Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2026 fantasy football season
With the NFL draft behind us and minicamps now in full swing, here are my Top 150 overall players for the 2026 fantasy football season.
While these rankings are obviously adaptable, they are intended for 1QB redraft leagues with full PPR scoring. This big board should also always be used in conjunction with my positional rankings, which you can find here. Early on in drafts it’s easy to simply take the best player available, but as you get into the later rounds, you’re going to need to balance your roster and prioritize individual positions.
I’ll continue to adjust these rankings so make sure to check back for the latest updates. And as always, please let me know what you think – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all platforms (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.
I’m sure you have opinions on who is too high and who is too low, so hit me up!
Let’s get to it:
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 Rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POS
|POS RANK
|TEAM
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|RB1
|ATL
|2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|RB2
|DET
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|WR1
|CIN
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|WR2
|LAR
|5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|WR3
|SEA
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|RB3
|SF
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|RB4
|IND
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|WR4
|DET
|9
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|WR5
|MIN
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|WR6
|DAL
|11
|James Cook
|RB
|RB5
|BUF
|12
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|RB6
|LV
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|RB7
|PHI
|14
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|RB8
|KC
|15
|Drake London
|WR
|WR7
|ATL
|16
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|RB9
|MIA
|17
|Trey McBride
|TE
|TE1
|ARI
|18
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|TE2
|LV
|19
|Chase Brown
|RB
|RB10
|CIN
|20
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|RB11
|LAC
|21
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|RB12
|BAL
|22
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|WR8
|NE
|23
|Nico Collins
|WR
|WR9
|HOU
|24
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|RB13
|ARI
|25
|Chris Olave
|WR
|WR10
|NO
|26
|George Pickens
|WR
|WR11
|DAL
|27
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|WR12
|KC
|28
|Breece Hall
|RB
|RB14
|NYJ
|29
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|RB15
|NO
|30
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|WR13
|PHI
|31
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|RB16
|LAR
|32
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|WR14
|NYJ
|33
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|WR15
|CIN
|34
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|RB17
|DAL
|35
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|WR16
|BAL
|36
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|WR17
|LAC
|37
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|WR18
|NYG
|38
|Josh Allen
|QB
|QB1
|BUF
|39
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|WR19
|CAR
|40
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|RB18
|GB
|41
|Davante Adams
|WR
|WR20
|LAR
|42
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|WR21
|TB
|43
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|TE3
|CHI
|44
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|RB19
|NYG
|45
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|WR22
|DEN
|46
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|WR23
|WSH
|47
|Mike Evans
|WR
|WR24
|SF
|48
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|WR25
|CHI
|49
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|RB20
|TB
|50
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|QB2
|BAL
|51
|DJ Moore
|WR
|WR26
|BUF
|52
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|RB21
|CHI
|53
|David Montgomery
|RB
|RB22
|HOU
|54
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|RB23
|CLE
|55
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|TE4
|IND
|56
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|WR27
|DET
|57
|Drake Maye
|QB
|QB3
|NE
|58
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|QB4
|WSH
|59
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|RB24
|CAR
|60
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|RB25
|NE
|61
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|WR28
|TEN
|62
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|WR29
|CHI
|63
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|RB26
|JAX
|64
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|RB27
|SEA
|65
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|QB5
|PHI
|66
|Christian Watson
|WR
|WR30
|GB
|67
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|QB6
|CIN
|68
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|WR31
|PIT
|69
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|WR32
|NO
|70
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|WR33
|ARI
|71
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|RB28
|TEN
|72
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|WR34
|IND
|73
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|RB29
|NE
|74
|Parker Washington
|WR
|WR35
|JAX
|75
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|QB7
|CHI
|76
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|TE5
|CLE
|77
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|QB8
|JAX
|78
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|QB9
|NYG
|79
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|RB30
|PIT
|80
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|WR36
|PIT
|81
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|TE6
|GB
|82
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|WR37
|JAX
|83
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|WR38
|TB
|84
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|WR39
|JAX
|85
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|TE7
|DET
|86
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|TE8
|ATL
|87
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|QB10
|DAL
|88
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|WR40
|DEN
|89
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|RB31
|CAR
|90
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|QB11
|SF
|91
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|QB12
|KC
|92
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|WR41
|ARI
|93
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|WR42
|MIN
|94
|Josh Downs
|WR
|WR43
|IND
|95
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|QB13
|LAC
|96
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|WR44
|PHI
|97
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|WR45
|GB
|98
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|QB14
|MIN
|99
|Bo Nix
|QB
|QB15
|DEN
|100
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|TE9
|KC
|101
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|WR46
|SF
|102
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|WR47
|TEN
|103
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|QB16
|LAR
|104
|JK Dobbins
|RB
|RB32
|DEN
|105
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|RB33
|CHI
|106
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|WR48
|KC
|107
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|RB34
|DEN
|108
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|RB35
|MIN
|109
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|WR49
|LAC
|110
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|WR50
|CLE
|111
|Blake Corum
|RB
|RB36
|LAR
|112
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|QB17
|NO
|113
|Jared Goff
|QB
|QB18
|DET
|114
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|RB37
|TB
|115
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|WR51
|NE
|116
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|WR52
|GB
|117
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|TE10
|DAL
|118
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|TE11
|PHI
|119
|Jordan Love
|QB
|QB19
|GB
|120
|Rachaad White
|RB
|RB38
|WSH
|121
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|QB20
|TB
|122
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|WR53
|BUF
|123
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|RB39
|WSH
|124
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|RB40
|JAX
|125
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|TE12
|BUF
|126
|George Kittle
|TE
|TE13
|SF
|127
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|TE14
|BAL
|128
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|QB21
|IND
|128
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|RB41
|MIN
|129
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|WR54
|CAR
|130
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|WR55
|NYJ
|131
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|RB42
|CAR
|132
|Malik Willis
|QB
|QB22
|MIA
|133
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|WR56
|FA
|134
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|TE15
|NYG
|135
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|RB43
|NYG
|137
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|WR57
|MIN
|138
|Woody Marks
|RB
|RB44
|HOU
|139
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|TE16
|NYJ
|140
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|TE17
|LAC
|141
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|WR58
|HOU
|142
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|TE18
|JAX
|143
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|WR59
|SEA
|144
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|WR60
|LV
|145
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|WR61
|TB
|146
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|TE19
|MIN
|147
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|WR62
|TEN
|148
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|WR63
|FA
|149
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|TE20
|NO
|150
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|RB45
|LAC