Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published December 21, 2023 11:40 AM
David Njoku hopes for another targets onslaught in Houston, Evan Engram looks to pick up Zay Jones’ slack, and Isaiah Likely confronts a tough matchup against the 49ers.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 16 Tight Ends

RKPlayerOppTime
1Travis KelceLVMon, 01:00 pm EST
2T.J. HockensonDETSun, 01:00 pm EST
3Trey McBride@CHISun, 04:25 pm EST
4Sam LaPorta@MINSun, 01:00 pm EST
5Evan Engram@TBSun, 04:05 pm EST
6David Njoku@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
7George KittleBALMon, 08:15 pm EST
8Jake Ferguson@MIASun, 04:25 pm EST
9Cole KmetARISun, 04:25 pm EST
10Isaiah Likely@SFMon, 08:15 pm EST
11Taysom Hill@LAThu, 08:15 pm EST
12Dalton Kincaid@LACSat, 08:00 pm EST
13Dallas GoedertNYGMon, 04:30 pm EST
14Pat FreiermuthCINSat, 04:30 pm EST
15Darren Waller@PHIMon, 04:30 pm EST
16Dalton SchultzCLESun, 01:00 pm EST
17Tucker Kraft@CARSun, 01:00 pm EST
18Hunter Henry@DENSun, 08:15 pm EST
19Cade OttonJACSun, 04:05 pm EST
20Kyle PittsINDSun, 01:00 pm EST
21Gerald EverettBUFSat, 08:00 pm EST
22Tyler ConklinWASSun, 01:00 pm EST
23Logan Thomas@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EST
24Chigoziem OkonkwoSEASun, 01:00 pm EST
25Tanner Hudson@PITSat, 04:30 pm EST
26Michael Mayer@KCMon, 01:00 pm EST
27Tyler HigbeeNOThu, 08:15 pm EST
28Jonnu SmithINDSun, 01:00 pm EST
29Juwan Johnson@LAThu, 08:15 pm EST
30Dawson Knox@LACSat, 08:00 pm EST
31Noah Fant@TENSun, 01:00 pm EST
32Brevin JordanCLESun, 01:00 pm EST
33Noah GrayLVMon, 01:00 pm EST

Sign up to stream the NFL Holiday Exclusive between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers, only on Peacock, Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Visit PeacockTV.com/NFL for more details.

TE Notes: T.J. Hockenson survived the Vikings’ latest lineup shuffle with a scoreless 6/63. Not amazing, but seemingly still his floor. The Lions are a plus matchup, with the “revenge” factor, to boot. … Sam LaPorta’s gonzo Week 15 masked his ongoing lack of yardage. He has cleared 60 one time since Week 3. He stays in the top five because his receptions floor is high and his spiked week odds sound. … Trey McBride has 29 targets over the past three weeks, commanding at least nine looks each time out. That’s as good as usage gets at the tight end position. The only reason McBride isn’t No. 1 overall is his poor overall offensive environment in the Cardinals’ offense. … With Zay Jones (hamstring) on the shelf, Evan Engram’s four-catch Week 15 should be considered his absolute floor. Ceiling will be within reach vs. a Bucs defense surrendering the fifth most TE fantasy points.

Joe Flacco is feeding David Njoku, who is suddenly the TE8 overall by average points after his disappointing early-season play. The Texans are an A+ matchup, one that should keep the recent Njoku party going. … George Kittle could finish as the TE1 overall at any given moment. The Ravens are a tough matchup, but the 46.5 game total provides hope. … Jake Ferguson has caught five-plus passes on eight targets each of the past three weeks. His high-volume role has been memorialized. The Dolphins have a tough defense, albeit one party to the week’s highest total at 49.5. Ferguson is a strong TE1 for the fantasy semis. … No one ever wants to rank Cole Kmet as a TE1, and yet, only six seam stretchers are averaging more weekly PPR points. Kmet has a high floor with decent odds of spiking. … Isaiah Likely has at least four receptions on six-plus targets all three weeks since Mark Andrews’ injury. He is safely inside the top 12.

Taysom Hill isn’t a comfortable fantasy option with everything on the line for Week 16. He is also one of the last plausible “matchup flippers” at the position. You start Hill for the upside. … Some of Dalton Kincaid’s recent struggles have been beyond his control — Josh Allen completed seven Week 15 passes in a run-heavy game plan — but something has obviously changed since Dawson Knox’s return. Week 16 hopes are hinged on the playoff-hungry Bills making like Aidan O’Connell and embarrassing the pathetic Chargers for 2-3 quarters before packing it in and heading home. … The good news: Dallas Goedert has gone at least 4/30 each week since returning. The bad news: He’s gone exactly 4/30 each week since returning. A threepeat in the 4/30 range feels likely in a week where the Eagles seem all but certain to “establish it.” … Darren Waller certainly looked like the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver in his Week 15 return. His floor is low in this No. 3 quarterback-starting offense, but he does have ceiling vs. Philly.

Week 16 Kickers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Brandon Aubrey@MIASun, 04:25 pm EST
2Justin Tucker@SFMon, 08:15 pm EST
3Harrison ButkerLVMon, 01:00 pm EST
4Jake ElliottNYGMon, 04:30 pm EST
5Jake MoodyBALMon, 08:15 pm EST
6Dustin Hopkins@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
7Matt Gay@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
8Tyler Bass@LACSat, 08:00 pm EST
9Jason Myers@TENSun, 01:00 pm EST
10Wil LutzNESun, 08:15 pm EST
11Jason SandersDALSun, 04:25 pm EST
12Blake Grupe@LAThu, 08:15 pm EST
13Evan McPherson@PITSat, 04:30 pm EST
14Chase McLaughlinJACSun, 04:05 pm EST
15Younghoe KooINDSun, 01:00 pm EST
16Greg JosephDETSun, 01:00 pm EST
17Lucas HavrisikNOThu, 08:15 pm EST
18Nick FolkSEASun, 01:00 pm EST
19Anders Carlson@CARSun, 01:00 pm EST
20Cairo SantosARISun, 04:25 pm EST
21Michael Badgley@MINSun, 01:00 pm EST
22Brandon McManus@TBSun, 04:05 pm EST
23Greg ZuerleinWASSun, 01:00 pm EST
24Chris BoswellCINSat, 04:30 pm EST
25Daniel Carlson@KCMon, 01:00 pm EST
26Matt AmmendolaCLESun, 01:00 pm EST
27Matt Prater@CHISun, 04:25 pm EST
28Joey Slye@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EST
29Cameron DickerBUFSat, 08:00 pm EST
30Eddy PineiroGBSun, 01:00 pm EST
31Chad Ryland@DENSun, 08:15 pm EST
32Randy Bullock@PHIMon, 04:30 pm EST

Week 16 Defense/Special Teams

RKPlayerOpp
1Buffalo Bills@LAC
2New York JetsWAS
3Philadelphia EaglesNYG
4Denver BroncosNE
5Indianapolis Colts@ATL
6Kansas City ChiefsLV
7Chicago BearsARI
8Cleveland Browns@HOU
9Cincinnati Bengals@PIT
10Pittsburgh SteelersCIN
11Seattle Seahawks@TEN
12Dallas Cowboys@MIA
13San Francisco 49ersBAL
14Baltimore Ravens@SF
15Miami DolphinsDAL
16Green Bay Packers@CAR
17Washington Commanders@NYJ
18Arizona Cardinals@CHI
19Minnesota VikingsDET
20Detroit Lions@MIN
21Tampa Bay BuccaneersJAC
22Houston TexansCLE
23Los Angeles RamsNO
24New Orleans Saints@LA
25New England Patriots@DEN
26Tennessee TitansSEA
27Atlanta FalconsIND
28Jacksonville Jaguars@TB
29Las Vegas Raiders@KC
30Carolina PanthersGB
31New York Giants@PHI
32Los Angeles ChargersBUF