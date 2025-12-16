Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Jayden Daniels shut down, surgery for Mahomes, Davante Adams update

Staying up to date on NFL injury news is of the utmost importance for fantasy football success. The article below tracks all fantasy-relevant players currently listed on their team’s injury report, and provides fantasy managers with actionable recommendations as new information rolls in.

Check back for updates from Tuesday through Saturday.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, notes, and transactions around the league.

**UPDATED AS OF TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16TH AT 7 PM ET**

🏈 AFC East

◆ Buffalo Bills

The Bills escaped their Week 15 win over the Patriots absent any significant fantasy injuries.

◆ Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill - WR (knee)

Hill suffered a dislocated knee in the team’s Week 4 win over the Jets. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Hill’s absence likely places additional emphasis on the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, increasing the expected target volume for De’Von Achane, Darren Waller, and Jaylen Waddle.

◆ New England Patriots

Terrell Jennings - RB (concussion)

Jennings did not practice on Wednesday . He did not play in Week 15.

Fantasy Impact: Jennings should be expected to sit out in Week 15, reducing the Patriots’ backfield to a usable two-player rotation.

◆ New York Jets

Mason Taylor - TE (neck)

Taylor was ruled out for Week 15 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: The Jets enter Week 15 down bad, with multiple primary contributors missing in action. This appears to be a team to avoid in fantasy.

Tyrod Taylor - QB (groin)

Taylor departed the team’s Week 14 loss to the Dolphins with a groin injury and did not return. Taylor was sidelined on Wednesday and did not play in Week 15.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday that he did not have an update on Taylor’s status and that he would need to talk with team doctors before a determination on his Week 15 status could be made. Glenn added that the “guy that’s gonna give us the best chance to win” will start in Week 15 against the Jaguars, which at this point could be rookie undrafted free agent Brady Cook, considering both Taylor and Justin Fields are currently injured. Downgrade the entirety of the offense should that be the case.

Justin Fields - QB (knee)

Fields was ruled out for Week 14 late in the week with a knee injury. He did not practice on Wednesday . The front office also signed quarterback Adrian Martinez to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Fantasy Impact: See above.

Garrett Wilson - WR (knee)

Wilson sprained his knee in his return to the active roster in Week 10 and is set to miss “three-to-four weeks.” He was placed on injured reserve and is eligible to return in Week 15. Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday that he did not have an update on Wilson’s potential return from injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Whelp, Wilson’s return didn’t last long as he is now set to miss another chunk of time with an additional knee injury. The Jets again find themselves bereft of pass-catching talent. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor stands to benefit the most in a fantasy setting, although the Jets continue to be allergic to throwing the football. Head coach Aaron Glenn said last week that he expects Wilson to “return this season.”

Braelon Allen - RB (knee)

Allen suffered a “pretty serious” knee injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dolphins. He is out indefinitely.

Fantasy Impact: Allen has been a significant contributor in the red zone this season. His absence substantially boosts Breece Hall‘s upside, who is now a locked-in RB1 in Week 5 against the Cowboys. Backup running back Isaiah Davis can be stashed in 12-team leagues as a high-upside contingency option. Hall gained a season-high 155 yards from scrimmage on 18 opportunities in his first game without Allen in Week 5.

Josh Reynolds - WR (hip)

Reynolds was evidently placed on injured reserve in Week 10, after suffering a hip injury during practice in Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: Reynolds’ absence clears the way for new Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to be active on game day.

🏈 AFC North

◆ Baltimore Ravens

Rashod Bateman - WR (ankle)

Bateman was added to the team’s injury report Thursday after a limited showing due to an ankle injury. He did not play in Week 15.

Fantasy Impact: Bateman appears to have injured his ankle in Thursday’s practice, making it likelier than not we see the veteran perimeter threat held out for a must-win game against the Bengals. DeAndre Hopkins is in line to see additional run on, should Bateman miss.

Justice Hill - RB (neck)

Hill will not play in Week 13. Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Hill could return “in three to four weeks.”

Fantasy Impact: Running back Keaton Mitchell will continue operating as the clear-cut No. 2 in Baltimore.

◆ Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins - WR (concussion)

Higgins missed Week 13 with a concussion. He was placed back into protocol following Week 14 after reporting symptoms after the game and practiced in a “very limited” capacity on Wednesday. He was ruled out Friday.

Fantasy Impact: A second concussion in two calendar weeks is a significant issue for Higgins. Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki would benefit if Higgins misses time.

◆ Cleveland Browns

David Njoku - TE (knee)

Njoku aggravated his knee injury in Week 14. He was ruled out for Week 15 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: We expect rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to continue operating as the team’s No. 1 pass catcher. Start Fannin with confidence after a career game a week ago.

Jerome Ford - RB (shoulder)

The Browns signed running back Trayveon Williams after placing Ford on injured reserve this week.

Fantasy Impact: Williams is unlikely to contribute on game day, now occupying the No. 3 role. We expect No. 2 running back Dylan Sampson (calf/hand) to continue playing through injury.

◆ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers did not experience any fantasy-relevant injuries in their Week 15 win over the Dolphins.

🏈 AFC South

◆ Houston Texans

Woody Marks - RB (ankle)

Marks was unable to finish the team’s Week 15 win over the Cardinals due to an ankle injury.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters Monday that Marks “should be fine” moving forward, and that he likely could have returned against the Cardinals.

Nick Chubb - RB (ribs)

Chubb was unable to finish the team’s Week 14 win over the Chiefs due to a ribs injury. He remained sidelined on Wednesday and Thursday but returned to a limited session Friday, ultimately sitting out in Week 15.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Woody Marks handled 28 touches following Chubb’s departure last week, despite Marks being listed on Week 14’s injury report with an ankle injury. Marks is back on the injury report with a knee injury this week, though we tentatively expect him to play through it. He could be in line for an RB1-worthy role in a plus matchup against the Cardinals if Chubb is unable to go.

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury list ahead of Week 1. He is not expected to play this year.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Nick Chubb is now in a game script-dependent rushing role, while rookie running back Woody Marks operates as the starter.

◆ Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones - QB (Achilles)

Jones played through a fracture in his fibula for two-plus games before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 14. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: The injury comes at the worst possible time for the sliding Colts, who have dropped from the two-seed to the fringes of playoff contention in three short weeks. Making matters worse, Riley Leonard suffered a knee injury in relief duties against the Jaguars. The Colts signed potential Hall of Fame candidate Philip Rivers, who is set to draw another start in Week 16.

Riley Leonard - QB (knee)

Leonard suffered a PCL sprain in Week 14. He is practicing fully.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran grandfather Philip Rivers was elevated from the practice squad to start in Week 15 against the Seahawks.

Anthony Richardson - QB (eye)

Richardson suffered a “freak accident” ahead of Week 6 in which an elastic band snapped a piece of metal hit him in the eye, fracturing his orbital bone. He was placed on injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Richardson was medically cleared to practice Monday but the team already named veteran Philip Rivers the starter for Week 16.

◆ Jacksonville Jaguars

Bhayshul Tuten - RB (finger)

Tuten underwent successful surgery on his finger Monday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Fantasy Impact: Tuten’s injury leaves Travis Etienne alone in the backfield, although the team signed veteran journeyman DeeJay Dallas Tuesday. Etienne carries clear league-winning upside in a likely robust role for the remainder of the season.

Travis Hunter - WR/CB (knee)

Hunter was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending LCL tear.

Fantasy Impact: See Thomas’ section above.

◆ Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley - WR (hamstring)

Ridley reportedly broke his fibula in Week 11 and is out for the season.

Fantasy Impact: It’s a disappointing end to a disappointing season for the veteran receiver. The Titans are left with no standout fantasy options in his absence.

🏈 AFC West

◆ Denver Broncos

Pat Bryant - WR (hamstring)

Bryant managed to suit up on Sunday after straining his hamstring in Week 14’s Thursday practice session. He was ruled out for Week 15 on Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Marvin Mims could see additional run out of the slot in Bryant’s absence, although Troy Franklin likely stands as the top beneficiary.

J.K. Dobbins - RB (foot)

Dobbins was ruled out on Friday before being placed on IR on Saturday. The injury requires surgery, likely ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie RJ Harvey is in line to see a noticeable increase to what has been a modest snap rate, although Tyler Badie remained frustratingly involved. Jaleel McLaughlin also saw increased opportunities on early downs.

◆ Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes - QB (knee)

Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL tear with associated LCL tear in the Chiefs’ Week 15 loss to the Chargers. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Mahomes underwent successful surgery Monday to repair both ligaments, thusly starting an estimated nine-month recovery timetable. Gardner Minshew will start for the Chiefs for the remainder of the season after the team was eliminated from postseason contention in Week 15.

Hollywood Brown - WR (personal)

Brown was ruled out for Week 15 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Although not a direct benefit to any singular player, both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton have fewer bodies to compete with for rotational snaps.

◆ Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith - QB (shoulder)

Smith is “unlikely” to play in Week 15 against the Eagles. Smith entered the game with a foot injury and exited with a throwing shoulder injury and significant abrasions on his throwing hand’s ring and pinky fingers. He was ruled out for Week 15 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett will start in his stead. He is not worthy of fantasy consideration.

◆ Los Angeles Chargers

Quentin Johnston - WR (groin)

Johnston was added to the team’s injury report Friday with a groin issue and did not play in Week 15.

Fantasy Impact: Johnston will look to get back on the field in Week 16.

Najee Harris - RB (Achilles)

Harris ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Broncos. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal are likely to continue splitting backfield work until the former can work his way back into game shape.

🏈 NFC East

◆ Dallas Cowboys

Miles Sanders - RB (ankle/knee)

Sanders was injured in Week 4 and did not play in Week 5. He was ruled out for Week 6 before being placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Javonte Williams continues to operate in a near workhorse role.

◆ New York Giants

Malik Nabers - WR (knee)

Nabers suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 win over the Chargers and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Fantasy Impact: The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Giants after they moved to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under center. Nabers’ absence will make it difficult to consistently move the football, lowering the upside of all remaining healthy players. Nabers makes for a solid trade target for dynasty managers looking to rebuild this season.

Cam Skattebo - RB (ankle)

Skattebo suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Eagles, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: The backfield in New York should revert to a timeshare headed by veteran Tyrone Tracy in Skattebo’s absence. Devin Singletary remains on hand for change-of-pace duties. Treat Tracy as a low-end RB2 for the remainder of the season.

◆ Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles emerged from their Week 15 win over the Raiders absent any fantasy-relevant injuries.

◆ Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels - QB (elbow)

Daniels dislocated the elbow in his left, non-throwing arm in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Seahawks. He was ruled out for the remainder of the season Monday.

Fantasy Impact: Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders in the final three weeks of the regular season. He is a borderline QB1/2.

Chris Rodriguez - RB (groin)

Rodriguez did not practice on Wednesday and did not play in Week 15.

Fantasy Impact: Rodriguez’s injury could give rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt a chance to earn the starting role.

Noah Brown - WR (ribs)

The team placed Brown on injured reserve Monday, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: None. Brown has not been fantasy-relevant all season.

Zach Ertz - TE (knee)

Ertz suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Vikings. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: The hits keep on coming for the Commanders in a lost season. John Bates should step into a significant role for the Commanders down the stretch but likely does not carry enough upside for weekly fantasy consideration.

🏈 NFC North

◆ Chicago Bears

Rome Odunze - WR (foot)

Odunze returned to practice on Wednesday and missing all of Week 14. He was removed from the injury report for Week 15 before missing the game after aggravating the injury in pre-game warmups.

Fantasy Impact: Odunze’s inactivity elevates the roles of DJ Moore, Colston Loveland, and Luther Burden, all of whom see a substantial boost against the Packers. Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Monday that “all options are on the table” regarding Odunze’s status moving forward. That does not inspire confidence that he will be available in the coming weeks.

◆ Detroit Lions

Brock Wright - TE (neck)

Wright landed hard on his neck in Week 12. He has been placed on injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Backup tight ends Shane Zylstra (knee) and Ross Dwelley form a fantasy-unfriendly duo, who should only be considered in DFS lineups.

Sam LaPorta - TE (back)

LaPorta was added to the Lions’ injury report with a back injury on Wednesday. After being ruled out for Week 11 on Friday, the Lions placed him on injured reserve on Saturday.

Fantasy Impact: The Lions’ pass-catching corps is deep. Removing LaPorta from it could result in one or more extra targets for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Jameson Williams and RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

◆ Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs - RB (knee)

Jacobs reportedly aggravated his knee injury in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Broncos.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday that Jacobs “would not have practiced” had the team held a regular session. He should continue to see his practice reps managed and could be in line to miss Week 16 against the Bears.

Christian Watson - WR (shoulder)

Watson was unable to finish the team’s Week 15 loss to the Broncos after landing hard on his shoulder on a Jordan Love interception in the third quarter.

Fantasy Impact: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the team does not view the injury as significant, making it likely he does not miss any time.

Tucker Kraft - TE (knee)

Kraft suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Panthers.

Fantasy Impact: Kraft’s breakout season comes to an end prematurely after the untimely knee injury. Luke Musgrave should be rostered in all formats as he likely enters a featured role for the Packers.

◆ Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz - QB (shoulder)

Wentz will undergo season-ending surgery after playing through a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum.

Fantasy Impact: Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the starter in Minnesota moving forward.

🏈 NFC South

◆ Atlanta Falcons

Drake London - WR (knee)

London reportedly suffered a PCL sprain in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Panthers. Head coach Raheem Morris labeled London “day-to-day” in Week 15, but the team ultimately ruled him out.

Fantasy Impact: Tight end Kyle Pitts is now the passing game’s top option.

Michael Penix - QB (knee)

Penix reportedly suffered a knee injury that included a partially torn ACL, a separate sprain and a bone bruise in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Panthers. He will undergo season-ending ACL reconstruction.

Fantasy Impact: That leaves the team in the hands of veteran Kirk Cousins moving forward. Cousins notably completed 21-of-31 passes for only 173 yards with no touchdowns in his only other start this season, which came against an underperforming Dolphins team. The Falcons could be in some trouble the rest of the way.

◆ Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are healthy following the team’s Week 15 loss to the Saints.

◆ New Orleans Saints

Devin Neal - RB (hamstring)

Neal departed the team’s Week 15 win over the Panthers with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Kellen Moore did not pass an update on Neal following the game, making his status noteworthy considering the team remains without Alvin Kamara.

Devaughn Vele - WR (shoulder)

Vele could not finish the team’s Week 15 win over the Panthers due to a shoulder injury.

Fantasy Impact: Mason Tipton would be next in line for snaps at wide receiver alongside Chris Olave, should Vele be unable to go in Week 16.

Alvin Kamara - RB (ankle/knee)

Kamara remains sidelined by his ankle injury and PCL sprain. He has neither practiced nor played since Week 12 and was ruled out for Week 15 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie running back Devin Neal will continue operating as the starter. He can be treated as a borderline RB2/3.

Kendre Miller - RB (ACL)

Miller suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Bears. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Devin Neal should step into the primary change-of-pace role for the Saints in Miller’s absence. Lead back Alvin Kamara saw the highest snap rate since Week 2 following Miller’s departure and could be again looking at a workhorse role moving forward.

◆ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cade Otton - TE (knee)

Otton is doubtful to play in Week 15 against the Falcons.

Fantasy Impact: Payne Durham is the next man up at tight end for the Buccaneers, although he remains unlikely to contribute in a meaningful way on Thursday Night Football.

🏈 NFC West

◆ Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR (heel)

Harrison picked up a heel injury in his return to the lineup following a two-game absence due to an appendectomy. He was ruled out for Week 15 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Wide receiver Michael Wilson has established himself as an elite fantasy starter in Harrison’s absence.

Zonovan Knight - RB (ankle)

The Cardinals placed Knight on injured reserve Monday, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Minimal. Michael Carter and Emari Demercado should split work in the backfield for the rest of the season.

Greg Dortch - WR (chest)

The Cardinals placed Dortch on injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Wide receiver Michael Wilson will continue earning targets voluminously.

Trey Benson - RB (knee)

Benson underwent surgery after injuring his meniscus in Week 4. The Cardinals opened his 21-day practice window in Week 12, but they ultimately decided not to activate him from injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Running back Bam Knight is seemingly the best bet to operate as the Cardinals’ rest-of-season starter.

Kyler Murray - QB (foot)

Murray injured his foot on a fourth-quarter fumble in Week 5. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 10 and will be eligible to return in Week 14 against the Rams, though it could be as the Cardinals’ backup. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that the team will not open his 21-day practice window this week.

Fantasy Impact: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has finished as a QB1 in his last three games. He remains a viable streamer.

James Conner - RB (ankle)

Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: See: Trey Benson.

Zay Jones - WR (Achilles)

Jones suffered a torn Achilles in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Jones filled a situational role for the Cardinals but his absence could provide additional run for veteran slot man Greg Dortch.

◆ Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams - WR (hamstring)

Adams played through the hamstring strain without suffering a reported re-injury in Week 14. He aggravated the injury in the team’s Week 15 win and was unable to finish the game.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Adams could be a game-time decision for Week 16. It would appear to be highly unlikely that Adams plays on a short week, potentially setting up an offensive game plan built around 13-personnel.

Tyler Higbee - TE (ankle)

Higbee was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s Week 11 win over the Seahawks.

Fantasy Impact: Higbee’s absence for much of the game against the Seahawks simply allowed rookie Terrance Ferguson to step into additional snaps as opposed to forcing the team to move away from their league-leading 13-personnel rates. Colby Parkinson should be viewed as the team’s starter. Davis Allen is capable as well. The Panthers struggle to cover opposing tight ends.

◆ San Francisco 49ers

Ricky Pearsall - WR (ankle, knee)

Pearsall injured both his knee and ankle in the team’s Week 15 win.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that “there is concern” about Pearsall’s injuries. Missed time could force Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson into increased run.

Brandon Aiyuk - WR (knee)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would not open Aiyuk’s 21-day practice window ahead of a Week 11 meeting with the Cardinals. The same was said for Week 12, and now Week 13. Reports then surfaced that Aiyuk and the 49ers are “headed for divorce” after the team voided his 2025 guarantees.

Fantasy Impact: A mostly lost season for Aiyuk appears to be quickly approaching, at least as far as fantasy is concerned.

◆ Seattle Seahawks

Elijah Arroyo - TE (knee)

Arroyo is “out right now” with a knee injury.

Fantasy Impact: The injury could allow tight end AJ Barner to assume a full-time role.

Tory Horton - WR (groin, shin)

Horton was added to the injury report Thursday with multiple ailments and did not play in Week 10 against the Cardinals. He was ruled out for Week 11 on Friday and remains sidelined early in Week 12. He was ruled out for Week 12 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: It’s unfortunate timing for the blazing rookie after his breakout performance in Week 9.