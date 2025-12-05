How to watch Mississippi vs. No. 23 St. John’s: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Midtown Manhattan will welcome the men’s basketball teams of Mississippi and St. John’s, which will continue its regular-season schedule Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

This is the Red Storm’s second of 12 games at MSG this season, the most for the program since 1951-52. St. John’s went 12-0 at Madison Square Garden last year, including three consecutive victories in three days to win the Big East championship.

Saturday will mark the end of a nine-day break for St. John’s (4-3), which went 1-2 at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas last month (defeating Baylor and losing to Iowa State and Auburn).

After a 5-0 start, Ole Miss (5-3) has lost three consecutive (to Iowa, Utah and Miami).

This will be the second meeting between the schools. In their only other matchup, St. John’s beat Mississippi 70-67 in the opening round of the 1989 NIT.

More information below on Mississippi and St. John’s and how to watch the game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock

Mississippi:

The Rebels suffered a 75-66 home loss Tuesday to Miami as their offensive woes continued. Though Ole Miss is fourth in conference 3-point shooting, the team ranks last in SEC scoring this season. Interior defense has been a highlight with Mississippi ranking second in the SEC for blocks (including 10 against Miami). James Scott is averaging a team-high 2 blocks per game.

In their third season under head coach Chris Beard (who led Texas Tech to the 2019 national championship game), the Rebels were picked to finish eighth in the SEC after making the Sweet 16 last year.

Travis Perry and Patton Pinkins each scored 11 points against Miami. AJ Storr and Ilias Kamardine both lead the team at 13.8 ponts per game.

No. 23 St. John’s:

The Red Storm is winning the games in which they’re favored (including three victories by more than 30 points over non-Power 4 teams), but its three losses were to ranked teams.

St. John’s was ranked fifth in the AP preseason poll for its third season under head coach Rick Pitino, who guided the program to the NCAA Tournament and 31 wins last season (its best since 1986). In Pitino’s traditional up-tempo style, St. John’s is averaging 22.9 points per game on the fast break (ranking fourth nationally), but the Red Storm has weaknesses at the free throw line (71.1%) and offensive rebounds (allowing 14.6 per game, worst in the Big East).

Zuby Ejiofor scored 24 points in St. John’s 85-74 loss Nov. 26 to Auburn, and Joson Sanon had 16 points. Bryce Hopkins leads the team at 16.1 points per game.

How to watch Mississippi vs. No. 23 St. John’s:

When: Saturday, Dec. 6

Saturday, Dec. 6 Where: Madison Square Garden in New York

Madison Square Garden in New York Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Big East Basketball on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East basketball games.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student



Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on canceling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?