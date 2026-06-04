Jaguars sign CB Dane Jackson, OL Trystan Colon

The Jaguars have added a pair of players on Thursday.

Jacksonville announced the club has signed cornerback Dane Jackson and offensive lineman Trystan Colon.

A seventh-round pick in 2020, Jackson has spent most of his career with the Bills. He appeared in three games for Buffalo last season after spending the 2024 season with Carolina. His first four years were all with the Bills.

Colon played 12 games with four starts for Detroit in 2024. He spent the previous two years with the Cardinals after appearing in 20 games with four starts for Baltimore from 2020-2022.

As corresponding moves, the Jaguars placed cornerback Keith Taylor on injured reserve and waived offensive lineman Sal Wormley.