 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker signs with Dodgers for four years, $240 million: Contract details, fantasy fallout
kyle tucker
Report: Kyle Tucker agrees to four-year, $240 million contract with Dodgers
Maryland v USC
Garzon’s clutch 3-pointer lifts No. 12 Maryland women over USC 62-55

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_uconnreacs_260115.jpg
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
nbc_wcbb_olsonintv_260115.jpg
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
nbc_wcbb_marylanduschl_260115.jpg
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker signs with Dodgers for four years, $240 million: Contract details, fantasy fallout
kyle tucker
Report: Kyle Tucker agrees to four-year, $240 million contract with Dodgers
Maryland v USC
Garzon’s clutch 3-pointer lifts No. 12 Maryland women over USC 62-55

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_uconnreacs_260115.jpg
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
nbc_wcbb_olsonintv_260115.jpg
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
nbc_wcbb_marylanduschl_260115.jpg
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LA28 tickets: 1.5 million-plus registrations on first day

  
Published January 16, 2026 05:24 AM

There were more than 1.5 million registrations on the first day for the upcoming LA28 Games ticket draw.

It marked more registrations on the first day than the Tokyo, Paris and Milan Games combined, including registrations from more than 150 countries, according to LA 28.

Registrations are open through March 18.

After the registration period ends, those registered will receive an email confirming whether they received a time slot for a ticket drop or presale.

From April 2-6, a presale will be held for local fans in eligible counties around Los Angeles and Oklahoma City selected from the draw.

Then the first ticket drop is April 9-19, including tickets for the Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Paralympic tickets go on sale in 2027.

Single Olympic and Paralympic tickets will start at $28.

The Games return to the U.S. for the first time since Salt Lake City 2002 (Winter) and Atlanta 1996 (Summer).