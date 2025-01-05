 Skip navigation
30-under club: Hideki Matsuyama and the lowest 72-hole scores in relation to par in PGA Tour history

  
Published January 5, 2025 06:39 PM

The Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii may tip out at nearly 7,600 yards, but the par-73 layout is historically the most generous on the PGA Tour.

In fact, seven of the lowest eight 72-hole scores in relation to par in PGA Tour history (at least since 1983, when the Tour began using electronic scorekeeping) have come at the Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw design.

That includes Hideki Matsuyama’s record 35 under, which was recorded at the 2025 The Sentry, which Matsuyama won by three shots over Collin Morikawa, who also joined the 30-under club. Here is a glance at that portion of the record book:

Lowest 72-hole scores (relation to par)

﻿PLAYER EVENT COURSE (PAR) SCORES TO PAR
Hideki Matsuyama 2025 The Sentry Plantation Course at Kapalua (73) 65-65-62-65–257 -35
Cameron Smith 2022 SentryTOC Plantation Course at Kapalua (73) 65-64-64-65–258 -34
Jon Rahm 2022 Sentry TOC Plantation Course at Kapalua (73) 66-66-61-66–259 -33
Collin Morikawa 2025 The Sentry Plantation Course at Kapalua (73) 66-65-62-67–260 -32
Matt Jones 2022 Sentry TOC Plantation Course at Kapalua (73) 70-67-62-61–260 -32
Ernie Els 2003 Mercedes Championship Plantation Course at Kapalua (73) 64-65-65-67– 261 -31
Dustin Johnson 2020 The Northern Trust TPC Boston (71) 67-60-64-63–254 -30
Jordan Spieth 2016 Hyundai TOC Plantation Course at Kapalua (73) 66-64-65-67–262 -30