 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars unsure when Travis Hunter will be full go in practice

  
Published June 9, 2026 02:00 PM

The Jaguars plan to continue playing Travis Hunter at both wide receiver and cornerback during the 2026 season, but he won’t be doing anything until he’s cleared for a full return to football activities.

Hunter tore his LCL late in October 2025 and missed the rest of his rookie season. He’s been around the team throughout the offseason and head coach Liam Coen said on 1010XL that there’s been obvious growth in terms of his strength, but that he remains unsure of when Hunter will get the green light to do everything needed to get ready for the season.

“I’m extremely pleased with where Travis is at mentally and physically,” Coen said. “I’m not a doctor, I don’t know when he is going to be full go but I do know that he runs on this field every morning with the guys and he’s looking damn good. He’s added so much mass on his upper half, he worked so hard in the weight room through the winter and this offseason. There is no question he’s gotten stronger, specifically in the upper half.”

Coen went on to say that he’s told Hunter that the injury is a “minor setback for a major comeback” and the Jaguars will need that to be true to make their trade up to take Hunter with the second overall pick look like a wise move.