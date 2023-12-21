Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

David Njoku hopes for another targets onslaught in Houston, Evan Engram looks to pick up Zay Jones’ slack, and Isaiah Likely confronts a tough matchup against the 49ers.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 16 Tight Ends



RK Player Opp Time 1 Travis Kelce LV Mon, 01:00 pm EST 2 T.J. Hockenson DET Sun, 01:00 pm EST 3 Trey McBride @CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 4 Sam LaPorta @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 5 Evan Engram @TB Sun, 04:05 pm EST 6 David Njoku @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 George Kittle BAL Mon, 08:15 pm EST 8 Jake Ferguson @MIA Sun, 04:25 pm EST 9 Cole Kmet ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 10 Isaiah Likely @SF Mon, 08:15 pm EST 11 Taysom Hill @LA Thu, 08:15 pm EST 12 Dalton Kincaid @LAC Sat, 08:00 pm EST 13 Dallas Goedert NYG Mon, 04:30 pm EST 14 Pat Freiermuth CIN Sat, 04:30 pm EST 15 Darren Waller @PHI Mon, 04:30 pm EST 16 Dalton Schultz CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Tucker Kraft @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 Hunter Henry @DEN Sun, 08:15 pm EST 19 Cade Otton JAC Sun, 04:05 pm EST 20 Kyle Pitts IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 21 Gerald Everett BUF Sat, 08:00 pm EST 22 Tyler Conklin WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 23 Logan Thomas @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 24 Chigoziem Okonkwo SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Tanner Hudson @PIT Sat, 04:30 pm EST 26 Michael Mayer @KC Mon, 01:00 pm EST 27 Tyler Higbee NO Thu, 08:15 pm EST 28 Jonnu Smith IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 29 Juwan Johnson @LA Thu, 08:15 pm EST 30 Dawson Knox @LAC Sat, 08:00 pm EST 31 Noah Fant @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 32 Brevin Jordan CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 33 Noah Gray LV Mon, 01:00 pm EST

Sign up to stream the NFL Holiday Exclusive between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers, only on Peacock, Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Visit PeacockTV.com/NFL for more details.

TE Notes: T.J. Hockenson survived the Vikings’ latest lineup shuffle with a scoreless 6/63. Not amazing, but seemingly still his floor. The Lions are a plus matchup, with the “revenge” factor, to boot. … Sam LaPorta’s gonzo Week 15 masked his ongoing lack of yardage. He has cleared 60 one time since Week 3. He stays in the top five because his receptions floor is high and his spiked week odds sound. … Trey McBride has 29 targets over the past three weeks, commanding at least nine looks each time out. That’s as good as usage gets at the tight end position. The only reason McBride isn’t No. 1 overall is his poor overall offensive environment in the Cardinals’ offense. … With Zay Jones (hamstring) on the shelf, Evan Engram’s four-catch Week 15 should be considered his absolute floor. Ceiling will be within reach vs. a Bucs defense surrendering the fifth most TE fantasy points.

Joe Flacco is feeding David Njoku, who is suddenly the TE8 overall by average points after his disappointing early-season play. The Texans are an A+ matchup, one that should keep the recent Njoku party going. … George Kittle could finish as the TE1 overall at any given moment. The Ravens are a tough matchup, but the 46.5 game total provides hope. … Jake Ferguson has caught five-plus passes on eight targets each of the past three weeks. His high-volume role has been memorialized. The Dolphins have a tough defense, albeit one party to the week’s highest total at 49.5. Ferguson is a strong TE1 for the fantasy semis. … No one ever wants to rank Cole Kmet as a TE1, and yet, only six seam stretchers are averaging more weekly PPR points. Kmet has a high floor with decent odds of spiking. … Isaiah Likely has at least four receptions on six-plus targets all three weeks since Mark Andrews’ injury. He is safely inside the top 12.

Taysom Hill isn’t a comfortable fantasy option with everything on the line for Week 16. He is also one of the last plausible “matchup flippers” at the position. You start Hill for the upside. … Some of Dalton Kincaid’s recent struggles have been beyond his control — Josh Allen completed seven Week 15 passes in a run-heavy game plan — but something has obviously changed since Dawson Knox’s return. Week 16 hopes are hinged on the playoff-hungry Bills making like Aidan O’Connell and embarrassing the pathetic Chargers for 2-3 quarters before packing it in and heading home. … The good news: Dallas Goedert has gone at least 4/30 each week since returning. The bad news: He’s gone exactly 4/30 each week since returning. A threepeat in the 4/30 range feels likely in a week where the Eagles seem all but certain to “establish it.” … Darren Waller certainly looked like the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver in his Week 15 return. His floor is low in this No. 3 quarterback-starting offense, but he does have ceiling vs. Philly.

Week 16 Kickers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Brandon Aubrey @MIA Sun, 04:25 pm EST 2 Justin Tucker @SF Mon, 08:15 pm EST 3 Harrison Butker LV Mon, 01:00 pm EST 4 Jake Elliott NYG Mon, 04:30 pm EST 5 Jake Moody BAL Mon, 08:15 pm EST 6 Dustin Hopkins @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 Matt Gay @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 Tyler Bass @LAC Sat, 08:00 pm EST 9 Jason Myers @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 10 Wil Lutz NE Sun, 08:15 pm EST 11 Jason Sanders DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 12 Blake Grupe @LA Thu, 08:15 pm EST 13 Evan McPherson @PIT Sat, 04:30 pm EST 14 Chase McLaughlin JAC Sun, 04:05 pm EST 15 Younghoe Koo IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 16 Greg Joseph DET Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Lucas Havrisik NO Thu, 08:15 pm EST 18 Nick Folk SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 19 Anders Carlson @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Cairo Santos ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 21 Michael Badgley @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 22 Brandon McManus @TB Sun, 04:05 pm EST 23 Greg Zuerlein WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 24 Chris Boswell CIN Sat, 04:30 pm EST 25 Daniel Carlson @KC Mon, 01:00 pm EST 26 Matt Ammendola CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 27 Matt Prater @CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 28 Joey Slye @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 29 Cameron Dicker BUF Sat, 08:00 pm EST 30 Eddy Pineiro GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 31 Chad Ryland @DEN Sun, 08:15 pm EST 32 Randy Bullock @PHI Mon, 04:30 pm EST

Week 16 Defense/Special Teams

