NC State
Judge dismisses NC State’s ‘Cardiac Pack’ lawsuit for name, image, likeness compensation
Max Scherzer Clayton Kershaw
Max Scherzer vs. Clayton Kershaw: A rare showdown between 3,000-strikeout pitchers
Victoria Mboko
Canadian teen Victoria Mboko reaches Montreal final, beating Elena Rybakina in 3rd-set tiebreaker

AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
Hammer Ravens to finish with over 11 wins in 2025
Simmons worth longshot bet to win Offensive ROY

NC State
Judge dismisses NC State’s ‘Cardiac Pack’ lawsuit for name, image, likeness compensation
Max Scherzer Clayton Kershaw
Max Scherzer vs. Clayton Kershaw: A rare showdown between 3,000-strikeout pitchers
Victoria Mboko
Canadian teen Victoria Mboko reaches Montreal final, beating Elena Rybakina in 3rd-set tiebreaker

AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
Hammer Ravens to finish with over 11 wins in 2025
Simmons worth longshot bet to win Offensive ROY

RotoPat’s preseason positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season

  
Published August 7, 2025 11:50 AM

After months of wheel-spinning debates and tortured attempts to find new takes on the same 2024 data, the 2025 rankings are finally beginning to shake loose.

With training camp raging and the preseason beginning in earnest, the process will only accelerate over the next few weeks. I will do my best to stay on top of it, including offering detailed explanations once we get closer to Week 1. For now, here is my best guess at how the 2025 rankings will shake out.

2025 Fantasy Football Player Previews
2025 fantasy football previews, projections, stats and more for every position from Rotoworld and NBC Sports.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too.

2025 Quarterback Rankings

RankPlayerTeam
1Josh AllenBUF
2Lamar JacksonBAL
3Jayden DanielsWAS
4Jalen HurtsPHI
5Joe BurrowCIN
6Patrick MahomesKC
7Justin FieldsNYJ
8Dak PrescottDAL
9Kyler MurrayARI
10Bo NixDEN
11Baker MayfieldTB
12Jared GoffDET
13Brock PurdySF
14Jordan LoveGB
15Drake MayeNE
16Caleb WilliamsCHI
17Tua TagovailoaMIA
18Trevor LawrenceJAX
19Justin HerbertLAC
20CJ StroudHOU
21Michael Penix JrATL
22JJ McCarthyMIN
23Geno SmithLV
24Cameron WardTEN
25Matthew StaffordLAR
26Bryce YoungCAR
27Aaron RodgersPIT
28Sam DarnoldSEA
29Russell WilsonNYG
30Daniel JonesIND
31Anthony RichardsonIND
32Tyler ShoughNO
33Jaxson DartNYG
34Spencer RattlerNO
35Joe FlaccoCLE
36Jalen MilroeSEA
37Shedeur SandersCLE
38Kenny PickettCLE
Quarterback (QB) tiers for 2025 fantasy football: Jayden Daniels levels up, how high can Justin Fields fly?
Elite quarterbacks still run you a pretty penny, but the cost is no longer prohibitive given the payoff.

2025 Running Back Rankings

RankPlayerTeam
1Saquon BarkleyPHI
2Jahmyr GibbsDET
3Bijan RobinsonATL
4Derrick HenryBAL
5Bucky IrvingTB
6Christian McCaffreySF
7Ashton JeantyLV
8Jonathan TaylorIND
9Devon AchaneMIA
10Kyren WilliamsLAR
11Omarion HamptonLAC
12Josh JacobsGB
13Breece HallNYJ
14Chase BrownCIN
15Alvin KamaraNO
16Kenneth WalkerSEA
17James CookBUF
18James ConnerARI
19Chuba HubbardCAR
20David MontgomeryDET
21D’Andre SwiftCHI
22Tony PollardTEN
23RJ HarveyDEN
24TreVeyon HendersonNE
25Isiah PachecoKC
26Aaron JonesMIN
27Brian Robinson JrWAS
28Jordan MasonMIN
29Kaleb JohnsonPIT
30Joe MixonHOU
31Jaylen WarrenPIT
32Tyrone Tracy JrNYG
33Jaydon BlueDAL
34Zach CharbonnetSEA
35Rhamondre StevensonNE
36Travis EtienneJAX
37Tyler AllgeierATL
38Ray DavisBUF
39Trey BensonARI
40Tyjae SpearsTEN
41Rachaad WhiteTB
42Bhayshul TutenJAX
43Tank BigsbyJAX
44Isaac GuerendoSF
45Dylan SampsonCLE
46Jerome FordCLE
47JK DobbinsDEN
48Cam SkatteboNYG
49Roschon JohnsonCHI
50Braelon AllenNYJ
51Jaylen WrightMIA
52Austin EkelerWAS
53Najee HarrisLAC
54Nick ChubbHOU
55Woody MarksHOU
56Justice HillBAL
57Javonte WilliamsDAL
58DJ GiddensIND
59Will ShipleyPHI
60Miles SandersDAL
61Keaton MitchellBAL
62Brashard SmithKC
63Kareem HuntKC
64Raheem MostertLV
65Emanuel WilsonGB
66Jarquez HunterLAR
67Jacory Croskey-MerrittWAS
68Rico DowdleCAR
69MarShawn LloydGB
70Cam AkersNO
71Elijah MitchellKC
72Tahj BrooksCIN
73Kyle MonangaiCHI
74Jordan JamesSF
75Phil MafahDAL
76Sean TuckerTB
77Devin NealNO
Patrick Daugherty breaks down Bills running back James Cook sitting out of team practices amid a contract dispute with the team, explaining why fantasy managers should not be concerned by the situation just yet.

2025 Wide Receiver Rankings

RankPlayerTeam
1Ja’Marr ChaseCIN
2Justin JeffersonMIN
3CeeDee LambDAL
4Amon-Ra St BrownDET
5Malik NabersNYG
6Puka NacuaLAR
7AJ BrownPHI
8Nico CollinsHOU
9Brian Thomas JrJAX
10Tyreek HillMIA
11Drake LondonATL
12Ladd McConkeyLAC
13Garrett WilsonNYJ
14Tee HigginsCIN
15Davante AdamsLAR
16Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA
17Xavier WorthyKC
18Mike EvansTB
19DK MetcalfPIT
20Jameson WilliamsDET
21DeVonta SmithPHI
22Marvin Harrison JrARI
23DJ MooreCHI
24Tetairoa McMillanCAR
25Jaylen WaddleMIA
26Terry McLaurinWAS
27Calvin RidleyTEN
28Zay FlowersBAL
29Courtland SuttonDEN
30George PickensDAL
31Travis HunterJAX
32Rashee RiceKC
33Jerry JeudyCLE
34Jakobi MeyersLV
35Chris OlaveNO
36Khalil ShakirBUF
37Rome OdunzeCHI
38Ricky PearsallSF
39Stefon DiggsNE
40Jordan AddisonMIN
41Josh DownsIND
42Michael PittmanIND
43Jauan JenningsSF
44Jayden ReedGB
45Darnell MooneyATL
46Deebo SamuelWAS
47Keon ColemanBUF
48Rashid ShaheedNO
49Emeka EgbukaTB
50Chris GodwinTB
51Cooper KuppSEA
52Keenan AllenLAC
53Matthew GoldenGB
54Luther Burden IIICHI
55Jayden HigginsHOU
56Brandon AiyukSF
57Joshua PalmerBUF
58Marquise BrownKC
59Rashod BatemanBAL
60Marvin MimsDEN
61Kyle WilliamsNE
62Adam ThielenCAR
63Alec PierceIND
64Tre HarrisLAC
65Pat BryantDEN
66Jaylin NoelHOU
67Romeo DoubsGB
68Demario DouglasNE
69Xavier LegetteCAR
70Wan’Dale RobinsonNYG
71Christian KirkHOU
72Cedric TillmanCLE
73Michael WilsonARI
74Jalen McMillanTB
75Dyami BrownJAX
76DeAndre HopkinsBAL
77Dont’e Thornton JrLV
78Darius SlaytonNYG
79Jalen CokerCAR
80Dontayvion WicksGB
81Calvin AustinPIT
82Isaac TeSlaaDET
83Andrei IosivasCIN
84Tyler LockettTEN
85Adonai MitchellIND
86Nick Westbrook-IkhineMIA
Tight end (TE) tiers for 2025 fantasy football: Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle set the standard
Bowers leads the way after his historic rookie campaign, but what about fantasy managers who decide to wait at the tight end position?

2025 Tight End Rankings

RankPlayerTeam
1Brock BowersLV
2Trey McBrideARI
3George KittleSF
4Travis KelceKC
5TJ HockensonMIN
6Sam LaPortaDET
7Evan EngramDEN
8Mark AndrewsBAL
9Tyler WarrenIND
10David NjokuCLE
11Dalton KincaidBUF
12Isaiah LikelyBAL
13Colston LovelandCHI
14Tucker KraftGB
15Dallas GoedertPHI
16Jake FergusonDAL
17Brenton StrangeJAX
18Jonnu SmithPIT
19Kyle PittsATL
20Hunter HenryNE
21Zach ErtzWAS
22Cade OttonTB
23Pat FreiermuthPIT
24Mike GesickiCIN
25Elijah ArroyoSEA
26Mason TaylorNYJ
27Dalton SchultzHOU
28Ja’Tavion SandersCAR
29Juwan JohnsonNO
30Chigoziem OkonkwoTEN
31Noah GrayKC
32Noah FantCIN
33Theo JohnsonNYG
34Tyler ConklinLAC
35Cole KmetCHI
36Terrance FergusonLAR