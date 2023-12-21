 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Carter (W).jpg
Defensive Lineman Noah Carter Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Fox Crader (W).jpg
Fox Crader Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Ju'Juan Johnson (W).jpg
Ju’Juan Johnson Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Don’t expect a ton of points in Cowboys-Dolphins
nbc_roto_bte_bestbets_231221.jpg
Week 16 best bets: Take Bengals, Colts
nbc_mcbb_bigten_lemoynepsuhl_231221.jpg
MBB Highlights: Penn State handles Le Moyne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Carter (W).jpg
Defensive Lineman Noah Carter Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Fox Crader (W).jpg
Fox Crader Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Ju'Juan Johnson (W).jpg
Ju’Juan Johnson Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Don’t expect a ton of points in Cowboys-Dolphins
nbc_roto_bte_bestbets_231221.jpg
Week 16 best bets: Take Bengals, Colts
nbc_mcbb_bigten_lemoynepsuhl_231221.jpg
MBB Highlights: Penn State handles Le Moyne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published December 21, 2023 11:44 AM
Bills finally commit to Cook at running back
December 19, 2023 02:50 PM
Patrick Daughtery and Denny Carter look at James Cook's stellar game against the Dallas Cowboys and how his emergence will affect other players' fantasy numbers in the final stretch of the season.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Justin Jefferson settles in against the Lions, Deebo Samuel eyes up the Ravens, and Mike Evans prepares for a Jaguars smash spot.

At quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa greets shootout conditions for the fantasy semifinals, Joe Flacco attempts to stay hot in Houston, and Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson square off for a potential Super Bowl preview.

In the running back ranks, Rachaad White tries to win leagues for fantasy managers, Jonathan Taylor returns for the Colts, and Ty Chandler readies for another RB2 spot start.

Up the seam, David Njoku hopes for another targets onslaught in Houston, Evan Engram looks to pick up Zay Jones’ slack, and Isaiah Likely confronts a tough matchup against the 49ers.