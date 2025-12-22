Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 17: One last job for Taysom Hill

Fantasy football championship week is upon us. That means one final run of waivers before the big game. These are the biggest adds at every position heading into Week 17.

▶ Quarterback

Tyler Shough, Saints

Streaming options are thin this week, but the Saints/Titans showdown has two viable plays. Shough has finished as a top-15 QB in five of his past six games. He is averaging 248 passing yards and a touchdown plus 22 rushing yards since Week 10. The Titans rank 28th in EPA per dropback allowed. Shough should close out the fantasy football season as a solid QB2 option.

Cam Ward, Titans

Ward is a bit more risky than Shough, but recent returns have been promising. He has three games with multiple passing touchdowns this year. All of them have come over the past three weeks. He has just one interception and three sacks during that stretch. Ward’s yardage totals are nothing to write home about, but you could do worse off the waiver wire.

▶ Running Back

Blake Corum, Rams

The Corum committee pushed on last week. He posted a 14/48/1 rushing line and caught a 13-yard pass. Corum has at least 11 touches in three straight games. Now the Rams are favored by 8.5 points over the Falcons. They should have no issues establishing their ground game in Atlanta, keeping Corum in the RB3 mix.

Tyjae Spears, Titans

Spears is coming off his best game of the season in most regards. He ran for 52 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts versus the Chiefs. Spears also added five catches for 53 yards. He was one catch and five yards shy of team-highs in both categories. It was his first game with more than 100 scrimmage yards on the year. The Saints have faced a -5% pass rate over expected this year, meaning teams tend to lean heavily toward the run versus New Orleans. Tony Pollard will lead the way for Tennessee, but Spears could push for a dozen touches.

Chris Rodriguez, Commanders

Rodriguez missed Week 15 but was back in action last week and led the Commanders with 15 rush attempts. Jacory Croskey-Merritt was still involved, seeing eight attempts, and Jeremy McNichols led the backfield in receptions with two. It’s a messy committee, but Rodriguez is the leader in the clubhouse right now. He turned his workload into 63 yards and a touchdown versus Philly over the weekend.

Jawhar Jordan, Texans

Woody Marks missed Week 16 with an ankle issue. Initial reports suggested Nick Chubb would be the featured back. Instead, the Texans rolled out Jordan as their top back. He ran 15 times for 53 scoreless yards. Jordan exploded two weeks ago with 101 carries on 15 attempts but couldn’t recreate that performance versus the Raiders. His time as the team’s lead back could be over as soon as this week, so fantasy managers shouldn’t count on him as an RB2 versus the Chargers on Sunday.

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons

It’s not a great week to stream Allgeier. As previously mentioned, the Falcons are projected to get blown out, which will limit Allgeier’s workload. Still, the bruising back has 30 red zone carries and seven inside-the-five attempts, both of which lead Atlanta by exactly one. Allgeier is a touchdown-or-bust RB4 for Week 17.

▶ Wide Receiver

Parker Washington, Jaguars

Washington wreaked havoc on consolation brackets on Sunday with a 6/145/1 receiving line on 10 targets. He earned a 29 percent target share and led the Jaguars in all receiving stats. His 46 percent air yards share goes down as a season-high. Washington should still be ranked behind Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. going forward, but this spike week is a proof of concept for anyone in need of a streaming WR4.

Trevor Lawrence to Parker Washington for the TD!



JAXvsDEN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/cHFgVwot0m — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Mack Hollins, Patriots

The Patriots got banged up at receiver on Sunday night. Pop Douglas left early with a hamstring injury and Kayshon Boutte exited late with a head injury. Hollins went on to see nine targets, seven of which he caught for 69 yards. Hollins would have been in the WR4 mix if the Pats didn’t potentially lose multiple wideouts. He averaged 13.5 PPR points in the two games Boutte missed earlier in the year. That puts him on a WR3 trajectory if Boutte is out for Week 17.

Troy Franklin, Broncos

Pat Bryant left Week 16 with a scary head injury. He took a brutal hit while climbing the ladder for a high pass from Bo Nix and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The good news is that he avoided the worst-case scenario and was diagnosed with just a concussion. Bryant will miss Week 17, meaning Franklin is locked in to the No. 2 role in Denver. He went for 66 yards on four grabs versus the Jags with Bryant playing the entire game. Franklin posted a 6/85/1 line in the WR2 role last week. Facing a downtrodden Chiefs squad in Week 17, Franklin is shaping up to be a strong FLEX option.

▶ Tight End

Taysom Hill, Saints

What a strange way to end the 2025 fantasy season. With Devin Neal and Alvin Kamara out for Week 16, Hill operated as the team’s lead back, running 12 times for 42 yards. Audric Estime and Evan Hull only combined for 10 attempts. Hill also caught four passes for 36 yards. He punctuated the five-tool performance by tossing a 38-yard score to Chris Olave to ice the game. Hill touched the ball 16 times and threw a pass. No other tight end sees the ball as often as Hill. Assuming Kamara remains out for Week 17, Hill will be a TE1.

A.J. Barner, Seahawks

Barner isn’t quite hitting the TE1 ranks, but he is on the cusp. Over his past six games, Barner has a 19 percent target share on a 75 percent route rate. He averaged 8.8 PPR points, which technically makes him the TE12 over that stretch. Barner will sit on the TE1/2 border for his Week 17 date with the Panthers.

Chig Okonkwo, Titans

Okonkwo led the Titans in targets (eight) and catches (six) on Sunday. He also scored one of the team’s two receiving touchdowns. Okokwo is still splitting routes with rookie Gunnar Helm, but he is running between 55 and 70 percent of the routes every week. With a .18 targets per route run, that’s enough of a role to stick in the TE2 ranks for Week 17.