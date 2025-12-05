 Skip navigation
McMahon, Iwuala lead No. 13 Ole Miss women over No. 18 Notre Dame 69-62

  
Published December 5, 2025 12:39 AM
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 06 SEC Women's Tournament - Mississippi State vs Ole Miss

GREENVILLE, SC - MARCH 06: Ole Miss Rebels forward Christeen Iwuala (12) during the SEC women’s college basketball tournament between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels on March 6, 2025 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 22 points, Christeen Iwuala added 18 points and 13 rebounds and No. 13 Mississippi rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit to defeat No. 18 Notre Dame 69-62 on Thursday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge to remain unbeaten.

Mahon and Iwuala combined for 13 of the Rebels’ 19 fourth-quarter points with Iwuala’s three-point play early in the period giving Ole Miss (8-0) the lead for good and kicking off an 11-2 run.

McMahon was 10-of-20 shooting shooting and Iwuala 6 of 11 while collecting her fourth double-double this season.

Hannah Hildago scored 28 points including Notre Dame’s final six to keep the Fighting Irish (5-2) within range until she was ejected with a pair of technicals in the final seconds.

Hildago was 10-of 23 shooting, made all eight of her free throws and had five steals. Malaya Cowles added 12 points before fouling out.

Ole Miss took its first lead on Powe’s 3-pointer during a 9-0 run late in the third quarter and led 50-49 heading into the final period.

The Rebels trailed by as many as 19 midway through the second quarter before finishing the period on a 13-2 run to narrow the deficit to 37-29.

Ole Miss shot 39% and made only 6 of 25 3-pointers but outrebounded the Irish 42-27, including 19-8 on the offensive boards. Notre Dame shot 44%.

Up next

Notre Dame plays its ACC opener at Florida State on Sunday.

Ole Miss will play Kansas State on Sunday in the Bill Snyder Classic at St. Joseph, Missouri.