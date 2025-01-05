30-under club: Hideki Matsuyama and the lowest 72-hole scores in relation to par in PGA Tour history

The Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii may tip out at nearly 7,600 yards, but the par-73 layout is historically the most generous on the PGA Tour.

In fact, seven of the lowest eight 72-hole scores in relation to par in PGA Tour history (at least since 1983, when the Tour began using electronic scorekeeping) have come at the Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw design.

That includes Hideki Matsuyama’s record 35 under, which was recorded at the 2025 The Sentry, which Matsuyama won by three shots over Collin Morikawa, who also joined the 30-under club. Here is a glance at that portion of the record book:

Lowest 72-hole scores (relation to par)