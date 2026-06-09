Jaguars RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. recovering from offseason foot surgery

The Jaguars signed free agent running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. in March to help fill the hole left by Travis Etienne’s departure for the Saints.

Rodriguez, though, is not working with the team during the offseason program. Instead, he is working his way back from surgery on his left foot, which he injured during the conditioning program.

“He will be full go come training camp,” coach Liam Coen said after Tuesday’s minicamp workout, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

Bayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen have taken the majority of reps at the position in Rodriguez’s absence.

Rodriguez ran 112 times for 500 yards and six touchdowns with the Commanders in 2025. He had 86 carries for 430 yards and four scores in his first two seasons.

He played five seasons at Kentucky, including 2021 with Coen as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator.