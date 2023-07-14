Skip navigation
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
World cycling's governing body bans female transgender athletes from women's events
Is Ohtani decision 'biggest dilemma' in history?
Murphy's parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
World cycling's governing body bans female transgender athletes from women's events
Is Ohtani decision 'biggest dilemma' in history?
Murphy's parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Washington Commanders
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris
Rodriguez Jr.
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Stoops: Rodriguez will return for No. 9 Kentucky on Oct. 1
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said that leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return from an unspecified absence on Oct. 1 for the No. 9 Wildcats' SEC matchup at No. 20 Mississippi.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
WAS
Running Back
#23
Kentucky RB Rodriguez pleads guilty to DUI
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
WAS
Running Back
#23
You can't take down C-Rod
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
WAS
Running Back
#23
UK RB Rodriguez is the top runner in the SEC
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
WAS
Running Back
#23
Kentucky RB Rodriguez arrested, charged with DUI
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
WAS
Running Back
#23
Kentucky RB Rodriguez to return for 2022
Antonio Gibson hopes to "showcase" his receiving ability this season
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Florio: 'Now's the time' Barkley can use leverage
PFT Mailbag: Is Titans' injury history a red flag?
Why Snyder may have one last trick up his sleeve
Dan Snyder reportedly used "Blackmail PowerPoint" to lessen initial NFL punishment
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
"Serious" issues complicate final legal negotiations between NFL, Daniel Snyder
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
