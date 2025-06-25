Colorado flips CB Maurice Williams Jr. from Liberty

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vnys1rzyuxmge8mvqpfs
Rivals Five-Star: Five committed prospects on flip watch
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford’s off-field ‘accident’ requires season-ending wrist surgery
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Fan banned by MLB after heckling Dbacks’ Ketel Marte to tears with barb about late mother

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vnys1rzyuxmge8mvqpfs
Rivals Five-Star: Five committed prospects on flip watch
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford’s off-field ‘accident’ requires season-ending wrist surgery
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Fan banned by MLB after heckling Dbacks’ Ketel Marte to tears with barb about late mother

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Colorado flips CB Maurice Williams Jr. from Liberty

  • By
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published June 25, 2025 05:00 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
Beamer lauds Sellers' consistency, competitiveness
June 25, 2025 03:04 PM
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer tells Nicole Auerbach what stands out to him about star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who he praises for his steadiness as well as his leadership.

Deion Sanders has pressed the flip switch.

Colorado has flipped three-star 2026 CB Maurice Williams Jr. away from Liberty, he tells Rivals.

Williams took an official visit to Boulder over the weekend.

Williams originally committed to Liberty in February and returned to campus earlier this month for an official visit.

The three-star CB from New Orleans (La.) Williams followed with an official visit to Colorado over the weekend -- and followed suit with a commitment to Sanders and the Buffs upon returning home.

Williams follows four-star CB Preston Ashley to commit to Colorado this week. He is the fourth overall commitment in the 2026 class.