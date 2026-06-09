Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2026 fantasy football season

With the NFL draft behind us and minicamps now in full swing, here are my Top 150 overall players for the 2026 fantasy football season.

While these rankings are obviously adaptable, they are intended for 1QB redraft leagues with full PPR scoring. This big board should also always be used in conjunction with my positional rankings, which you can find here. Early on in drafts it’s easy to simply take the best player available, but as you get into the later rounds, you’re going to need to balance your roster and prioritize individual positions.

I’ll continue to adjust these rankings so make sure to check back for the latest updates. And as always, please let me know what you think – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all platforms (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

I’m sure you have opinions on who is too high and who is too low, so hit me up!

Let’s get to it:

Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 Rankings