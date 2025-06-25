Rivals Five-Star: Five committed prospects on flip watch

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Pocono
NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity team for Pocono violation
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/a704xrrkv2n9lz8cjxli
Colorado flips CB Maurice Williams Jr. from Liberty
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford’s off-field ‘accident’ requires season-ending wrist surgery

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Pocono
NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity team for Pocono violation
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/a704xrrkv2n9lz8cjxli
Colorado flips CB Maurice Williams Jr. from Liberty
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford’s off-field ‘accident’ requires season-ending wrist surgery

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rivals Five-Star: Five committed prospects on flip watch

  • By
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director,
  • By
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
  
Published June 25, 2025 05:04 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
Beamer discusses father's impact on South Carolina
June 25, 2025 03:49 PM
Shane Beamer chats with Nicole Auerbach about his father — College Football Hall of Famer, Frank Beamer — breaking down the impact the legendary coach has had on the South Carolina football program.

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rivals Five-Star has wrapped up but after talking to numerous players and getting a sense on a lot of recruitments, here are five players who could be on flip watch as June wraps up:

Jamier Brown

It would be a massive surprise if Brown backs off his Ohio State pledge for so many reasons. The 2027 five-star receiver is from Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne. He loves position coach Brian Hartline. Brown loves how the Buckeyes have developed so many receivers and have such a great history at the position.

But Tennessee is sending mail to Brown every day and the coaching staff is working hard to not only stay involved in his recruitment but to flip him at some point as well. Others will make a move because Brown is so talented but if Hartline stays in Columbus then Brown probably stays committed.

Briggs Cherry

As programs work to finalize their quarterback situation, there are a lot of moving parts and Cherry is being contacted by some big guns.

The four-star quarterback from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School has been committed to Louisville since January but when LSU missed on Bowe Bentley, the Tigers reached out and gauged interest with Cherry. Auburn has also been in the mix as the Tigers figure out the situation with Landon Duckworth (who has Auburn and South Carolina as his two favorites) so Cherry could have some options moving forward and the word is he’s listening.

The four-star cornerback from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin has been committed to Michigan since last July but Jennings has been taking visits and seeing what else is out there especially through June.

The word coming out of Rivals Five-Star is that Miami would be the biggest threat to flip Jennings if he’s looking to stay closer to home. Even through all his visits, Jennings hasn’t backed off his pledge yet and while Florida, Georgia and others could be in the mix, the Hurricanes would be the one to watch.

It’s no secret that while Sneed has stayed committed to Tennessee, the four-star tight end from Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy has heavily considered other programs.

Ole Miss and North Carolina will be two to monitor but the biggest threat to the Volunteers would be Florida. Sneed loved his visit to Gainesville and the plan coach Billy Napier laid out for the four-star tight end as there’s some concern that Tennessee doesn’t throw to its tight ends enough.

Tofi committed to Cal in early June and it was a big win for the Golden Bears since Oregon was the biggest threat throughout his recruitment. There are reasons to believe the four-star offensive tackle from San Francisco (Calif.) Riordan sticks with Cal as well since he loves the Polynesian culture on the coaching staff and his brother plays in Berkeley, too.

But only a couple weeks after his pledge to Cal, Tofi took a visit to Oregon as the Ducks have not backed down. He also showed up to Rivals Five-Star wearing an Oregon t-shirt and said over the next few weeks he plans to make a final decision in his recruitment so the Ducks are clearly a threat.