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Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2026 fantasy football season

  
Published June 9, 2026 10:21 AM
Dart a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2026
May 7, 2026 01:07 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers lay out why Jaxson Dart is a top-10 fantasy quarterback heading into 2026 with the New York Giants.

With the NFL draft behind us and minicamps now in full swing, here are my Top 150 overall players for the 2026 fantasy football season.

While these rankings are obviously adaptable, they are intended for 1QB redraft leagues with full PPR scoring. This big board should also always be used in conjunction with my positional rankings, which you can find here. Early on in drafts it’s easy to simply take the best player available, but as you get into the later rounds, you’re going to need to balance your roster and prioritize individual positions.

I’ll continue to adjust these rankings so make sure to check back for the latest updates. And as always, please let me know what you think – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all platforms (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

I’m sure you have opinions on who is too high and who is too low, so hit me up!

Let’s get to it:

Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS POS RANK TEAM
1 Bijan Robinson RB RB1 ATL
2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB RB2 DET
3 Ja’Marr Chase WR WR1 CIN
4 Puka Nacua WR WR2 LAR
5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR WR3 SEA
6 Christian McCaffrey RB RB3 SF
7 Jonathan Taylor RB RB4 IND
8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR WR4 DET
9 Justin Jefferson WR WR5 MIN
10 CeeDee Lamb WR WR6 DAL
11 James Cook RB RB5 BUF
12 Ashton Jeanty RB RB6 LV
13 Saquon Barkley RB RB7 PHI
14 Kenneth Walker III RB RB8 KC
15 Drake London WR WR7 ATL
16 De’Von Achane RB RB9 MIA
17 Trey McBride TE TE1 ARI
18 Brock Bowers TE TE2 LV
19 Chase Brown RB RB10 CIN
20 Omarion Hampton RB RB11 LAC
21 Derrick Henry RB RB12 BAL
22 A.J. Brown WR WR8 NE
23 Nico Collins WR WR9 HOU
24 Jeremiyah Love RB RB13 ARI
25 Chris Olave WR WR10 NO
26 George Pickens WR WR11 DAL
27 Rashee Rice WR WR12 KC
28 Breece Hall RB RB14 NYJ
29 Travis Etienne Jr. RB RB15 NO
30 DeVonta Smith WR WR13 PHI
31 Kyren Williams RB RB16 LAR
32 Garrett Wilson WR WR14 NYJ
33 Tee Higgins WR WR15 CIN
34 Javonte Williams RB RB17 DAL
35 Zay Flowers WR WR16 BAL
36 Ladd McConkey WR WR17 LAC
37 Malik Nabers WR WR18 NYG
38 Josh Allen QB QB1 BUF
39 Tetairoa McMillan WR WR19 CAR
40 Josh Jacobs RB RB18 GB
41 Davante Adams WR WR20 LAR
42 Emeka Egbuka WR WR21 TB
43 Colston Loveland TE TE3 CHI
44 Cam Skattebo RB RB19 NYG
45 Jaylen Waddle WR WR22 DEN
46 Terry McLaurin WR WR23 WSH
47 Mike Evans WR WR24 SF
48 Luther Burden III WR WR25 CHI
49 Bucky Irving RB RB20 TB
50 Lamar Jackson QB QB2 BAL
51 DJ Moore WR WR26 BUF
52 D’Andre Swift RB RB21 CHI
53 David Montgomery RB RB22 HOU
54 Quinshon Judkins RB RB23 CLE
55 Tyler Warren TE TE4 IND
56 Jameson Williams WR WR27 DET
57 Drake Maye QB QB3 NE
58 Jayden Daniels QB QB4 WSH
59 Chuba Hubbard RB RB24 CAR
60 TreVeyon Henderson RB RB25 NE
61 Carnell Tate WR WR28 TEN
62 Rome Odunze WR WR29 CHI
63 Bhayshul Tuten RB RB26 JAX
64 Jadarian Price RB RB27 SEA
65 Jalen Hurts QB QB5 PHI
66 Christian Watson WR WR30 GB
67 Joe Burrow QB QB6 CIN
68 DK Metcalf WR WR31 PIT
69 Jordyn Tyson WR WR32 NO
70 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR WR33 ARI
71 Tony Pollard RB RB28 TEN
72 Alec Pierce WR WR34 IND
73 Rhamondre Stevenson RB RB29 NE
74 Parker Washington WR WR35 JAX
75 Caleb Williams QB QB7 CHI
76 Harold Fannin Jr. TE TE5 CLE
77 Trevor Lawrence QB QB8 JAX
78 Jaxson Dart QB QB9 NYG
79 Jaylen Warren RB RB30 PIT
80 Michael Pittman Jr. WR WR36 PIT
81 Tucker Kraft TE TE6 GB
82 Jakobi Meyers WR WR37 JAX
83 Chris Godwin WR WR38 TB
84 Brian Thomas Jr. WR WR39 JAX
85 Sam LaPorta TE TE7 DET
86 Kyle Pitts TE TE8 ATL
87 Dak Prescott QB QB10 DAL
88 Courtland Sutton WR WR40 DEN
89 Rico Dowdle RB RB31 CAR
90 Brock Purdy QB QB11 SF
91 Patrick Mahomes QB QB12 KC
92 Michael Wilson WR WR41 ARI
93 Jordan Addison WR WR42 MIN
94 Josh Downs WR WR43 IND
95 Justin Herbert QB QB13 LAC
96 Makai Lemon WR WR44 PHI
97 Jayden Reed WR WR45 GB
98 Kyler Murray QB QB14 MIN
99 Bo Nix QB QB15 DEN
100 Travis Kelce TE TE9 KC
101 Ricky Pearsall WR WR46 SF
102 Wan’Dale Robinson WR WR47 TEN
103 Matthew Stafford QB QB16 LAR
104 JK Dobbins RB RB32 DEN
105 Kyle Monangai RB RB33 CHI
106 Xavier Worthy WR WR48 KC
107 RJ Harvey RB RB34 DEN
108 Aaron Jones RB RB35 MIN
109 Quentin Johnston WR WR49 LAC
110 KC Concepcion WR WR50 CLE
111 Blake Corum RB RB36 LAR
112 Tyler Shough QB QB17 NO
113 Jared Goff QB QB18 DET
114 Kenneth Gainwell RB RB37 TB
115 Romeo Doubs WR WR51 NE
116 Matthew Golden WR WR52 GB
117 Jake Ferguson TE TE10 DAL
118 Dallas Goedert TE TE11 PHI
119 Jordan Love QB QB19 GB
120 Rachaad White RB RB38 WSH
121 Baker Mayfield QB QB20 TB
122 Khalil Shakir WR WR53 BUF
123 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB RB39 WSH
124 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB RB40 JAX
125 Dalton Kincaid TE TE12 BUF
126 George Kittle TE TE13 SF
127 Mark Andrews TE TE14 BAL
128 Daniel Jones QB QB21 IND
128 Jordan Mason RB RB41 MIN
129 Jalen Coker WR WR54 CAR
130 Omar Cooper Jr. WR WR55 NYJ
131 Jonathon Brooks RB RB42 CAR
132 Malik Willis QB QB22 MIA
133 Stefon Diggs WR WR56 FA
134 Isaiah Likely TE TE15 NYG
135 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB RB43 NYG
137 Jauan Jennings WR WR57 MIN
138 Woody Marks RB RB44 HOU
139 Kenyon Sadiq TE TE16 NYJ
140 Oronde Gadsden II TE TE17 LAC
141 Jayden Higgins WR WR58 HOU
142 Brenton Strange TE TE18 JAX
143 Rashid Shaheed WR WR59 SEA
144 Tre Tucker WR WR60 LV
145 Jalen McMillan WR WR61 TB
146 T.J. Hockenson TE TE19 MIN
147 Calvin Ridley WR WR62 TEN
148 Deebo Samuel WR WR63 FA
149 Juwan Johnson TE TE20 NO
150 Keaton Mitchell RB RB45 LAC

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