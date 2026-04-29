Matthew Berry’s 2026 Dynasty Rookie Rankings for Superflex leagues
Published April 29, 2026 11:09 AM
Love has 'talent' to be a top fantasy running back
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze this year's rookie class in fantasy football, sharing why Jeremiyah Love is "everybody's No. 1" player and has "the opportunity" to become a star in Arizona.
With the 2026 NFL Draft now behind us, here are my updated PPR dynasty rookie rankings for Superflex leagues.
It’s important to understand that these rankings are only a loose guide. When drafting, be sure to also consider your team need, positional scarcity, and league scoring settings before making your selection. And be sure to check back often as these rankings will continue to be updated to reflect the latest news and roster moves.
Superflex PPR Dynasty Rookie Rankings
|Rk
|Player
|Position
|Team
|1
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|ARI
|2
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|NO
|3
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|TEN
|4
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|LV
|5
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|PHI
|6
|KC Conception
|WR
|CLE
|7
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|SEA
|8
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|NYJ
|9
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|LAR
|10
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|NYJ
|11
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|CLE
|12
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|PIT
|13
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|WSH
|14
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|DEN
|15
|Carson Beck
|QB
|ARI
|16
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|PHI
|17
|Chris Bell
|WR
|MIA
|18
|Nick Singleton
|RB
|TEN
|19
|Drew Allar
|QB
|PIT
|20
|De’Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|SF
|21
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|ATL
|22
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|NE
|23
|Ja’Kobi Lane
|WR
|BAL
|24
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|TB
|25
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|WSH
|26
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|NO
|27
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|KC
|28
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|BAL
|29
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|BUF
|30
|Chris Brazzell
|WR
|CAR
|31
|Mike Washington
|RB
|LV
|32
|Taylen Green
|QB
|CLE
|33
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|SF
|34
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|MIN
|35
|Cole Payton
|QB
|PHI
|36
|Max Klare
|TE
|LAR
|37
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|NYG
|38
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|MIA
|39
|Cade Klubnik
|QB
|NYJ
|40
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|CIN
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