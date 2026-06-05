DraftKings Best Ball 2026: Three under-the-radar team stacks

If you’re drafting best ball fantasy squads this summer on DraftKings, you need to draft as if you’re correct about (almost) everything.

What, you might ask, does that mean? It means, in short, that if you’re projecting a quarterback to far exceed his best ball ADP, you have to concoct a narrative in your mind, one that explains which of his teammates — pass catchers, mostly — will benefit from this outpacing of a QB’s summertime expectations. Tell a story and follow that story to its logical end.

Stacking offenses is the best way to rocket up best ball boards in large-field tournaments because putting all (or most) of your eggs in one offensive basket means you have a chance for spectacular success or failure. Think of stacking an offense as eliminating the things you have to get right in order to succeed in best ball tournaments. If an offense goes off and scores way more points and racks up way more yards than anyone expected, you get all of those fantasy points pumped into your weekly lineup assuming you selected the right pass catchers to pair with your underrated quarterback.

Below are three stackable offenses that I believe are going under the radar so far in best ball formats. While these ADPs might change in the coming weeks, for now they are reasonable and create easy stacking opportunities for the best ball folks out there.

▶ Green Bay Packers

There are two (potential) changes to the Green Bay offense that have not been fully baked into how best ball drafters are valuing the team’s players — a potential value blow-up scenario if we’re right about the 2026 version of the Packers.

We could have an offense in Green Bay that sees a marked uptick in drop back volume and a condensing of target distribution after shedding some valuable pass catchers, including, most prominently, Romeo Doubs. Add to that equation a quarterback who has been a hyper-efficient spreadsheet deity over the past couple years and you have an offense that might not be valued properly in 2026.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said in April — in comments that didn’t draw much attention — that the team would “strip everything down and start like it’s Year 1 all over again” on the offensive side of the ball a year after the Packers had the NFL’s fourth highest EPA per play and fifth highest offensive success rate. “I just think reinstalling and trying to go through — it might take a little bit more time — but really get into the details because that’s usually the separator.”

LaFleur acknowledged, finally, that the inexplicable wideout rotation he’s employed over the past two seasons frustrated some key players. Doubs was among those players. Jayden Reed might have been among the receivers who were less than thrilled about their role.

Jordan Love (DraftKings best ball ADP: QB18)

Love is the screamingly obvious lynchpin of any Green Bay stack. Over the past two years he’s been highly accurate and efficient as the head of one of the NFL’s most run-obsessed offenses. Only Brock Purdy and Josh Allen have a better adjusted EPA per drop back than Love since the start of the 2024 campaign. Love ranks ninth among all QBs in fantasy points per drop back over the past two years. He’s good, and even if his spreadsheet efficiency fades a bit with increased pass volume, his accuracy at every level of the field makes him more than capable of supporting a few fantasy-viable Green Bay pass catchers.

That includes air yards eater Christian Watson, the aforementioned Reed, and the explosive Tucker Kraft, who could start training camp on the PUP list after tearing his ACL last season in Week 9.

Christian Watson (DraftKings best ball ADP: WR29)

Think of it this way: If Love is going to benefit from a more pass-centric Green Bay attack, Watson is probably going to have to be healthy and productive for most or all of the season. I know that’s a stretch considering the injury-riddled Watson has 33 regular season games over the past three seasons.

Watson’s air yards profile, as usual, was tremendous in 2025: From Week 8 to 18, only five players racked up more air yards than Watson, who saw a gaudy 37 percent of the Packers’ air yards over the span. He did all this with a route participation rate of less than 70 percent. Doubs’ exit could get Watson to something closer to 80 percent of the team’s routes. We would then be cooking, per the analytics.

Jayden Reed (DraftKings best ball ADP: WR41)

Reed’s 2025 season was derailed early on by a nagging foot issue and a broken clavicle. He never truly recovered, it seems. Like Watson, Reed was reduced to something resembling a part-time player in the season’s final month, running 65 percent of the team’s routes and seeing a target on a ho-hum 18 percent of those routes. In a run-first offense, that won’t cut it in any fantasy format.

Reed has a history of decent target earning. The slippery slot man saw a target on 22 percent of his pass routes in 2024, and 25 percent in 2023, before LaFleur committed fully to the wideout rotation bit (utility player Bo Melton led the Packers in targets per route that season). Reed was top-15 in yards per route from the slot in both 2023 and 2024. He has been a solidly efficient slot guy; it’s only a matter of more routes and more pass attempts for his offense. DraftKings’ full PPR scoring makes Reed an even more enticing stacking option alongside Love.

Matthew Golden (DraftKings best ball ADP: WR50)

Golden, who came into the league with a quietly abysmal analytical profile that mostly boiled down to Fast Guy Run Fast, was predictably bad in his 2025 rookie season. He finished fifth on the team in receptions — behind the departed Dontayvion Wicks, who is better than Golden — and fifth in receiving yards. His 17 percent air yards share was … rather bad.

But I suppose even Golden might not be terrible if Love drastically over-performs his best ball ADP. The loss of Doubs and Wicks should leave the Packers with no choice but to see what they have in the 2025 first rounder. Indeed, Packers beat writers have said the team is “clearing the way” for Golden, who couldn’t earn playing time on his own.

Tucker Kraft (DraftKings best ball ADP: TE5)

Before his ugly season-ending knee injury last season, Kraft was Kittling the league almost every week in the Packers’ massively run-heavy system. With startlingly regular big plays, Kraft ranked second in tight end yards per route run over the season’s first half, trailing only the uber-efficient but always-disappointing Dalton Kincaid. Kraft’s 2025 yards after the catch per reception (11.3) didn’t just lead tight ends. It led all receivers too.

Jordan Love explosion games in 2026 are going to involve long catch and runs from his tight end. That’s just how it is. Meanwhile, Kraft’s best ball ADP continues to be held down by the uncertainty surrounding his early-season availability (he’s going nearly 20 picks after TE4 Tyler Warren). We’ll take it.

▶ LA Chargers

RotoPat and I have talked plenty over the past couple months about how the Chargers offense might look under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. In fact, I wrote all about how McDaniel might approach the LA offense back in February. You could say I’m bullish. Hence, we’re stacking the Bolts, for better or worse.

Justin Herbert (DraftKings best ball ADP: QB9)

If you look enough like a prototypical quarterback, fantasy folks will keep drafting you as if you are borderline elite, even if you’re not. Such is the case with Herbert, who floundered under former OC Greg Roman and is widely expected to reap the benefits of McDaniel’s usually-efficient offensive system.

While he brings a little rushing juice to the table, a big season from Herbert is going to supercharge stat lines for at least a couple of his primary pass catchers.

Ladd McConkey (DraftKings best ball ADP: WR18)

Which brings us to McConkey, who’s being drafted a little bit after Zay Flowers and a little bit before Garrett Wilson. I’d take Ladd over either of those two wideouts even if I weren’t stacking the LA offense.

“Mike McDaniel is too smart to not feature Ladd McConkey.”@RotoPat and @CDCarter13 on why Ladd is such a strong bounce back candidate: pic.twitter.com/R5tY6KKEmM — Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) June 3, 2026

Remember: McConkey, after a highly efficient rookie campaign, ran ice cold in 2025. McConkey last season had one of the league’s 12 lowest rates of catchable targets. It wasn’t that Justin Herbert was particularly off-target last season: He ranked 14th out of 35 qualifying quarterbacks in on-target rate (77 percent), just ahead of Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow, and above league average.

It’s not as if McConkey has never seen a high catchable target rate. In 2024 he had an 87 percent catchable target rate, sixth highest among receivers who had at least 30 targets. If he gets back to those numbers in 2026 under McDaniel, he’s probably going to be a top-12 receiver.

Quentin Johnston (DraftKings best ball ADP: WR42)

A season full of splash plays for Herbert is going to necessarily involve a bunch of downfield grabs for QJ, who last season accounted for a team-leading 27 percent of the Bolts’ air yards (and 17.5 percent of the team’s targets). Johnston ranked 36th among receivers in air yards last season despite missing three games and parts of others with various ailments.

I would prefer other wideouts in that ADP range -- Courtland Sutton and Chris Godwin among them -- but if I’m assuming a monster campaign for Herbert, Johnston has to come along.

Oronde Gadsden II and David Njoku (DraftKings best ball ADPs: TE16 and TE24)

The Chargers tight end room is primed to cause undue stress for fantasy folks this season. There will be some sort of terrible rotation for Njoku, Gadsden, and Charlie Kolar, who some beat writers see as the team’s TE1. Whatever this is going to be, it won’t be fun.

For now I would lean Njoku over Gadsden because the ADP is so different. Njoku had been efficient before his abominable 2025 season in Cleveland, and Gadsden profiles as a big slot who might see 40 percent of the team’s routes on a good day. Keep it locked to Rotoworld.com for the 600 Chargers tight end blurbs we’ll have over the next three months.

▶ Buffalo Bills

Stacking the Buffalo offense, which could be more pass heavy under new head coach Joe Brady, takes some commitment seeing that Josh Allen is going 25 picks ahead of the second QB off the board (Lamar Jackson). But if you’re banking on an otherworldly statistical campaign from Allen, you’re going to need at least a couple of the players who could come for the ride.

“If this was the plan, I would’ve just run back what I had”@RotoPat and @CDCarter13 on Joe Brady’s promotion to Bills HC: pic.twitter.com/UVSEHmSEeD — Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) January 28, 2026

DJ Moore (DraftKings best ball ADP: WR21)

This ADP, I will say, is a little on the steep side for me. Moore would have to be a top-12 wideout for this to really pay off by the end of the 2026 season.

That’s not out of the range of outcomes though (when an analyst is deeply unsure of an outcome they reference a “range of outcomes”). It’s hard to exaggerate the quarterback upgrade Moore will get in Buffalo this season.

Moore saw one of the lowest catchable ball rates and on-target rates last season in Chicago. Moore, as fantasy analyst Scott Spratt pointed out, last year saw an on-target rate of 64.7 percent, the tenth lowest among heavily targeted wideouts (probably this had something to do with Moore’s average depth of target jumping from 7.3 in 2024 to 12.6 in 2025). Moore’s rate of catchable looks was also in the bottom ten.

That Josh Allen is a more accurate passer than Williams might not bowl you over. He’s more accurate by a long shot though. Last year Allen’s 79 percent on-target passing rate was one of the league’s best. Only four QBs had a higher completion rate over expected than Allen (Williams ranked third to last). No quarterback had a higher catchable ball rate than Allen in 2025.

Without much in the way of target competition, Moore should be the clear WR1 in Buffalo’s offense.

Khalil Shakir (DraftKings best ball ADP: WR50)

Shakir is being taken near Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs. I’d probably take either of those guys over Shakir unless I’m intent on stacking the Buffalo offense. When healthy, Shakir is a short-area target commander who is far more valuable in full PPR formats like the one on DraftKings.

Last year Shakir was targeted on 23 percent of his routes at a 3.8 average depth of target. His 7.2 yards after the catch per reception led the Bills. That’s not a hateful profile, especially if the Bills turn up the pass rate over expected machine in 2026.

Dalton Kincaid (DraftKings best ball ADP: TE10)

That a part-time player is being drafted among the top ten at his position speaks to the potential of Kincaid and the cope of best ball bros who believe this year -- like every year -- will be the one in which Kincaid breaks out.

Kincaid has led all NFL tight ends in targets per route over the past two seasons and last season had a ludicrous yards per route of 3.19, leading all tight ends. If the Bills have more drop backs in 2026, there will be more routes and more targets to be had by Allen’s primary targets. That will certainly include Kincaid. The hope is that he goes from a player running 50 percent of the team’s routes to something closer to 70 percent.

Skyler Bell (DraftKings best ball ADP: WR75)

I’m not going to waste time telling you to stack Keon Coleman with Allen because it’s terribly clear the Bills are out on Coleman.

We’re moving on to Bell, the hyper-productive 125th pick in the 2026 draft. I like receivers who actually produce in college, even if they didn’t do it in the SEC.

Bell had a 92nd percentile college dominator rating. He had a 99th percentile college target share. Bell in 2025 was second in receiving yards, seventh in yards per route run, and top-20 in yards after the catch per reception. No one seemed to care, except for the Bills, who may have wanted a slot guy who can do something more than catch bubble screens.

Bell is a target commanding, missed tackle forcing, highly efficient pass catcher. I think, with a halfway decent training camp, Bell can carve out a role in the Bills passing attack and perhaps earn the trust of Allen and Brady as the season goes on.

