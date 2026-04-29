 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Elmer Rodriguez
Yankees clear roster spot for Elmer Rodriguez debut with Randal Grichuk designated for assignment
Minnesota Wild
Wild going home against Stars with chance to advance in NHL playoffs for 1st time since 2015
Fernando Mendoza
Big Ten takes the top spot for 1st rounders, while SEC sets record for total players drafted

Top Clips

nbc_csu_robinsongreenyoung_260429.jpg
Ravens LB battle a big factor for 2026 success
nbc_csu_draftkings_260429.jpg
Who are best bets to go No. 1 in 2027 NFL Draft?
nbc_pft_russellwilsonjets_260429.jpg
Reports: Jets host Wilson in search for backup QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Elmer Rodriguez
Yankees clear roster spot for Elmer Rodriguez debut with Randal Grichuk designated for assignment
Minnesota Wild
Wild going home against Stars with chance to advance in NHL playoffs for 1st time since 2015
Fernando Mendoza
Big Ten takes the top spot for 1st rounders, while SEC sets record for total players drafted

Top Clips

nbc_csu_robinsongreenyoung_260429.jpg
Ravens LB battle a big factor for 2026 success
nbc_csu_draftkings_260429.jpg
Who are best bets to go No. 1 in 2027 NFL Draft?
nbc_pft_russellwilsonjets_260429.jpg
Reports: Jets host Wilson in search for backup QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Matthew Berry’s 2026 Dynasty Rookie Rankings for Superflex leagues

  
Published April 29, 2026 11:09 AM
Love has 'talent' to be a top fantasy running back
April 27, 2026 01:03 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze this year's rookie class in fantasy football, sharing why Jeremiyah Love is "everybody's No. 1" player and has "the opportunity" to become a star in Arizona.

With the 2026 NFL Draft now behind us, here are my updated PPR dynasty rookie rankings for Superflex leagues.

It’s important to understand that these rankings are only a loose guide. When drafting, be sure to also consider your team need, positional scarcity, and league scoring settings before making your selection. And be sure to check back often as these rankings will continue to be updated to reflect the latest news and roster moves.

Superflex PPR Dynasty Rookie Rankings

﻿Rk Player Position Team
1 Jeremiyah Love RB ARI
2 Jordyn Tyson WR NO
3 Carnell Tate WR TEN
4 Fernando Mendoza QB LV
5 Makai Lemon WR PHI
6 KC Conception WR CLE
7 Jadarian Price RB SEA
8 Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ
9 Ty Simpson QB LAR
10 Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
11 Denzel Boston WR CLE
12 Germie Bernard WR PIT
13 Antonio Williams WR WSH
14 Jonah Coleman RB DEN
15 Carson Beck QB ARI
16 Eli Stowers TE PHI
17 Chris Bell WR MIA
18 Nick Singleton RB TEN
19 Drew Allar QB PIT
20 De’Zhaun Stribling WR SF
21 Zachariah Branch WR ATL
22 Eli Raridon TE NE
23 Ja’Kobi Lane WR BAL
24 Ted Hurst WR TB
25 Kaytron Allen RB WSH
26 Oscar Delp TE NO
27 Emmett Johnson RB KC
28 Elijah Sarratt WR BAL
29 Skyler Bell WR BUF
30 Chris Brazzell WR CAR
31 Mike Washington RB LV
32 Taylen Green QB CLE
33 Kaelon Black RB SF
34 Demond Claiborne RB MIN
35 Cole Payton QB PHI
36 Max Klare TE LAR
37 Malachi Fields WR NYG
38 Caleb Douglas WR MIA
39 Cade Klubnik QB NYJ
40 Cyrus Allen WR CIN

Mentions
NFL Tennessee Titans Primary Logo Tennessee Titans Texans-Logo.svg Houston Texans Pittsburgh Steelers Primary Logo Pittsburgh Steelers Seattle Seahawks Primary Logo Seattle Seahawks New Orleans Saints Primary Logo New Orleans Saints Baltimore Ravens Primary Logo Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Rams Primary Logo Los Angeles Rams Las Vegas Raiders Primary Logo Las Vegas Raiders New England Patriots Primary Logo New England Patriots Carolina Panthers Primary Logo Carolina Panthers Green Bay Packers Primary Logo Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Primary Logo Detroit Lions Jets-Logo.svg New York Jets New York Giants Secondary Logo New York Giants Atlanta Falcons Primary Logo Atlanta Falcons Philadelphia Eagles Primary Logo Philadelphia Eagles Washington Commanders Primary Logo Washington Commanders Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo Kansas City Chiefs Arizona Cardinals Primary Logo Arizona Cardinals Tampa Bay Buccaneers Primary Logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers browns-color-logo.svg Cleveland Browns Denver Broncos Primary Logo Denver Broncos Buffalo Bills Primary Logo Buffalo Bills Chicago Bears Primary Logo Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers Primary Logo San Francisco 49ers Jacksonville Jaguars Primary Logo Jacksonville Jaguars Miami Dolphins Primary Logo Miami Dolphins Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo Dallas Cowboys Indianapolis Colts Primary Logo Indianapolis Colts Cincinnati Bengals Primary Logo Cincinnati Bengals Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Chargers Primary Logo Los Angeles Chargers Matthew Berry Matthew Berry