|Isaac Guerendo
|SF
|45
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|46
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|47
|JK Dobbins
|DEN
|48
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|49
|Roschon Johnson
|CHI
|50
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|51
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|52
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|53
|Najee Harris
|LAC
|54
|Nick Chubb
|HOU
|55
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|56
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|57
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|58
|DJ Giddens
|IND
|59
|Will Shipley
|PHI
|60
|Miles Sanders
|DAL
|61
|Keaton Mitchell
|BAL
|62
|Brashard Smith
|KC
|63
|Kareem Hunt
|KC
|64
|Raheem Mostert
|LV
|65
|Emanuel Wilson
|GB
|66
|Jarquez Hunter
|LAR
|67
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|68
|Rico Dowdle
|CAR
|69
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|70
|Cam Akers
|NO
|71
|Elijah Mitchell
|KC
|72
|Tahj Brooks
|CIN
|73
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|74
|Jordan James
|SF
|75
|Phil Mafah
|DAL
|76
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|77
|Devin Neal
|NO
Cook sits out of Bills' practice: It's 'business'
Patrick Daugherty breaks down Bills running back James Cook sitting out of team practices amid a contract dispute with the team, explaining why fantasy managers should not be concerned by the situation just yet.
2025 Wide Receiver Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|CIN
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|4
|Amon-Ra St Brown
|DET
|5
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|6
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|7
|AJ Brown
|PHI
|8
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|9
|Brian Thomas Jr
|JAX
|10
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|11
|Drake London
|ATL
|12
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|13
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|14
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|15
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|16
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|17
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|18
|Mike Evans
|TB
|19
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|20
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|21
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|22
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|ARI
|23
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|24
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|25
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|26
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|27
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|28
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|29
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|30
|George Pickens
|DAL
|31
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|32
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|33
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|34
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|35
|Chris Olave
|NO
|36
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|37
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|38
|Ricky Pearsall
|SF
|39
|Stefon Diggs
|NE
|40
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|41
|Josh Downs
|IND
|42
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|43
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|44
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|45
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|46
|Deebo Samuel
|WAS
|47
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|48
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|49
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|50
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|51
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|52
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|53
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|54
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|55
|Jayden Higgins
|HOU
|56
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|57
|Joshua Palmer
|BUF
|58
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|59
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|60
|Marvin Mims
|DEN
|61
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|62
|Adam Thielen
|CAR
|63
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|64
|Tre Harris
|LAC
|65
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|66
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|67
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|68
|Demario Douglas
|NE
|69
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|70
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|NYG
|71
|Christian Kirk
|HOU
|72
|Cedric Tillman
|CLE
|73
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|74
|Jalen McMillan
|TB
|75
|Dyami Brown
|JAX
|76
|DeAndre Hopkins
|BAL
|77
|Dont’e Thornton Jr
|LV
|78
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|79
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|80
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|81
|Calvin Austin
|PIT
|82
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|83
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|84
|Tyler Lockett
|TEN
|85
|Adonai Mitchell
|IND
|86
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|MIA
Tight end (TE) tiers for 2025 fantasy football: Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle set the standard
Bowers leads the way after his historic rookie campaign, but what about fantasy managers who decide to wait at the tight end position?
2025 Tight End Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|2
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|5
|TJ Hockenson
|MIN
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|7
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|8
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|9
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|10
|David Njoku
|CLE
|11
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|12
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|13
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|14
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|15
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|16
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|17
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|18
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|19
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|20
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|21
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|22
|Cade Otton
|TB
|23
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|24
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|25
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|26
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|27
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|28
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|29
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|30
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TEN
|31
|Noah Gray
|KC
|32
|Noah Fant
|CIN
|33
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|34
|Tyler Conklin
|LAC
|35
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|36
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR