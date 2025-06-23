Rocket Classic 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

The PGA Tour heads to Michigan for this week’s Rocket Classic. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Rocket Classic?

June 26-29 at TPC Detroit (par 72, 7,370 yards) in Detroit, Michigan.

How to watch the Rocket Classic

(All times EDT; stream links added when available)

Thursday, June 26



3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, June 27



3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, June 28



1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

3-6PM: CBS

Sunday, June 29



1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

3-6PM: CBS

This week’s TV times: U.S. Senior Open and LPGA’s Dow Championship team event

Who is in the field at the Rocket Classic?

There are 156 players in the field, including last week’s winner Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Gordon Sargent and Gary Woodland.

Click here for the updated field, per the PGA Tour.

What is the Rocket Classic purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.6 million with $1,728,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

What is the cut at the Rocket Classic?

The low 65 players and ties after the first 36 holes will qualify to compete in the final two rounds.

Who won the 2024 Rocket Classic?

Cam Davis won the event for the second time (2021) by one shot when Akshay Bhatia three-putted from 32 feet on the final hole. The Aussie noted afterwards that he had recently started working with a hypnotherapist but didn’t expect to such immediate success. “This is crazy,” he said.