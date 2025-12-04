2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Lamar Jackson attempts to shake his slump vs. the Steelers, Jordan Love goes spiked week hunting against the Bears, and the Commanders wonder if it will be Jayden Daniels or Marcus Mariota under center.

Week 14 Quarterbacks

1 Josh Allen BUF vs. CIN 2 Dak Prescott DAL at DET 3 Joe Burrow CIN at BUF 4 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. HOU 5 Jalen Hurts PHI at LAC 6 Matthew Stafford LAR at ARI 7 Jared Goff DET vs. DAL 8 Jordan Love GB vs. CHI 9 Jacoby Brissett ARI vs. LAR 10 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. PIT 11 Baker Mayfield TB vs. NO 12 Bo Nix DEN at LV 13 Daniel Jones IND at JAC 14 Justin Herbert LAC vs. PHI 15 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. IND 16 Sam Darnold SEA at ATL 17 Caleb Williams CHI at GB 18 Marcus Mariota WAS at MIN 19 C.J. Stroud HOU at KC 20 Tyrod Taylor NYJ vs. MIA 21 Tyler Shough NO at TB 22 Tua Tagovailoa MIA at NYJ 23 Kirk Cousins ATL vs. SEA 24 Aaron Rodgers PIT at BAL 25 J.J. McCarthy MIN vs. WAS 26 Geno Smith LV vs. DEN 27 Shedeur Sanders CLE vs. TEN 28 Cam Ward TEN at CLE 29 Trey Lance LAC vs. PHI

QB Notes: Matthew Stafford was overdue not just for an implosion, but frankly multiple implosions. It wouldn’t be surprising if his turnover rate regressed hard to his longtime career norms down the stretch. It also doesn’t matter much in fantasy, where Stafford not only has two elite receivers, but a wideout serving as his de facto goal-line running back, juicing his touchdown totals. Week 14 opponent Arizona is not a matchup to be feared. … Joe Burrow came back and immediately produced a QB1 effort, if only just. Burrow was the QB12 against the Ravens as he missed Tee Higgins (concussion). Now Higgins should be back for what is all but certain to be a shootout with the Bills. Burrow is the kind of Week 14 quarterback where we can debate the exact rank, but not the end result: In your lineup. … The Eagles’ offensive struggles are finally having a negative impact on Jalen Hurts’ fantasy output, but only to the extent he’s the QB9 by average points over the past five weeks as opposed to QB3 or QB4. That remains the beauty of Hurts’ fantasy game. Whether or not he’s actually “good” in real life rarely matters. His baseline is safe and the upside ever present.

Jacoby Brissett is now tied for the league lead in 300-yard games (four). In seven starts. He appears to be missing Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) for Week 14, but that’s never mattered before. Even if a Rams pass defense that just got gutted by Bryce Young shores up a bit this week, Brissett will get his fantasy numbers even if the marks leave something to be desired in “real life.” … I hedged Lamar Jackson to QB5 in Week 13. It turns out he had much further to fall. Scoreless in three straight starts, Jackson isn’t even cracking the top 24 by average fantasy points since returning five games ago. I’m not really sure what we are supposed to do with that information. Benching Jackson seems unthinkable, but so does playing him right now. … By now everyone knows Bo Nix perks up for plus matchups but turtles for bad ones. Although it required overtime, a soft Week 13 date with Washington produced just Nix’s second 300-yard outing of the year. No. 3 will be possible vs. a Raiders defense and team in full-on collapse. Vegas’ dome will undoubtedly be overrun by Broncos fans cheering on a team with one of the week’s higher implied team totals.

Baker Mayfield continues to tread water in fantasy and, unlike some of the quarterbacks around him, he is doing so with surprisingly little rushing threat. It’s possible Bucky Irving’s return will perk the Bucs’ entire offense up going forward, but Mayfield has only one multi-score day through the air over his past six starts. That includes zero from his first Saints meeting. The rematch is an admittedly plus matchup, while touchdown aficionado Mike Evans could be returning. … The Week 14 Daniel Jones road is fraught with peril. Playing a little bit shakier with each passing week, Jones has nevertheless yet to see the floor fall all the way out. It will all be put to the test for a Jaguars date that offers a strong game environment (48.5) but another rough matchup in a defense allowing just 6.4 yards per attempt and forcing the league’s third most turnovers. Any outcome is possible with Jones in the final week of the fantasy regular season. … Not a QB1 by average fantasy points or even particularly close to it over the past five weeks, Justin Herbert is now contending with a broken (non-throwing) finger just as the Chargers host an Eagles defense all but eliminating the pass. Herbert’s health coupled with LT Joe Alt’s absence is going to make top 12 numbers extraordinarily difficult to come by vs. Philly.

Trevor Lawrence has finally shown signs of life over the past two weeks. In theory, he now also has a healthy Brian Thomas Jr. for the stretch run. The Colts are a middle of the road matchup looking a lot better with Sauce Gardner (calf) on the shelf. Fantasy managers will take the game total (48.5) with the Jags at home. … Caleb Williams has completed under 60 percent of his passes in five straight starts. He is still making enough throws for the Bears to win games, but the same hasn’t really been true in fantasy football. “@GB” is the kind of matchup where Williams will probably have to throw more than coach Ben Johnson would like, but that’s not necessarily a good thing against a Packers defense that remains one of the league’s best in the air. … Tyrod Taylor already has as many 30-attempt appearances (two) as Justin Fields. Taylor has started three games to Fields’ nine. #AsExpected, the Jets are passing more with Taylor under center, but perhaps not as expected, they are doing so with trade fliers Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie as the top receiving options. For Week 14, the Dolphins are one of the better matchups an enemy passer can get.

If Jayden Daniels (elbow) returns, he will find himself on the QB1/2 borderline after so many injury issues and so much time away. … Although it was scoreless, C.J. Stroud had one of his better overall starts in his Week 13 return. The Chiefs are a tough Week 14 road matchup, albeit one where Stroud will have no choice but to throw. With the Texans’ skill corps looking deeper of late, Stroud is a volume-based bet who has better than 50 percent odds of generating multiple scores in Kansas City. … The Tua Tagovailoa well has once again run dry. Neither his weapons nor volume are plentiful enough to overcome his ever-present limitations, even for plus date’s like Sunday’s Jets road trip. … I genuinely did not believe Max Brosmer could be worse than J.J. McCarthy. Seeing was believing in Seattle, however. Now “Nine” is back for a much softer defensive matchup in the Commanders. Unlike the options behind him — Geno Smith, Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward — McCarthy does still offer some wild hair upside because of his elite weapons and theoretical rushing ability.

