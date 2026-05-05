Matthew Berry’s Updated and Expanded Way Too Early Positional Rankings for 2026

Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson and Drew Dinsick discuss pass catchers with more upside after the NFL Draft including Rashee Rice, DeVonta Smith, Jordyn Tyson and more.
Below are my Updated Way Too Early Positional Rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season. As always, a couple of caveats. First, while these rankings can be used for a variety of different formats, they are intended for 1 QB re-draft leagues with full PPR scoring. So, if your league uses a different scoring system or structure, you’ll need to make the necessary adjustments. Second, these rankings reflect how I value players if I was drafting today. A lot will obviously change between now and when most of you will have your drafts, so always check the publish date to see when the latest update occurred. And finally, given that we’re still four months away from the NFL season, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the recovery timelines for players coming off major injuries. For now, I’m taking an optimistic approach and assuming Patrick Mahomes, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, and Tucker Kraft are all fully healthy and ready by Week 1, but their rankings will be adjusted if we get information that indicates otherwise.
As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all platforms (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.