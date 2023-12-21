 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Carter (W).jpg
Defensive Lineman Noah Carter Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Fox Crader (W).jpg
Fox Crader Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Ju'Juan Johnson (W).jpg
Ju’Juan Johnson Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Don’t expect a ton of points in Cowboys-Dolphins
nbc_roto_bte_bestbets_231221.jpg
Week 16 best bets: Take Bengals, Colts
nbc_mcbb_bigten_lemoynepsuhl_231221.jpg
MBB Highlights: Penn State handles Le Moyne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Carter (W).jpg
Defensive Lineman Noah Carter Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Fox Crader (W).jpg
Fox Crader Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Ju'Juan Johnson (W).jpg
Ju’Juan Johnson Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Don’t expect a ton of points in Cowboys-Dolphins
nbc_roto_bte_bestbets_231221.jpg
Week 16 best bets: Take Bengals, Colts
nbc_mcbb_bigten_lemoynepsuhl_231221.jpg
MBB Highlights: Penn State handles Le Moyne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

  
Published December 21, 2023 11:40 AM
Has Walker III taken back Seahawks' lead RB role?
December 19, 2023 02:46 PM
Patrick Daughtery and Denny Carter look at the Seattle Seahawks backfield and assess whether managers can start Kenneth Walker III with confidence after a good Monday night performance.

Deebo Samuel eyes up the Ravens, Justin Jefferson settles in against the Lions, and Mike Evans prepares for a Jaguars smash spot.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 16 Receivers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Tyreek HillDALSun, 04:25 pm EST
2CeeDee Lamb@MIASun, 04:25 pm EST
3A.J. BrownNYGMon, 04:30 pm EST
4Justin JeffersonDETSun, 01:00 pm EST
5Amon-Ra St. Brown@MINSun, 01:00 pm EST
6Deebo SamuelBALMon, 08:15 pm EST
7Stefon Diggs@LACSat, 08:00 pm EST
8DJ MooreARISun, 04:25 pm EST
9Cooper KuppNOThu, 08:15 pm EST
10Mike EvansJACSun, 04:05 pm EST
11Jaylen WaddleDALSun, 04:25 pm EST
12Brandon AiyukBALMon, 08:15 pm EST
13Rashee RiceLVMon, 01:00 pm EST
14DK Metcalf@TENSun, 01:00 pm EST
15Michael Pittman@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
16Chris Olave@LAThu, 08:15 pm EST
17Puka NacuaNOThu, 08:15 pm EST
18Davante Adams@KCMon, 01:00 pm EST
19Amari Cooper@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
20Tee Higgins@PITSat, 04:30 pm EST
21Calvin Ridley@TBSun, 04:05 pm EST
22DeVonta SmithNYGMon, 04:30 pm EST
23Courtland SuttonNESun, 08:15 pm EST
24Garrett WilsonWASSun, 01:00 pm EST
25DeAndre HopkinsSEASun, 01:00 pm EST
26Chris GodwinJACSun, 04:05 pm EST
27Drake LondonINDSun, 01:00 pm EST
28Jayden Reed@CARSun, 01:00 pm EST
29Jordan AddisonDETSun, 01:00 pm EST
30Terry McLaurin@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EST
31Noah BrownCLESun, 01:00 pm EST
32Tyler Lockett@TENSun, 01:00 pm EST
33Diontae JohnsonCINSat, 04:30 pm EST
34Jaxon Smith-Njigba@TENSun, 01:00 pm EST
35Zay Flowers@SFMon, 08:15 pm EST
36Odell Beckham@SFMon, 08:15 pm EST
37Brandin Cooks@MIASun, 04:25 pm EST
38Joshua PalmerBUFSat, 08:00 pm EST
39Dontayvion Wicks@CARSun, 01:00 pm EST
40Adam ThielenGBSun, 01:00 pm EST
41Jakobi Meyers@KCMon, 01:00 pm EST
42Josh Downs@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
43George PickensCINSat, 04:30 pm EST
44Demario Douglas@DENSun, 08:15 pm EST
45Romeo Doubs@CARSun, 01:00 pm EST
46Curtis Samuel@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EST
47Rashid Shaheed@LAThu, 08:15 pm EST
48Jerry JeudyNESun, 08:15 pm EST
49Jameson Williams@MINSun, 01:00 pm EST
50Gabe Davis@LACSat, 08:00 pm EST
51Jonathan MingoGBSun, 01:00 pm EST
52Darnell MooneyARISun, 04:25 pm EST
53Tyler Boyd@PITSat, 04:30 pm EST
54DeVante Parker@DENSun, 08:15 pm EST
55Elijah Moore@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
56Quentin JohnstonBUFSat, 08:00 pm EST
57Jahan Dotson@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EST
58Rashod Bateman@SFMon, 08:15 pm EST
59Parker Washington@TBSun, 04:05 pm EST
60Cedric Tillman@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
61Darius Slayton@PHIMon, 04:30 pm EST
62Robert WoodsCLESun, 01:00 pm EST
63Wan’Dale Robinson@PHIMon, 04:30 pm EST
64Demarcus RobinsonNOThu, 08:15 pm EST
65Michael Wilson@CHISun, 04:25 pm EST
66Alec Pierce@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
67Treylon BurksSEASun, 01:00 pm EST
68Greg Dortch@CHISun, 04:25 pm EST
69A.T. Perry@LAThu, 08:15 pm EST
70Rondale Moore@CHISun, 04:25 pm EST

Sign up to stream the NFL Holiday Exclusive between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers, only on Peacock, Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Visit PeacockTV.com/NFL for more details.

WR Notes: Most signs point toward Tyreek Hill (ankle) playing. Best of luck if he does not. ... Is CeeDee Lamb going to fall into Jalen Ramsey’s shadow? Let’s be real: It doesn’t matter. “Start your studs” is a poor blanket approach. So is benching CeeDee Lamb. … Even if the Eagles establish it, the Giants are coughing up the fifth most receiver fantasy points. A.J. Brown is in a good spot for the semis. … Justin Jefferson caught 7-of-10 targets in his first truly healthy appearance since Week 5. It was an excellent warm-up gig for Sunday’s smash spot with the Lions. Even with Nick Mullens at quarterback, you could rank Jefferson as the WR1 and not be wrong. … Amon-Ra St. Brown got “back on track” in Week 15 following his brief slump. Although the Vikings have a strong overall defense, they do permit the sixth most slot fantasy points. ARSB is too big to fail for Week 16. … On an extraordinary heater, Deebo Samuel faces yet another secondary that primarily features zone. He should stay hot for this potential Super Bowl preview.

We’re not entirely sure what offensive approach the Bills will take against the no-chance Chargers. We do know it’s a perfect spot for Stefon Diggs to bust his lengthy slump if the Bills pass even a little bit. … DJ Moore had an unlucky Week 15 with a few near-misses and a 25-yard callback. For Week 16 he’s facing a Cardinals defense that has allowed more passing scores than every team but Philadelphia and Washington. … Cooper Kupp is back on his 8/110/1 bull. The Saints aren’t the most exploitable of short-week matchups, but neither were the Ravens two weeks ago. This thing is clicking again in Los Angeles. … Mike Evans got back in the end zone last Sunday after his Week 14 dud. With every game suddenly quite meaningful for the NFC South driver’s seat Bucs, Evans has a fantasy semis smash spot in the Jags’ horrific pass defense. As for point chasing with Chris Godwin, the Jags are smack dab in the middle of the pack in terms of slot points allowed.

Jaylen Waddle understood the assignment in Tyreek Hill’s Week 15 absence. For once, this receiver corps should be big enough for the two of them in Week 16’s “great fantasy hope” of a contest. … Brandon Aiyuk is just 22nd in wide receiver targets over the past four weeks. No matter your efficiency or scoring odds, it’s a little hard to get you in the top 12 if you are averaging fewer than six looks per game. The ceiling remains nice, of course. … Top five in receiver targets over the past month? Rashee Rice. The rookie has become a fantasy semifinals X-factor. … Even amidst Cooper Kupp’s heater, Puka Nacua is the WR16 by average PPR points over the past three weeks. This Rams offense is operating at an elite level at just the right time for fantasy managers. … The past three Seahawks games beg the question: Why don’t they target DK Metcalf 10 times every outing? Metcalf is the WR5 by average PPR points over the past three weeks despite just 19 total targets during that time span. He will hopefully see more than 6-7 looks vs. Tennessee’s cellar-adjacent pass defense.

It looks like Michael Pittman (concussion) will be active against the Falcons. I haven’t settled on his final rank, I just know it won’t be outside the top 15-16. … Chris Olave (ankle) is also returning. No matter how dysfunctional Olave’s Derek Carr relationship has been, it consistently produces 8-10 targets. There’s no case to be made to get cute and bench the Saints’ No. 1 receiver. … Davante Adams’ ceiling has all but disappeared. It’s not going to resurface vs. Kansas City’s stingy defense. Trail mode should at least lock in his 5/70 floor. … It’s about to be all Tee Higgins, all the time with Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) on the shelf following Higgins’ highlight-reel Week 15. A condensed target tree is not good news for Jake Browning as it makes things easier on the Steelers’ defense, but WR2-level looks are a veritable guarantee for Cincy’s WR2. … Calvin Ridley has been as frustrating as possible over the past two weeks: While drawing 25 targets in the process. With Zay Jones (hamstring) on the shelf, Ridley will be needed for immense looks vs. Tampa’s soft pass defense.

David Njoku has been Joe Flacco’s weapon of choice. Amari Cooper hasn’t been far behind. 8-10 targets feels bankable against the Texans’ mediocre pass defense. … One of the league’s most elite tight ends, Courtland Sutton is a borderline WR2 because of his WR3-level targets. … The matchup couldn’t be better for Garrett Wilson. The quarterback could not be worse for Garrett Wilson if Zach Wilson (concussion) sits, as is looking likely. Most fantasy managers won’t be in position to bench Garrett. You’re just in really bad shape if he’s one of your ceiling needs. … With Zay Flowers dealing with a foot injury, Odell Beckham could become a must start for the fantasy semis. Beckham would slot into the WR26-34 range in Flowers’ absence. … Jayden Reed (toe, chest) isn’t practicing. His absence would make Dontayvion Wicks a potential matchup-flipper as a WR3/4. … Noah Brown has a lot riding on Nico Collins’ (calf) health. Collins seems likely to join C.J. Stroud on the shelf. … Terry McLaurin’s outburst feels likely to calm just as soon as it erupted with Sam Howell still under center vs. the Jets’ elite defense. … Drake London is a far safer WR3 with Taylor Heinicke starting.