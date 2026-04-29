Matthew Berry’s 2026 Dynasty Rookie Rankings for Superflex leagues

With the 2026 NFL Draft now behind us, here are my updated PPR dynasty rookie rankings for Superflex leagues.

It’s important to understand that these rankings are only a loose guide. When drafting, be sure to also consider your team need, positional scarcity, and league scoring settings before making your selection. And be sure to check back often as these rankings will continue to be updated to reflect the latest news and roster moves.

Superflex PPR Dynasty Rookie Rankings