Matthew Berry’s Updated and Expanded Way Too Early Positional Rankings for 2026

Below are my Updated Way Too Early Positional Rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season. As always, a couple of caveats. First, while these rankings can be used for a variety of different formats, they are intended for 1 QB re-draft leagues with full PPR scoring. So, if your league uses a different scoring system or structure, you’ll need to make the necessary adjustments. Second, these rankings reflect how I value players if I was drafting today. A lot will obviously change between now and when most of you will have your drafts, so always check the publish date to see when the latest update occurred. And finally, given that we’re still four months away from the NFL season, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the recovery timelines for players coming off major injuries. For now, I’m taking an optimistic approach and assuming Patrick Mahomes, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, and Tucker Kraft are all fully healthy and ready by Week 1, but their rankings will be adjusted if we get information that indicates otherwise.

As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all platforms (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

Matthew Berry’s Way Too Early Positional Rankings

QB Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM 1 Josh Allen QB BUF 2 Lamar Jackson QB BAL 3 Drake Maye QB NE 4 Jayden Daniels QB WSH 5 Jalen Hurts QB PHI 6 Joe Burrow QB CIN 7 Caleb Williams QB CHI 8 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX 9 Jaxson Dart QB NYG 10 Brock Purdy QB SF 11 Dak Prescott QB DAL 12 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 13 Kyler Murray QB MIN 14 Bo Nix QB DEN 15 Justin Herbert QB LAC 16 Matthew Stafford QB LAR 17 Tyler Shough QB NO 18 Jared Goff QB DET 19 Baker Mayfield QB TB 20 Daniel Jones QB IND 21 Jordan Love QB GB 22 Malik Willis QB MIA 23 Cam Ward QB TEN 24 C.J Stroud QB HOU 25 Bryce Young QB CAR 26 Sam Darnold QB SEA 27 Geno Smith QB NYJ 28 Fernando Mendoza QB LV 29 Jacoby Brissett QB ARI 30 Aaron Rodgers QB FA

RB Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM 1 Bijan Robinson RB ATL 2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 3 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 4 Jonathan Taylor RB IND 5 James Cook RB BUF 6 Ashton Jeanty RB LV 7 De’Von Achane RB MIA 8 Saquon Barkley RB PHI 9 Kenneth Walker III RB KC 10 Omarion Hampton RB LAC 11 Jeremiyah Love RB ARI 12 Chase Brown RB CIN 13 Derrick Henry RB BAL 14 Josh Jacobs RB GB 15 Travis Etienne Jr. RB NO 16 Breece Hall RB NYJ 17 Javonte Williams RB DAL 18 Kyren Williams RB LAR 19 Cam Skattebo RB NYG 20 Bucky Irving RB TB 21 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE 22 David Montgomery RB HOU 23 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE 24 D’Andre Swift RB CHI 25 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX 26 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR 27 Jadarian Price RB SEA 28 Tony Pollard RB TEN 29 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE 30 Jaylen Warren RB PIT 31 Rico Dowdle RB CAR 32 JK Dobbins RB DEN 33 Aaron Jones RB MIN 34 Kyle Monangai RB CHI 35 Rachaad White RB WSH 36 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB 37 RJ Harvey RB DEN 38 Blake Corum RB LAR 39 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WSH 40 Woody Marks RB HOU 41 Jordan Mason RB MIN 42 Tyjae Spears RB TEN 43 Alvin Kamara RB NO 44 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB JAX 45 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG 46 Jonathon Brooks RB CAR 47 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA 48 Tyler Allgeier RB ARI 49 Isiah Pacheco RB DET 50 Keaton Mitchell RB LAC

WR Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM 1 Puka Nacua WR LAR 2 Ja’Marr Chase WR CIN 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET 5 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 6 Justin Jefferson WR MIN 7 Drake London WR ATL 8 Rashee Rice WR KC 9 Malik Nabers WR NYG 10 Nico Collins WR HOU 11 A.J. Brown WR PHI 12 George Pickens WR DAL 13 Chris Olave WR NO 14 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 15 Tee Higgins WR CIN 16 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ 17 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR 18 Zay Flowers WR BAL 19 Davante Adams WR LAR 20 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN 21 Ladd McConkey WR LAC 22 Terry McLaurin WR WSH 23 Emeka Egbuka WR TB 24 Mike Evans WR SF 25 Carnell Tate WR TEN 26 DJ Moore WR BUF 27 Luther Burden III WR CHI 28 Jameson Williams WR DET 29 Rome Odunze WR CHI 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI 31 Christian Watson WR GB 32 Jordyn Tyson WR NO 33 Michael Pittman Jr. WR PIT 34 DK Metcalf WR PIT 35 Courtland Sutton WR DEN 36 Alec Pierce WR IND 37 Chris Godwin WR TB 38 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX 39 Parker Washington WR JAX 40 Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAX 41 Michael Wilson WR ARI 42 Wan’Dale Robinson WR TEN 43 Jordan Addison WR MIN 44 Makai Lemon WR PHI 45 Ricky Pearsall WR SF 46 KC Concepcion WR CLE 47 Romeo Doubs WR NE 48 Josh Downs WR IND 49 Jayden Reed WR GB 50 Quentin Johnston WR LAC 51 Matthew Golden WR GB 52 Khalil Shakir WR BUF 53 Xavier Worthy WR KC 54 Jalen Coker WR CAR 55 Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ 56 Stefon Diggs WR FA 57 Jauan Jennings WR FA 58 Jayden Higgins WR HOU 59 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA 60 Calvin Ridley WR TEN 61 Tre Tucker WR LV 62 Deebo Samuel WR FA 63 Jalen McMillan WR TB 64 Denzel Boston WR CLE 65 Germie Bernard WR PIT 66 Antonio Williams WR WSH 67 Jerry Jeudy WR CLE 68 Chris Bell WR MIA 69 Jalen Nailor WR LV 70 Tyreek Hill WR FA

TE Rankings