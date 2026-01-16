LA28 tickets: 1.5 million-plus registrations on first day

There were more than 1.5 million registrations on the first day for the upcoming LA28 Games ticket draw.

It marked more registrations on the first day than the Tokyo, Paris and Milan Games combined, including registrations from more than 150 countries, according to LA 28.

Registrations are open through March 18.

After the registration period ends, those registered will receive an email confirming whether they received a time slot for a ticket drop or presale.

From April 2-6, a presale will be held for local fans in eligible counties around Los Angeles and Oklahoma City selected from the draw.

Then the first ticket drop is April 9-19, including tickets for the Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Paralympic tickets go on sale in 2027.

Single Olympic and Paralympic tickets will start at $28.

The Games return to the U.S. for the first time since Salt Lake City 2002 (Winter) and Atlanta 1996 (Summer).