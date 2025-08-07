RotoPat’s preseason positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season

After months of wheel-spinning debates and tortured attempts to find new takes on the same 2024 data, the 2025 rankings are finally beginning to shake loose.

With training camp raging and the preseason beginning in earnest, the process will only accelerate over the next few weeks. I will do my best to stay on top of it, including offering detailed explanations once we get closer to Week 1. For now, here is my best guess at how the 2025 rankings will shake out.

2025 Quarterback Rankings

Rank Player Team 1 Josh Allen BUF 2 Lamar Jackson BAL 3 Jayden Daniels WAS 4 Jalen Hurts PHI 5 Joe Burrow CIN 6 Patrick Mahomes KC 7 Justin Fields NYJ 8 Dak Prescott DAL 9 Kyler Murray ARI 10 Bo Nix DEN 11 Baker Mayfield TB 12 Jared Goff DET 13 Brock Purdy SF 14 Jordan Love GB 15 Drake Maye NE 16 Caleb Williams CHI 17 Tua Tagovailoa MIA 18 Trevor Lawrence JAX 19 Justin Herbert LAC 20 CJ Stroud HOU 21 Michael Penix Jr ATL 22 JJ McCarthy MIN 23 Geno Smith LV 24 Cameron Ward TEN 25 Matthew Stafford LAR 26 Bryce Young CAR 27 Aaron Rodgers PIT 28 Sam Darnold SEA 29 Russell Wilson NYG 30 Daniel Jones IND 31 Anthony Richardson IND 32 Tyler Shough NO 33 Jaxson Dart NYG 34 Spencer Rattler NO 35 Joe Flacco CLE 36 Jalen Milroe SEA 37 Shedeur Sanders CLE 38 Kenny Pickett CLE

2025 Running Back Rankings

Rank Player Team 1 Saquon Barkley PHI 2 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 3 Bijan Robinson ATL 4 Derrick Henry BAL 5 Bucky Irving TB 6 Christian McCaffrey SF 7 Ashton Jeanty LV 8 Jonathan Taylor IND 9 Devon Achane MIA 10 Kyren Williams LAR 11 Omarion Hampton LAC 12 Josh Jacobs GB 13 Breece Hall NYJ 14 Chase Brown CIN 15 Alvin Kamara NO 16 Kenneth Walker SEA 17 James Cook BUF 18 James Conner ARI 19 Chuba Hubbard CAR 20 David Montgomery DET 21 D’Andre Swift CHI 22 Tony Pollard TEN 23 RJ Harvey DEN 24 TreVeyon Henderson NE 25 Isiah Pacheco KC 26 Aaron Jones MIN 27 Brian Robinson Jr WAS 28 Jordan Mason MIN 29 Kaleb Johnson PIT 30 Joe Mixon HOU 31 Jaylen Warren PIT 32 Tyrone Tracy Jr NYG 33 Jaydon Blue DAL 34 Zach Charbonnet SEA 35 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 36 Travis Etienne JAX 37 Tyler Allgeier ATL 38 Ray Davis BUF 39 Trey Benson ARI 40 Tyjae Spears TEN 41 Rachaad White TB 42 Bhayshul Tuten JAX 43 Tank Bigsby JAX 44 Isaac Guerendo SF 45 Dylan Sampson CLE 46 Jerome Ford CLE 47 JK Dobbins DEN 48 Cam Skattebo NYG 49 Roschon Johnson CHI 50 Braelon Allen NYJ 51 Jaylen Wright MIA 52 Austin Ekeler WAS 53 Najee Harris LAC 54 Nick Chubb HOU 55 Woody Marks HOU 56 Justice Hill BAL 57 Javonte Williams DAL 58 DJ Giddens IND 59 Will Shipley PHI 60 Miles Sanders DAL 61 Keaton Mitchell BAL 62 Brashard Smith KC 63 Kareem Hunt KC 64 Raheem Mostert LV 65 Emanuel Wilson GB 66 Jarquez Hunter LAR 67 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 68 Rico Dowdle CAR 69 MarShawn Lloyd GB 70 Cam Akers NO 71 Elijah Mitchell KC 72 Tahj Brooks CIN 73 Kyle Monangai CHI 74 Jordan James SF 75 Phil Mafah DAL 76 Sean Tucker TB 77 Devin Neal NO

2025 Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Player Team 1 Ja’Marr Chase CIN 2 Justin Jefferson MIN 3 CeeDee Lamb DAL 4 Amon-Ra St Brown DET 5 Malik Nabers NYG 6 Puka Nacua LAR 7 AJ Brown PHI 8 Nico Collins HOU 9 Brian Thomas Jr JAX 10 Tyreek Hill MIA 11 Drake London ATL 12 Ladd McConkey LAC 13 Garrett Wilson NYJ 14 Tee Higgins CIN 15 Davante Adams LAR 16 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 17 Xavier Worthy KC 18 Mike Evans TB 19 DK Metcalf PIT 20 Jameson Williams DET 21 DeVonta Smith PHI 22 Marvin Harrison Jr ARI 23 DJ Moore CHI 24 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 25 Jaylen Waddle MIA 26 Terry McLaurin WAS 27 Calvin Ridley TEN 28 Zay Flowers BAL 29 Courtland Sutton DEN 30 George Pickens DAL 31 Travis Hunter JAX 32 Rashee Rice KC 33 Jerry Jeudy CLE 34 Jakobi Meyers LV 35 Chris Olave NO 36 Khalil Shakir BUF 37 Rome Odunze CHI 38 Ricky Pearsall SF 39 Stefon Diggs NE 40 Jordan Addison MIN 41 Josh Downs IND 42 Michael Pittman IND 43 Jauan Jennings SF 44 Jayden Reed GB 45 Darnell Mooney ATL 46 Deebo Samuel WAS 47 Keon Coleman BUF 48 Rashid Shaheed NO 49 Emeka Egbuka TB 50 Chris Godwin TB 51 Cooper Kupp SEA 52 Keenan Allen LAC 53 Matthew Golden GB 54 Luther Burden III CHI 55 Jayden Higgins HOU 56 Brandon Aiyuk SF 57 Joshua Palmer BUF 58 Marquise Brown KC 59 Rashod Bateman BAL 60 Marvin Mims DEN 61 Kyle Williams NE 62 Adam Thielen CAR 63 Alec Pierce IND 64 Tre Harris LAC 65 Pat Bryant DEN 66 Jaylin Noel HOU 67 Romeo Doubs GB 68 Demario Douglas NE 69 Xavier Legette CAR 70 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG 71 Christian Kirk HOU 72 Cedric Tillman CLE 73 Michael Wilson ARI 74 Jalen McMillan TB 75 Dyami Brown JAX 76 DeAndre Hopkins BAL 77 Dont’e Thornton Jr LV 78 Darius Slayton NYG 79 Jalen Coker CAR 80 Dontayvion Wicks GB 81 Calvin Austin PIT 82 Isaac TeSlaa DET 83 Andrei Iosivas CIN 84 Tyler Lockett TEN 85 Adonai Mitchell IND 86 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine MIA

2025 Tight End Rankings