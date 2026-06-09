Jaguars unsure when Travis Hunter will be full go in practice

The Jaguars plan to continue playing Travis Hunter at both wide receiver and cornerback during the 2026 season, but he won’t be doing anything until he’s cleared for a full return to football activities.

Hunter tore his LCL late in October 2025 and missed the rest of his rookie season. He’s been around the team throughout the offseason and head coach Liam Coen said on 1010XL that there’s been obvious growth in terms of his strength, but that he remains unsure of when Hunter will get the green light to do everything needed to get ready for the season.

“I’m extremely pleased with where Travis is at mentally and physically,” Coen said. “I’m not a doctor, I don’t know when he is going to be full go but I do know that he runs on this field every morning with the guys and he’s looking damn good. He’s added so much mass on his upper half, he worked so hard in the weight room through the winter and this offseason. There is no question he’s gotten stronger, specifically in the upper half.”

Coen went on to say that he’s told Hunter that the injury is a “minor setback for a major comeback” and the Jaguars will need that to be true to make their trade up to take Hunter with the second overall pick look like a wise move.