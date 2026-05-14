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Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild Game 4
Brett Kulak scores 3:52 into OT, Avs advance to West final with 4-3 win over Wild
Philadelphia Phillies v Boston Red Sox
Rafaela’s pinch 2-run homer leads Red Sox over Phillies 3-1 as Schwarber streak stopped
Seattle Storm v Toronto Tempo
Tempo beat Storm 86-73 for expansion Toronto’s first victory behind Mabrey’s 26 points

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HLs: Mabrey puts up 26 in Tempo’s first ever win
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2026 NBA Draft has a ‘generational’ guard class
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NBA draft lottery news and notes, Top 4 prospects

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HLs: Carter, Wilson lead Aces to victory over Suns

May 13, 2026 10:47 PM
Chennedy Carter scored 27 points and A'ja Wilson posted 22 in the Las Vegas Aces' 98-69 against the Connecticut Sun. The pair will face off again on May 15.

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