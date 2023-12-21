RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Justin Jefferson settles in against the Lions, Deebo Samuel eyes up the Ravens, and Mike Evans prepares for a Jaguars smash spot.

At quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa greets shootout conditions for the fantasy semifinals, Joe Flacco attempts to stay hot in Houston, and Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson square off for a potential Super Bowl preview.

In the running back ranks, Rachaad White tries to win leagues for fantasy managers, Jonathan Taylor returns for the Colts, and Ty Chandler readies for another RB2 spot start.

Up the seam, David Njoku hopes for another targets onslaught in Houston, Evan Engram looks to pick up Zay Jones’ slack, and Isaiah Likely confronts a tough matchup against the 49ers.