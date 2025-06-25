Rivals Five-Star: Five committed prospects on flip watch

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rivals Five-Star has wrapped up but after talking to numerous players and getting a sense on a lot of recruitments, here are five players who could be on flip watch as June wraps up:

Jamier Brown

It would be a massive surprise if Brown backs off his Ohio State pledge for so many reasons. The 2027 five-star receiver is from Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne. He loves position coach Brian Hartline. Brown loves how the Buckeyes have developed so many receivers and have such a great history at the position. But Tennessee is sending mail to Brown every day and the coaching staff is working hard to not only stay involved in his recruitment but to flip him at some point as well. Others will make a move because Brown is so talented but if Hartline stays in Columbus then Brown probably stays committed.

Briggs Cherry

As programs work to finalize their quarterback situation, there are a lot of moving parts and Cherry is being contacted by some big guns. The four-star quarterback from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School has been committed to Louisville since January but when LSU missed on Bowe Bentley, the Tigers reached out and gauged interest with Cherry. Auburn has also been in the mix as the Tigers figure out the situation with Landon Duckworth (who has Auburn and South Carolina as his two favorites) so Cherry could have some options moving forward and the word is he’s listening.

The four-star cornerback from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin has been committed to Michigan since last July but Jennings has been taking visits and seeing what else is out there especially through June. The word coming out of Rivals Five-Star is that Miami would be the biggest threat to flip Jennings if he’s looking to stay closer to home. Even through all his visits, Jennings hasn’t backed off his pledge yet and while Florida, Georgia and others could be in the mix, the Hurricanes would be the one to watch.

It’s no secret that while Sneed has stayed committed to Tennessee, the four-star tight end from Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy has heavily considered other programs. Ole Miss and North Carolina will be two to monitor but the biggest threat to the Volunteers would be Florida. Sneed loved his visit to Gainesville and the plan coach Billy Napier laid out for the four-star tight end as there’s some concern that Tennessee doesn’t throw to its tight ends enough.