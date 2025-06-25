Colorado flips CB Maurice Williams Jr. from Liberty

Williams took an official visit to Boulder over the weekend.

Colorado has flipped three-star 2026 CB Maurice Williams Jr. away from Liberty, he tells Rivals.

Williams originally committed to Liberty in February and returned to campus earlier this month for an official visit.

The three-star CB from New Orleans (La.) Williams followed with an official visit to Colorado over the weekend -- and followed suit with a commitment to Sanders and the Buffs upon returning home.

Williams follows four-star CB Preston Ashley to commit to Colorado this week. He is the fourth overall commitment in the 2026 class.