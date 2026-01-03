 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_cbb_osuvrutg_260102.jpg
Bruce Thornton scores 20, moves up Ohio State scoring list in Buckeyes’ 80-73 victory over Rutgers
NCAA Basketball: Oregon at Maryland
Nate Bittle, Takai Simpkins lead Oregon to 64-54 victory over Maryland
NHL: Winter Classic-New York Rangers at Florida Panthers
Rangers beat Panthers 5-1 in first outdoor hockey game in Miami

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_orevmary_260102.jpg
Highlights: Oregon handles Maryland
nbc_cbb_osuvrutg_260102.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State scores road win vs. Rutgers
nbc_cbb_mayintv_260102.jpg
May has tough grades for another Michigan blowout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Luka guides Lakers past Grizzlies

January 3, 2026 01:23 AM
Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined for 65 points to deliver the Lakers a hard-fought win over Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on Friday night in Los Angeles.

nbc_nba_porvsnop_denihl_260102.jpg
01:54
HLs: Avdija erupts in Blazers’ win over Pelicans
nbc_nba_denvscle_spidahl_260102.jpg
01:55
HLs: Mitchell outduels Murray to down Nuggets
nbc_nba_atlvsnyk_jjhl_260102.jpg
02:00
HLs: Johnson’s triple-double powers ATL’s road win
nbc_nba_sasvsind_harperhl_260102.jpg
01:51
HLs: Harper steps up to lead Spurs past Pacers
nbc_nba_playerpressuretalk_260102.jpg
09:48
Why Dort feels like the ‘odd man out’ with OKC
nbc_nba_buckstradedeadline_260102.jpg
05:09
Mannix: Bucks looking to add to Giannis-led team
nbc_roto_leonad_260102.jpg
01:34
Leonard on a heater during Clippers’ win streak
nbc_roto_jonas_260102.jpg
01:42
Nuggets lose another center with Valančiūnas out
nbc_roto_wemby_260102.jpg
01:24
Wembanyama is day-to-day with hyperextended knee
nbc_nba_pick6_260102.jpg
04:47
Ball has been ‘a firecracker’ from deep for CHA
nbc_nba_pressuremeter_260102.jpg
09:50
Kawhi has ‘flipped the switch’ for Clippers
nbc_nba_utahvslac_kawhihl_260101.jpg
01:59
HLs: Kawhi dominates Jazz to the tune of 45 points
nbc_nba_phivsdal_maxeyhl_260101.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Maxey stuffs stat sheet in 76ers’ win
nbc_nba_miavsdet_powellhl_260101.jpg
01:53
HLs: Powell’s 34 power Heat to win over Pistons
nbc_nba_orlvsind_paolohl_251231.jpg
01:48
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
nbc_nba_champagniehl_251231.jpg
01:55
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
nbc_nba_phxvscle_spidahl_251231.jpg
01:56
HLs: Mitchell dominates with 34 in win over Suns
nbc_nba_minvsatl_jjhl_251231.jpg
01:48
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6v3_251231.jpg
04:58
Best NBA bets for New Year’s Eve slate
nbc_nba_enjoybb_allstarvotingrxn_251231.jpg
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
nbc_nba_enjoybb_rumormills_251231.jpg
09:48
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
nbc_roto_white_251231.jpg
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz
keyonte_george_roto.jpg
01:35
George continues ‘incredible season’ vs. Celtics
nbc_roto_porzingis_251231.jpg
01:35
Hawks’ Porzingis expected to return vs. MIN
nbc_enjoy_resolutions_251231.jpg
09:45
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s resolutions
nbc_bte_mvpfavsV2_251231.jpg
01:44
SGA favorite to win NBA MVP with Jokic out
nbc_nba_detvslal_digitalhit_251230.jpg
02:06
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
nbc_nba_detvslal_251230.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
nbc_nba_detvslal_intv_251230.jpg
01:07
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL
edgecombe_hl.jpg
01:58
HLs: Edgecombe lights up fourth, hits OT dagger

nbc_cbb_orevmary_260102.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Oregon handles Maryland
nbc_cbb_osuvrutg_260102.jpg
03:16
Highlights: Ohio State scores road win vs. Rutgers
nbc_cbb_mayintv_260102.jpg
02:45
May has tough grades for another Michigan blowout
hoiberg_intv.jpg
04:28
Hoiberg: Nebraska ‘showed a lot’ vs. MSU
nbc_cbb_msuvnebhl_260102.jpg
05:59
Highlights: Nebraska upsets MSU in a thriller
nbc_cbb_uscvmich_260102.jpg
02:54
Highlights: Johnson leads Michigan over USC
nbc_hockey_ndwm_260102.jpg
04:51
HLs: Notre Dame shut out by No. 7 Western Michigan
oly_ssm5000_caseydawson_260102.jpg
08:54
Dawson dominates men’s 5000m at U.S. Trials
oly_ssw3000_gretamyers_260102.jpg
06:03
Myers opens U.S. Olympic Trials with 3000m victory
nbc_cbb_nnaji_260102.jpg
04:20
College basketball could use ‘centralized voice’
nbc_rtf_orangebowlv2_260102.jpg
09:00
Oregon’s defense stifles Texas Tech in Orange Bowl
derrick_henry_FNIA.jpg
17:54
Ravens RB Henry on career longevity and legacy
nbc_roto_olave_260102.jpg
01:27
Olave won’t play in Week 18 due to blood clot
nbc_rtf_rustvsrest_260102.jpg
05:20
Does rust vs. rest have validity in 12-team CFP?
nbc_rtf_olemissgeorgia_260102.jpg
16:56
Chambliss cemented legendary game for Ole Miss
nbc_roto_baker_260102.jpg
01:30
‘Warrior’ Mayfield will play Saturday vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_lamar_260102.jpg
01:09
Jackson ‘risky’ fantasy play for game vs. Steelers
nbc_rtf_indianawins_260102.jpg
16:21
‘Not enough superlatives’ to describe Indiana
nbc_rtf_miamiwin_260102.jpg
09:02
Beck’s rushing ‘the difference maker’ against OSU
nbc_rtf_fourremain_260102.jpg
04:28
Why ‘unlikely’ teams in CFP semis is beneficial
nbc_ffhh_passcatchers_250102.jpg
11:09
Count on Pickens to deliver for Cowboys vs. Giants
nbc_ffhh_runningbacks_250102.jpg
05:08
Berry thinks Brown will have huge game vs. Browns
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_260102.jpg
54
Bet on Henry to finish season strong vs. Steelers
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondart_250102.jpg
06:14
Dart, Lawrence, Williams top Week 18 fantasy QBs
nbc_ffhh_ontap_260102.jpg
04:47
Can fantasy managers trust London in Week 18?
nbc_ffhh_lamarjackson_260102.jpg
06:53
Could Lamar lead Ravens to Super Bowl?
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_260102.jpg
12:14
Week 18 contract incentives: Jeanty, Pollard, Lamb
nbc_roto_bteravenssteelersv2_260102.jpg
02:09
How Jackson’s return impacts betting game vs. PIT
nbc_roto_bteoffesiverookiemike_260102.jpg
02:12
Shough is ‘a bit of a mirage’ in OROY market
USATSI_27885731_copy.jpg
01:59
Broncos, Rams lead NFL Week 18 best bets