 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mylesgarretttrade_260601.jpg
Garrett reportedly traded to Rams in monster deal
nbc_pft_darttrumpv2_260601.jpg
Unpacking Dart’s response to scrutiny over Trump
nbc_pft_harbughresponsev2_260601.jpg
Harbaugh: Dart-Carter interaction ‘made us better’

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mylesgarretttrade_260601.jpg
Garrett reportedly traded to Rams in monster deal
nbc_pft_darttrumpv2_260601.jpg
Unpacking Dart’s response to scrutiny over Trump
nbc_pft_harbughresponsev2_260601.jpg
Harbaugh: Dart-Carter interaction ‘made us better’

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars sign DT Quinton Bohanna

  
Published June 1, 2026 02:33 PM

The Jaguars brought in some experienced help for their defensive line on Monday.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna. There was no corresponding cut needed to make room on the 90-man roster.

Bohanna split the 2025 season between the Seahawks and the Packers. He had three tackles in five games for Seattle and two tackles in his only appearance for the Packers.

Bohanna has 44 tackles in 40 career appearances for the Seahawks, Packers, Titans, Lions, and Cowboys.

DaVon Hamilton, Arik Armstead, Ruke Orhorhoro, and third-round pick Albert Regis are also on hand on the interior of Jacksonville’s defensive line.