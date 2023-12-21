Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
David Njoku hopes for another targets onslaught in Houston, Evan Engram looks to pick up Zay Jones’ slack, and Isaiah Likely confronts a tough matchup against the 49ers.
Week 16 Tight Ends
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Travis Kelce
|LV
|Mon, 01:00 pm EST
|2
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|3
|Trey McBride
|@CHI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|4
|Sam LaPorta
|@MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|5
|Evan Engram
|@TB
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|6
|David Njoku
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|7
|George Kittle
|BAL
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|8
|Jake Ferguson
|@MIA
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|9
|Cole Kmet
|ARI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|10
|Isaiah Likely
|@SF
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|11
|Taysom Hill
|@LA
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|12
|Dalton Kincaid
|@LAC
|Sat, 08:00 pm EST
|13
|Dallas Goedert
|NYG
|Mon, 04:30 pm EST
|14
|Pat Freiermuth
|CIN
|Sat, 04:30 pm EST
|15
|Darren Waller
|@PHI
|Mon, 04:30 pm EST
|16
|Dalton Schultz
|CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|17
|Tucker Kraft
|@CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|18
|Hunter Henry
|@DEN
|Sun, 08:15 pm EST
|19
|Cade Otton
|JAC
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|20
|Kyle Pitts
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|21
|Gerald Everett
|BUF
|Sat, 08:00 pm EST
|22
|Tyler Conklin
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|23
|Logan Thomas
|@NYJ
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|24
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|SEA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|25
|Tanner Hudson
|@PIT
|Sat, 04:30 pm EST
|26
|Michael Mayer
|@KC
|Mon, 01:00 pm EST
|27
|Tyler Higbee
|NO
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|28
|Jonnu Smith
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|29
|Juwan Johnson
|@LA
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|30
|Dawson Knox
|@LAC
|Sat, 08:00 pm EST
|31
|Noah Fant
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|32
|Brevin Jordan
|CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|33
|Noah Gray
|LV
|Mon, 01:00 pm EST
TE Notes: T.J. Hockenson survived the Vikings’ latest lineup shuffle with a scoreless 6/63. Not amazing, but seemingly still his floor. The Lions are a plus matchup, with the “revenge” factor, to boot. … Sam LaPorta’s gonzo Week 15 masked his ongoing lack of yardage. He has cleared 60 one time since Week 3. He stays in the top five because his receptions floor is high and his spiked week odds sound. … Trey McBride has 29 targets over the past three weeks, commanding at least nine looks each time out. That’s as good as usage gets at the tight end position. The only reason McBride isn’t No. 1 overall is his poor overall offensive environment in the Cardinals’ offense. … With Zay Jones (hamstring) on the shelf, Evan Engram’s four-catch Week 15 should be considered his absolute floor. Ceiling will be within reach vs. a Bucs defense surrendering the fifth most TE fantasy points.
Joe Flacco is feeding David Njoku, who is suddenly the TE8 overall by average points after his disappointing early-season play. The Texans are an A+ matchup, one that should keep the recent Njoku party going. … George Kittle could finish as the TE1 overall at any given moment. The Ravens are a tough matchup, but the 46.5 game total provides hope. … Jake Ferguson has caught five-plus passes on eight targets each of the past three weeks. His high-volume role has been memorialized. The Dolphins have a tough defense, albeit one party to the week’s highest total at 49.5. Ferguson is a strong TE1 for the fantasy semis. … No one ever wants to rank Cole Kmet as a TE1, and yet, only six seam stretchers are averaging more weekly PPR points. Kmet has a high floor with decent odds of spiking. … Isaiah Likely has at least four receptions on six-plus targets all three weeks since Mark Andrews’ injury. He is safely inside the top 12.
Taysom Hill isn’t a comfortable fantasy option with everything on the line for Week 16. He is also one of the last plausible “matchup flippers” at the position. You start Hill for the upside. … Some of Dalton Kincaid’s recent struggles have been beyond his control — Josh Allen completed seven Week 15 passes in a run-heavy game plan — but something has obviously changed since Dawson Knox’s return. Week 16 hopes are hinged on the playoff-hungry Bills making like Aidan O’Connell and embarrassing the pathetic Chargers for 2-3 quarters before packing it in and heading home. … The good news: Dallas Goedert has gone at least 4/30 each week since returning. The bad news: He’s gone exactly 4/30 each week since returning. A threepeat in the 4/30 range feels likely in a week where the Eagles seem all but certain to “establish it.” … Darren Waller certainly looked like the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver in his Week 15 return. His floor is low in this No. 3 quarterback-starting offense, but he does have ceiling vs. Philly.
Week 16 Kickers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|@MIA
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|2
|Justin Tucker
|@SF
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|3
|Harrison Butker
|LV
|Mon, 01:00 pm EST
|4
|Jake Elliott
|NYG
|Mon, 04:30 pm EST
|5
|Jake Moody
|BAL
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|6
|Dustin Hopkins
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|7
|Matt Gay
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|8
|Tyler Bass
|@LAC
|Sat, 08:00 pm EST
|9
|Jason Myers
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|10
|Wil Lutz
|NE
|Sun, 08:15 pm EST
|11
|Jason Sanders
|DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|12
|Blake Grupe
|@LA
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|13
|Evan McPherson
|@PIT
|Sat, 04:30 pm EST
|14
|Chase McLaughlin
|JAC
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|15
|Younghoe Koo
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|16
|Greg Joseph
|DET
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|17
|Lucas Havrisik
|NO
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|18
|Nick Folk
|SEA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|19
|Anders Carlson
|@CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|20
|Cairo Santos
|ARI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|21
|Michael Badgley
|@MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|22
|Brandon McManus
|@TB
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|23
|Greg Zuerlein
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|24
|Chris Boswell
|CIN
|Sat, 04:30 pm EST
|25
|Daniel Carlson
|@KC
|Mon, 01:00 pm EST
|26
|Matt Ammendola
|CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|27
|Matt Prater
|@CHI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|28
|Joey Slye
|@NYJ
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|29
|Cameron Dicker
|BUF
|Sat, 08:00 pm EST
|30
|Eddy Pineiro
|GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|31
|Chad Ryland
|@DEN
|Sun, 08:15 pm EST
|32
|Randy Bullock
|@PHI
|Mon, 04:30 pm EST
Week 16 Defense/Special Teams
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|@LAC
|2
|New York Jets
|WAS
|3
|Philadelphia Eagles
|NYG
|4
|Denver Broncos
|NE
|5
|Indianapolis Colts
|@ATL
|6
|Kansas City Chiefs
|LV
|7
|Chicago Bears
|ARI
|8
|Cleveland Browns
|@HOU
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@PIT
|10
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|CIN
|11
|Seattle Seahawks
|@TEN
|12
|Dallas Cowboys
|@MIA
|13
|San Francisco 49ers
|BAL
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|@SF
|15
|Miami Dolphins
|DAL
|16
|Green Bay Packers
|@CAR
|17
|Washington Commanders
|@NYJ
|18
|Arizona Cardinals
|@CHI
|19
|Minnesota Vikings
|DET
|20
|Detroit Lions
|@MIN
|21
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|JAC
|22
|Houston Texans
|CLE
|23
|Los Angeles Rams
|NO
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|@LA
|25
|New England Patriots
|@DEN
|26
|Tennessee Titans
|SEA
|27
|Atlanta Falcons
|IND
|28
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@TB
|29
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@KC
|30
|Carolina Panthers
|GB
|31
|New York Giants
|@PHI
|32
|Los Angeles Chargers
|BUF