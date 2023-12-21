Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Deebo Samuel eyes up the Ravens, Justin Jefferson settles in against the Lions, and Mike Evans prepares for a Jaguars smash spot.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 16 Receivers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Tyreek Hill DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 2 CeeDee Lamb @MIA Sun, 04:25 pm EST 3 A.J. Brown NYG Mon, 04:30 pm EST 4 Justin Jefferson DET Sun, 01:00 pm EST 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 6 Deebo Samuel BAL Mon, 08:15 pm EST 7 Stefon Diggs @LAC Sat, 08:00 pm EST 8 DJ Moore ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 9 Cooper Kupp NO Thu, 08:15 pm EST 10 Mike Evans JAC Sun, 04:05 pm EST 11 Jaylen Waddle DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 12 Brandon Aiyuk BAL Mon, 08:15 pm EST 13 Rashee Rice LV Mon, 01:00 pm EST 14 DK Metcalf @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 15 Michael Pittman @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 16 Chris Olave @LA Thu, 08:15 pm EST 17 Puka Nacua NO Thu, 08:15 pm EST 18 Davante Adams @KC Mon, 01:00 pm EST 19 Amari Cooper @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Tee Higgins @PIT Sat, 04:30 pm EST 21 Calvin Ridley @TB Sun, 04:05 pm EST 22 DeVonta Smith NYG Mon, 04:30 pm EST 23 Courtland Sutton NE Sun, 08:15 pm EST 24 Garrett Wilson WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 DeAndre Hopkins SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 26 Chris Godwin JAC Sun, 04:05 pm EST 27 Drake London IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Jayden Reed @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 29 Jordan Addison DET Sun, 01:00 pm EST 30 Terry McLaurin @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 31 Noah Brown CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 32 Tyler Lockett @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 33 Diontae Johnson CIN Sat, 04:30 pm EST 34 Jaxon Smith-Njigba @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 35 Zay Flowers @SF Mon, 08:15 pm EST 36 Odell Beckham @SF Mon, 08:15 pm EST 37 Brandin Cooks @MIA Sun, 04:25 pm EST 38 Joshua Palmer BUF Sat, 08:00 pm EST 39 Dontayvion Wicks @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 40 Adam Thielen GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 41 Jakobi Meyers @KC Mon, 01:00 pm EST 42 Josh Downs @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 43 George Pickens CIN Sat, 04:30 pm EST 44 Demario Douglas @DEN Sun, 08:15 pm EST 45 Romeo Doubs @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 46 Curtis Samuel @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 47 Rashid Shaheed @LA Thu, 08:15 pm EST 48 Jerry Jeudy NE Sun, 08:15 pm EST 49 Jameson Williams @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 50 Gabe Davis @LAC Sat, 08:00 pm EST 51 Jonathan Mingo GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 52 Darnell Mooney ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 53 Tyler Boyd @PIT Sat, 04:30 pm EST 54 DeVante Parker @DEN Sun, 08:15 pm EST 55 Elijah Moore @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 56 Quentin Johnston BUF Sat, 08:00 pm EST 57 Jahan Dotson @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 58 Rashod Bateman @SF Mon, 08:15 pm EST 59 Parker Washington @TB Sun, 04:05 pm EST 60 Cedric Tillman @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 61 Darius Slayton @PHI Mon, 04:30 pm EST 62 Robert Woods CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 63 Wan’Dale Robinson @PHI Mon, 04:30 pm EST 64 Demarcus Robinson NO Thu, 08:15 pm EST 65 Michael Wilson @CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 66 Alec Pierce @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 67 Treylon Burks SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 68 Greg Dortch @CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 69 A.T. Perry @LA Thu, 08:15 pm EST 70 Rondale Moore @CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EST

Sign up to stream the NFL Holiday Exclusive between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers, only on Peacock, Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Visit PeacockTV.com/NFL for more details.

WR Notes: Most signs point toward Tyreek Hill (ankle) playing. Best of luck if he does not. ... Is CeeDee Lamb going to fall into Jalen Ramsey’s shadow? Let’s be real: It doesn’t matter. “Start your studs” is a poor blanket approach. So is benching CeeDee Lamb. … Even if the Eagles establish it, the Giants are coughing up the fifth most receiver fantasy points. A.J. Brown is in a good spot for the semis. … Justin Jefferson caught 7-of-10 targets in his first truly healthy appearance since Week 5. It was an excellent warm-up gig for Sunday’s smash spot with the Lions. Even with Nick Mullens at quarterback, you could rank Jefferson as the WR1 and not be wrong. … Amon-Ra St. Brown got “back on track” in Week 15 following his brief slump. Although the Vikings have a strong overall defense, they do permit the sixth most slot fantasy points. ARSB is too big to fail for Week 16. … On an extraordinary heater, Deebo Samuel faces yet another secondary that primarily features zone. He should stay hot for this potential Super Bowl preview.

We’re not entirely sure what offensive approach the Bills will take against the no-chance Chargers. We do know it’s a perfect spot for Stefon Diggs to bust his lengthy slump if the Bills pass even a little bit. … DJ Moore had an unlucky Week 15 with a few near-misses and a 25-yard callback. For Week 16 he’s facing a Cardinals defense that has allowed more passing scores than every team but Philadelphia and Washington. … Cooper Kupp is back on his 8/110/1 bull. The Saints aren’t the most exploitable of short-week matchups, but neither were the Ravens two weeks ago. This thing is clicking again in Los Angeles. … Mike Evans got back in the end zone last Sunday after his Week 14 dud. With every game suddenly quite meaningful for the NFC South driver’s seat Bucs, Evans has a fantasy semis smash spot in the Jags’ horrific pass defense. As for point chasing with Chris Godwin, the Jags are smack dab in the middle of the pack in terms of slot points allowed.

Jaylen Waddle understood the assignment in Tyreek Hill’s Week 15 absence. For once, this receiver corps should be big enough for the two of them in Week 16’s “great fantasy hope” of a contest. … Brandon Aiyuk is just 22nd in wide receiver targets over the past four weeks. No matter your efficiency or scoring odds, it’s a little hard to get you in the top 12 if you are averaging fewer than six looks per game. The ceiling remains nice, of course. … Top five in receiver targets over the past month? Rashee Rice. The rookie has become a fantasy semifinals X-factor. … Even amidst Cooper Kupp’s heater, Puka Nacua is the WR16 by average PPR points over the past three weeks. This Rams offense is operating at an elite level at just the right time for fantasy managers. … The past three Seahawks games beg the question: Why don’t they target DK Metcalf 10 times every outing? Metcalf is the WR5 by average PPR points over the past three weeks despite just 19 total targets during that time span. He will hopefully see more than 6-7 looks vs. Tennessee’s cellar-adjacent pass defense.

It looks like Michael Pittman (concussion) will be active against the Falcons. I haven’t settled on his final rank, I just know it won’t be outside the top 15-16. … Chris Olave (ankle) is also returning. No matter how dysfunctional Olave’s Derek Carr relationship has been, it consistently produces 8-10 targets. There’s no case to be made to get cute and bench the Saints’ No. 1 receiver. … Davante Adams’ ceiling has all but disappeared. It’s not going to resurface vs. Kansas City’s stingy defense. Trail mode should at least lock in his 5/70 floor. … It’s about to be all Tee Higgins, all the time with Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) on the shelf following Higgins’ highlight-reel Week 15. A condensed target tree is not good news for Jake Browning as it makes things easier on the Steelers’ defense, but WR2-level looks are a veritable guarantee for Cincy’s WR2. … Calvin Ridley has been as frustrating as possible over the past two weeks: While drawing 25 targets in the process. With Zay Jones (hamstring) on the shelf, Ridley will be needed for immense looks vs. Tampa’s soft pass defense.

David Njoku has been Joe Flacco’s weapon of choice. Amari Cooper hasn’t been far behind. 8-10 targets feels bankable against the Texans’ mediocre pass defense. … One of the league’s most elite tight ends, Courtland Sutton is a borderline WR2 because of his WR3-level targets. … The matchup couldn’t be better for Garrett Wilson. The quarterback could not be worse for Garrett Wilson if Zach Wilson (concussion) sits, as is looking likely. Most fantasy managers won’t be in position to bench Garrett. You’re just in really bad shape if he’s one of your ceiling needs. … With Zay Flowers dealing with a foot injury, Odell Beckham could become a must start for the fantasy semis. Beckham would slot into the WR26-34 range in Flowers’ absence. … Jayden Reed (toe, chest) isn’t practicing. His absence would make Dontayvion Wicks a potential matchup-flipper as a WR3/4. … Noah Brown has a lot riding on Nico Collins’ (calf) health. Collins seems likely to join C.J. Stroud on the shelf. … Terry McLaurin’s outburst feels likely to calm just as soon as it erupted with Sam Howell still under center vs. the Jets’ elite defense. … Drake London is a far safer WR3 with Taylor Heinicke starting.