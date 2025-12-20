 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c22f7b4/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4000x2250+0+1095/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F35%2Fab%2F57e9e2994280974812ef7ec61d32%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2252892035
Kuchars shoot 57 in scramble format to lead Dalys at PNC Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Ricky Pearsall hobbled, updates on Javonte Williams, Rome Odunze
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 2-Miami at Texas A&M
Malachi Toney redeems himself with game-winning touchdown in 10-3 win over Texas A&M

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_butlerpostgame_251220.jpg
Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally
nbc_golf_annikahighlights_251220.jpg
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC
nbc_pl_leedscp_251220.jpg
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Crystal Palace MWK 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Clips

Trending Teams

PNC Championship 2025: Tee times, pairings for final-round scramble

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published December 20, 2025 05:33 PM
Couples reflects on family at PNC Championship
December 19, 2025 12:38 PM
Fred Couples discusses how much he enjoys the PNC Championship, how long he hopes to keep playing, why he loves being in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, how golf is changing and why "power is key."

The 28th PNC Championship concludes Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.

Twenty two-players teams are competing in a 36-hole scramble format. The teams are comprised of major (and The Players) winners and a family member.

Here’s a look at final-round tee times and pairings with the coverage windows and live streams (EST):

Time
TeePlayers
9:30 AM
EST		1

Team Trevino

Team Furyk

9:43 AM
EST		1

Team Cink

Team Lehman

9:56 AM
EST		1

Team Immelman

Team Couples

10:09 AM
EST		1

Team Harrington

Team O’Meara

10:22 AM
EST		1

Team Price

Team Singh

10:35 AM
EST		1

Team Langer

Team Duval

10:48 AM
EST		1

Team Annika

Team Woodland

11:01 AM
EST		1

Team Korda

Team Leonard

11:14 AM
EST		1

Team Love

Team Stricker

11:27 AM
EST		1

Team Kuchar

Team Daly