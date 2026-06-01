Jaguars sign DT Quinton Bohanna

The Jaguars brought in some experienced help for their defensive line on Monday.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna. There was no corresponding cut needed to make room on the 90-man roster.

Bohanna split the 2025 season between the Seahawks and the Packers. He had three tackles in five games for Seattle and two tackles in his only appearance for the Packers.

Bohanna has 44 tackles in 40 career appearances for the Seahawks, Packers, Titans, Lions, and Cowboys.

DaVon Hamilton, Arik Armstead, Ruke Orhorhoro, and third-round pick Albert Regis are also on hand on the interior of Jacksonville’s defensive line.