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Matthew Berry’s Updated and Expanded Way Too Early Positional Rankings for 2026

  
Published May 5, 2026 11:43 AM
Rice will command large target share for KC
April 30, 2026 01:03 PM
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson and Drew Dinsick discuss pass catchers with more upside after the NFL Draft including Rashee Rice, DeVonta Smith, Jordyn Tyson and more.

Below are my Updated Way Too Early Positional Rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season. As always, a couple of caveats. First, while these rankings can be used for a variety of different formats, they are intended for 1 QB re-draft leagues with full PPR scoring. So, if your league uses a different scoring system or structure, you’ll need to make the necessary adjustments. Second, these rankings reflect how I value players if I was drafting today. A lot will obviously change between now and when most of you will have your drafts, so always check the publish date to see when the latest update occurred. And finally, given that we’re still four months away from the NFL season, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the recovery timelines for players coming off major injuries. For now, I’m taking an optimistic approach and assuming Patrick Mahomes, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, and Tucker Kraft are all fully healthy and ready by Week 1, but their rankings will be adjusted if we get information that indicates otherwise.

As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all platforms (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

Matthew Berry’s Way Too Early Positional Rankings

QB Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Josh Allen QB BUF
2 Lamar Jackson QB BAL
3 Drake Maye QB NE
4 Jayden Daniels QB WSH
5 Jalen Hurts QB PHI
6 Joe Burrow QB CIN
7 Caleb Williams QB CHI
8 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX
9 Jaxson Dart QB NYG
10 Brock Purdy QB SF
11 Dak Prescott QB DAL
12 Patrick Mahomes QB KC
13 Kyler Murray QB MIN
14 Bo Nix QB DEN
15 Justin Herbert QB LAC
16 Matthew Stafford QB LAR
17 Tyler Shough QB NO
18 Jared Goff QB DET
19 Baker Mayfield QB TB
20 Daniel Jones QB IND
21 Jordan Love QB GB
22 Malik Willis QB MIA
23 Cam Ward QB TEN
24 C.J Stroud QB HOU
25 Bryce Young QB CAR
26 Sam Darnold QB SEA
27 Geno Smith QB NYJ
28 Fernando Mendoza QB LV
29 Jacoby Brissett QB ARI
30 Aaron Rodgers QB FA

RB Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Bijan Robinson RB ATL
2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET
3 Christian McCaffrey RB SF
4 Jonathan Taylor RB IND
5 James Cook RB BUF
6 Ashton Jeanty RB LV
7 De’Von Achane RB MIA
8 Saquon Barkley RB PHI
9 Kenneth Walker III RB KC
10 Omarion Hampton RB LAC
11 Jeremiyah Love RB ARI
12 Chase Brown RB CIN
13 Derrick Henry RB BAL
14 Josh Jacobs RB GB
15 Travis Etienne Jr. RB NO
16 Breece Hall RB NYJ
17 Javonte Williams RB DAL
18 Kyren Williams RB LAR
19 Cam Skattebo RB NYG
20 Bucky Irving RB TB
21 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE
22 David Montgomery RB HOU
23 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE
24 D’Andre Swift RB CHI
25 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX
26 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR
27 Jadarian Price RB SEA
28 Tony Pollard RB TEN
29 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE
30 Jaylen Warren RB PIT
31 Rico Dowdle RB CAR
32 JK Dobbins RB DEN
33 Aaron Jones RB MIN
34 Kyle Monangai RB CHI
35 Rachaad White RB WSH
36 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB
37 RJ Harvey RB DEN
38 Blake Corum RB LAR
39 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WSH
40 Woody Marks RB HOU
41 Jordan Mason RB MIN
42 Tyjae Spears RB TEN
43 Alvin Kamara RB NO
44 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB JAX
45 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG
46 Jonathon Brooks RB CAR
47 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA
48 Tyler Allgeier RB ARI
49 Isiah Pacheco RB DET
50 Keaton Mitchell RB LAC

WR Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Puka Nacua WR LAR
2 Ja’Marr Chase WR CIN
3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA
4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET
5 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL
6 Justin Jefferson WR MIN
7 Drake London WR ATL
8 Rashee Rice WR KC
9 Malik Nabers WR NYG
10 Nico Collins WR HOU
11 A.J. Brown WR PHI
12 George Pickens WR DAL
13 Chris Olave WR NO
14 DeVonta Smith WR PHI
15 Tee Higgins WR CIN
16 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ
17 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR
18 Zay Flowers WR BAL
19 Davante Adams WR LAR
20 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN
21 Ladd McConkey WR LAC
22 Terry McLaurin WR WSH
23 Emeka Egbuka WR TB
24 Mike Evans WR SF
25 Carnell Tate WR TEN
26 DJ Moore WR BUF
27 Luther Burden III WR CHI
28 Jameson Williams WR DET
29 Rome Odunze WR CHI
30 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI
31 Christian Watson WR GB
32 Jordyn Tyson WR NO
33 Michael Pittman Jr. WR PIT
34 DK Metcalf WR PIT
35 Courtland Sutton WR DEN
36 Alec Pierce WR IND
37 Chris Godwin WR TB
38 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX
39 Parker Washington WR JAX
40 Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAX
41 Michael Wilson WR ARI
42 Wan’Dale Robinson WR TEN
43 Jordan Addison WR MIN
44 Makai Lemon WR PHI
45 Ricky Pearsall WR SF
46 KC Concepcion WR CLE
47 Romeo Doubs WR NE
48 Josh Downs WR IND
49 Jayden Reed WR GB
50 Quentin Johnston WR LAC
51 Matthew Golden WR GB
52 Khalil Shakir WR BUF
53 Xavier Worthy WR KC
54 Jalen Coker WR CAR
55 Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
56 Stefon Diggs WR FA
57 Jauan Jennings WR FA
58 Jayden Higgins WR HOU
59 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA
60 Calvin Ridley WR TEN
61 Tre Tucker WR LV
62 Deebo Samuel WR FA
63 Jalen McMillan WR TB
64 Denzel Boston WR CLE
65 Germie Bernard WR PIT
66 Antonio Williams WR WSH
67 Jerry Jeudy WR CLE
68 Chris Bell WR MIA
69 Jalen Nailor WR LV
70 Tyreek Hill WR FA

TE Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Trey McBride TE ARI
2 Brock Bowers TE LV
3 Colston Loveland TE CHI
4 Tyler Warren TE IND
5 Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE
6 Tucker Kraft TE GB
7 Kyle Pitts TE ATL
8 Sam LaPorta TE DET
9 Travis Kelce TE KC
10 Jake Ferguson TE DAL
11 George Kittle TE SF
12 Mark Andrews TE BAL
13 Dallas Goedert TE PHI
14 Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC
15 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF
16 Isaiah Likely TE NYG
17 Juwan Johnson TE NO
18 T.J. Hockenson TE MIN
19 Brenton Strange TE JAX
20 Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ
21 Hunter Henry TE NE
22 Chig Okonkwo TE WSH
23 Gunnar Helm TE TEN
24 AJ Barner TE SEA
25 Dalton Schultz TE HOU
26 Pat Freiermuth TE PIT
27 Greg Dulcich TE MIA
28 Jake Tonges TE SF
29 Cade Otton TE TB
30 Mike Gesicki TE CIN

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