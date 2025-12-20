PNC Championship 2025: Tee times, pairings for final-round scramble
Published December 20, 2025 05:33 PM
Couples reflects on family at PNC Championship
Fred Couples discusses how much he enjoys the PNC Championship, how long he hopes to keep playing, why he loves being in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, how golf is changing and why "power is key."
The 28th PNC Championship concludes Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.
Twenty two-players teams are competing in a 36-hole scramble format. The teams are comprised of major (and The Players) winners and a family member.
Here’s a look at final-round tee times and pairings with the coverage windows and live streams (EST):
- 11:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock/NBC Sports app
- 12:30-1:30PM: Peacock
- 1:30-4:30PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|9:30 AM
EST
|1
Team Trevino
Team Furyk
|9:43 AM
EST
|1
Team Cink
Team Lehman
|9:56 AM
EST
|1
Team Immelman
Team Couples
|10:09 AM
EST
|1
Team Harrington
Team O’Meara
|10:22 AM
EST
|1
Team Price
Team Singh
|10:35 AM
EST
|1
Team Langer
Team Duval
|10:48 AM
EST
|1
Team Annika
Team Woodland
|11:01 AM
EST
|1
Team Korda
Team Leonard
|11:14 AM
EST
|1
Team Love
Team Stricker
|11:27 AM
EST
|1
Team Kuchar
Team Daly